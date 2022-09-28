Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
The Mariners Dramatically Dropped Their Magic Number To 1
The Seattle Mariners are closing in on clinching their first postseason berth since 2001. After a busy offseason in which they signed Robbie Ray and traded for Jesse Winker, Eugenio Suarez, and Adam Frazier, the Mariners got off to a rocky start. But at the end of June, they went...
Yardbarker
The Mariners Are Closing In On An Important Return
It’s been since 2001 that the Seattle Mariners were last in the postseason. But that may be about to change. With a 3-1 win over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night, they improved their record on the season to 84-70. With the win and a loss by the Baltimore...
