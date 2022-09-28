ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Michael Kay trolls Red Sox during Yankees broadcast after Blue Jays walk Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge is getting the Barry Bonds treatment from the Toronto Blue Jays. And that’s OK with Michael Kay. On Monday, the Blue Jays intentionally walked the New York Yankees’ MVP candidate in the top of the 10th inning with runners on first and second. It was Judge’s second walk of the night as the slugger went 1-for-3 in the 3-2 loss to remain stuck on 60 home runs.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
WWLP 22News

Escobar rallies Mets past Marlins in 10, back into 1st alone

NEW YORK (AP) — With the Mets needing a comeback in the pressure of a tight pennant race, Eduardo Escobar was a one-man show. Escobar homered and drove in five late runs — including the game-winning single in the 10th inning — to rally New York past the Miami Marlins 5-4 on Wednesday night and back into sole possession of first place in the NL East.
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Marlins' Nick Fortes sitting versus Mets Tuesday

The Miami Marlins did not list Nick Fortes in their lineup for Tuesday's game against the New York Mets. Fortes will take the evening off while Jacob Stallings handles catching duties and bats seventh against the Mets. Fortes is projected to make 13 more plate appearances this season, with 2...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Bleier
FOX Sports

Phillies-Nationals series adjusted because of Hurricane Ian

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies’ four-game weekend series at the Washington Nationals has been adjusted because of the forecast for rain in the nation’s capital from the remnants of Hurricane Ian. The teams will play a day/night doubleheader Friday instead of Saturday. Early afternoon games are...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Camden Chat

Wednesday night Orioles game thread: at Red Sox, 7:10pm ET.

While the playoffs are still dangling tantalizingly close for this Orioles team, let’s not all overlook the significance of clinching a non-losing season. By game 155 last year, the Orioles already had well over 100 losses. It was the same story in 2019. With a win in Boston tonight the O’s will clinch their first non-losing season since 2016. Of course, the Orioles also had that chance Wednesday night, and that didn’t exactly go to plan.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox Sports
CBS Sports

Hottest 2022 MLB playoff baseball gear includes t-shirts, hats, hoodies for Yankees, Mets, Dodgers more

The final weekend of the MLB season has arrived, and the 2022 MLB playoff picture is shaping up. Five division winners are settled, as the Dodgers (NL West), Cardinals (NL Central), Astros (AL West), Guardians (AL Central) and New York Yankees (AL East) have all clinched. That leaves the NL East, where the Braves and Mets have been battling for months, as the only undecided division. The loser of that race is guaranteed to be one of the NL Wild Card teams. Get MLB playoff gear for every team at Fanatics.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy