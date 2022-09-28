While the playoffs are still dangling tantalizingly close for this Orioles team, let’s not all overlook the significance of clinching a non-losing season. By game 155 last year, the Orioles already had well over 100 losses. It was the same story in 2019. With a win in Boston tonight the O’s will clinch their first non-losing season since 2016. Of course, the Orioles also had that chance Wednesday night, and that didn’t exactly go to plan.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO