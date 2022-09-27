ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridge, NY

Fatta Manno NYC is Opening in Bay Ridge

Fatta Mano NYC Restaurant is opening at 8501 – 3rd Avenue. See the video of their renovations here. Fatta Mano is an authentic upscale casual Halal Italian restaurant – now that’s something different!. Fatta Mano translates to: Made by hand or hand made. Abdul and Ayat Elani,...
International Business Times

17-year-old NYC Girl Shot Twice Dies In Sister's Blood-soaked Arms

A Brooklyn teenager was gunned down in front of her sister in a random shooting in New York City. Shayma Roman, 17, and a group of friends were outside an Eastern Parkway apartment near Rochester Ave. in Crown Heights when two gunmen walked up and fired at least five shots Wednesday around 6 p.m., witnesses said. Roman was struck by two bullets.
PIX11

Cash for ‘Bloods’ tucked in box of water bottles: feds

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Prosecutors trying a mob-related murder-for-hire case in federal court ended their Thursday session in a dramatic fashion when they showed the jury a box filled with water bottles and wads of cash stuffed in between them. The federal government alleged Anthony Zottola paid the Bloods gang to murder his 71-year-old father, […]
CBS New York

Nonprofit Angels of Long Island robbed, but community rallies to help

PATCHOGUE, N.Y. -- A nonprofit thrift store on Long Island was robbed this week by a woman who police say pretended to shop for her needy children.They say she stole bank envelopes filled with cash after distracting the store's founder and her volunteers.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Thursday, the Patchogue community is stepping in to help.Debbie Loesch and her Angels of Long Island thrift store meet crucial needs of her Patchogue community."Giving makes you feel good. This is truly a grass roots, neighbors-helping-neighbors organization," Loesch said.Local residents agree."She has a wonderful heart, so they help everybody," one person said."It's a...
PIX11

Long Island group seeks pet supplies for Hurricane Ian relief

PORT WASHINGTON, New York (PIX11) — A Long Island animal rescue group is asking New Yorkers to lend a helping hand to furry friends in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian. North Shore Animal League America is soliciting donations of essential supplies for a shipment to the Sunshine State, where Ian made landfall Wednesday with catastrophic […]
bkreader.com

A Mystery Car is up for Grabs on Church Ave

The website of Key4All warns: “if you find it you can drive it! But so can anyone else with a key.”. As of this writing, there is a car sitting on the corner of Church Avenue in Brooklyn, apparently in the parking lot of a Burger King, that is […] Click here to view original web page at gothamist.com.
