Baltimore, MD

ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson receives stern warning from Ed Reed after failing to secure extension with Ravens

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson failed to sign a new extension before the season began and he's surely making the team regret their inability to hand him a new deal, playing like an MVP early on. With Jackson now betting on himself next offseason, Ravens legend Ed Reed had a stern message for the signal-caller: Do your absolute best to stay healthy.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Ed Reed tells Lamar Jackson: Ravens are a business first, if you get hurt they'll pay you less

One of the greatest players in Ravens history is warning Lamar Jackson that he needs to take care of himself until the team has taken care of him contractually. Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed told Kevin Clark of TheRinger.com that Jackson, who is in the final year of his rookie contract, should be focused primarily on keeping himself healthy until he has the long-term guaranteed contract he's seeking.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

John Harbaugh Is Hinting At Major Return For Ravens

For the first time in a long time, the Baltimore Ravens could see the return of bookend left tackle Ronnie Stanley. "John Harbaugh said 'it could be this week' for LT Ronnie Stanley, who has yet to play this season. Stanley did increase his workload today." Stanley has only played...
BALTIMORE, MD
ESPN

Ravens release DB Daryl Worley after he was inactive Sunday

OWINGS MILLS, Md. --  The Baltimore Ravens released defensive back Daryl Worley on Tuesday. The Ravens also announced they had signed guard Zack Johnson and linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu to the practice squad and released wide receiver Makai Polk and cornerback T.J. Carrie from the practice squad. Worley played for...
BALTIMORE, MD
AthlonSports.com

Baltimore Ravens Are Releasing Veteran Cornerback This Tuesday

The Baltimore Ravens are making a significant roster decision this Tuesday afternoon. The AFC North franchise is releasing a veteran cornerback. That player is 27-year-old Daryl Worley. The Ravens are releasing cornerback Daryl Worley this Tuesday afternoon. In a corresponding move, Baltimore is signing offensive lineman Zack Johnson to the...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Bills Could Get 2 Key Players Back For Ravens Game

The Buffalo Bills have a huge early season matchup coming up on Sunday, and they could be getting two key players back for it. Bills head coach Sean McDermott said safety Jordan Poyer and cornerback Dane Jackson will practice on a limited basis today. Both players missed Buffalo's Week 3 loss to the Miami Dolphins.
BALTIMORE, MD

