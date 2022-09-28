As a teenager making his way through the Carteret, NJ school system, Lamont Repollet had hoop dreams. He envisioned himself playing in the NBA with young people looking up to him for his skills on the court. Fast forward a few decades and while his hoop dreams weren’t realized, young people look up to and listen to him. As the first African American president of Kean University, Repollet’s leadership, advice, and accomplishments are affecting thousands of young people every day.

