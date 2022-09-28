Read full article on original website
Rays a Glass! Tampa Bay Clinches Playoff Spot With 7-3 Win at Houston
Drew Rasmussen pitched well for seven innings and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Houston Astros 7-3 on Friday night, clinching a postseason berth for a record fourth-straight year. Here's the game story a a photo gallery of the postgame celebration.
Braves’ Kyle Wright faces Mets as first-place battle continues
The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves have taken divergent paths to the same spot — tied atop the National
