queenoftheclick.com
Will 311 Help 7th Avenue & 72nd St. – Bay Ridge?
A concerned Ridgite tweeted this photo to 311. Let’s see if they respond.
bkreader.com
See Why This 90-Yr-Old Woman From Ocean Hill is Known as the ‘Nana of the Neighborhood’
On Howard Avenue in Ocean Hill, Brooklyn, local residents know 90-year-old Ethel Bruce simply as ‘Nana.’. Sometimes seen perched on a chair at the top of her stoop at 188 Howard Avenue, Bruce is the woman behind “Nana Free Things,” a family-run free stand serving the neighborhood on a hyperlocal level.
queenoftheclick.com
Fatta Manno NYC is Opening in Bay Ridge
Fatta Mano NYC Restaurant is opening at 8501 – 3rd Avenue. See the video of their renovations here. Fatta Mano is an authentic upscale casual Halal Italian restaurant – now that’s something different!. Fatta Mano translates to: Made by hand or hand made. Abdul and Ayat Elani,...
New York Security Guard Brutally Killed Hudson Valley Classmate
A Hudson Valley man was sentenced for the brutal slaying of his friend. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Westchester County resident was sentenced for killing a man in Mount Vernon in 2019. Westchester County, New York Man Sentenced for Fatal Stabbing. On Thursday, Sept. 29,...
BK man steals $194K check meant for NJ food pantry, cashes and spends it
A Brooklyn man is facing multiple charges, including identity theft and money laundering, for intercepting a $194,000 check that was supposed to go to a New Jersey food bank, authorities said Wednesday.
International Business Times
17-year-old NYC Girl Shot Twice Dies In Sister's Blood-soaked Arms
A Brooklyn teenager was gunned down in front of her sister in a random shooting in New York City. Shayma Roman, 17, and a group of friends were outside an Eastern Parkway apartment near Rochester Ave. in Crown Heights when two gunmen walked up and fired at least five shots Wednesday around 6 p.m., witnesses said. Roman was struck by two bullets.
Cash for ‘Bloods’ tucked in box of water bottles: feds
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Prosecutors trying a mob-related murder-for-hire case in federal court ended their Thursday session in a dramatic fashion when they showed the jury a box filled with water bottles and wads of cash stuffed in between them. The federal government alleged Anthony Zottola paid the Bloods gang to murder his 71-year-old father, […]
New York Teens Accused of Kidnapping Many People in Hudson Valley
Two New York teens are accused of coming to the Hudson Valley to kidnap, rob and more. On Wednesday, September 28, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, announced that two teens from the Bronx were arrested in connection with a series of recent carjackings and kidnappings in the Bronx and Yonkers, New York.
Nonprofit Angels of Long Island robbed, but community rallies to help
PATCHOGUE, N.Y. -- A nonprofit thrift store on Long Island was robbed this week by a woman who police say pretended to shop for her needy children.They say she stole bank envelopes filled with cash after distracting the store's founder and her volunteers.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Thursday, the Patchogue community is stepping in to help.Debbie Loesch and her Angels of Long Island thrift store meet crucial needs of her Patchogue community."Giving makes you feel good. This is truly a grass roots, neighbors-helping-neighbors organization," Loesch said.Local residents agree."She has a wonderful heart, so they help everybody," one person said."It's a...
‘Masses of people in our Staten Island parks;’ reaction pours in over news of possible migrant ship at Homeport
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Locals were caught off guard Friday after news broke of a cruise ship possibly docking at the Homeport in Stapleton to help deal with the city’s migrant crisis. The New York Post first reported that Mayor Eric Adams administration was close to a deal...
Long Island group seeks pet supplies for Hurricane Ian relief
PORT WASHINGTON, New York (PIX11) — A Long Island animal rescue group is asking New Yorkers to lend a helping hand to furry friends in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian. North Shore Animal League America is soliciting donations of essential supplies for a shipment to the Sunshine State, where Ian made landfall Wednesday with catastrophic […]
bkreader.com
A Mystery Car is up for Grabs on Church Ave
The website of Key4All warns: “if you find it you can drive it! But so can anyone else with a key.”. As of this writing, there is a car sitting on the corner of Church Avenue in Brooklyn, apparently in the parking lot of a Burger King, that is […] Click here to view original web page at gothamist.com.
Officials: Child approached by stranger while walking with grandmother from Elmont school
The Elmont School District says a child was approached by a stranger at Covert Avenue School while walking home last Thursday afternoon.
pethelpful.com
Video Highlighting 'Guinea Pig Crisis' in New York City Is a Huge Wake-Up Call
We very rarely pay attention to what happens to abandoned animals, but a new video on TikTok is show this tragic reality for a large group of guinea pigs. According to the Animal Care Centers of NYC (@nycacc) the amount of guinea pigs that have been given up is staggering. So here is some good information for how we can all help.
'Partially decomposed' man found dead in Central Park lake: source
The victim, who was in his 20s and fully dressed, was found by a Central Park Conservancy worker around 2:05 p.m. at a lake near West 79th Street.
Assailant punches man, attacks him with 'wet floor' sign at Queens subway station
An attack that started on a Queens subway train early Wednesday ended with a 50-year-old man being punched and hit with a “wet floor” sign.
Man killed after jumping in front of train at Penn Station
A man believed to be in his 20s was killed after he jumped in front of a train at Penn Station late Thursday night, according to police. The man jumped in front of the 1 train at the 34th Street-Penn Station just before 11:30 p.m., officials said.
October Fairs, Festivals, and Parades in NYC and Nearby
Celebrate fall with your family at a fair, festival, carnival or parade in NYC, Long Island, Westchester or Rockland this month!
VIDEO: Hairstylist pummeled in robbery at Brooklyn beauty shop; suspect sought
The NYPD released surveillance video of a man who is wanted for assaulting a hairstylist during a robbery inside a Brooklyn beauty shop last week.
Liberty 14-year-old found safe in Queens, escorted home with mother
Police say Luisa Campos may be with a male companion and may still be in the local area.
