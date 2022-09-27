Read full article on original website
Related
Non-Americans Are Sharing "Dead Giveaways" That Someone Is American And, Well, They're Not Wrong
"I'm an American who works for an international company. Europeans are often amused by how we describe distances. Instead of saying, 'We're X number of miles from that city,' we'll say, 'We're two hours away' or 'That's a four-hour drive.'"
The 4-day workweek has detractors but research shows employees get more sleep—and that could reduce ‘bad work outcomes’
Employees on a four-day workweek are less sleep-deprived, which might improve the bottom line.
Comments / 0