The secrets to making kids happy as new research reveals worrying wellbeing decline

Since the pandemic, there has been a marked difference in our kids’ wellbeing. Today, yet more research has been released about the ongoing wellbeing decline in children. More kids are unhappy at school, and with their lives generally. But, where is this unhappiness coming from? Around one in eight children aged 10-15 were unhappy with school in 2019-20, data analysed by The Children’s Society suggests, and six percent were unhappy with their lives overall.
KIDS
sleepingshouldbeeasy.com

5 Mistakes Parents Make When Giving Choices

You hear all the time that offering choices is the way to go. But what if it backfires? Avoid these 5 mistakes when giving choices. My son woke up cranky, dragging himself through his morning routine. He complained about his oatmeal and lay limp as I got him dressed for the day. He balked when he had to stop assembling his puzzles so we could leave the house for an errand. And when it was time to put on a shirt, he refused.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Linus K12#Tutor#Cafeteria#Vending Machines#School Work
morningbrew.com

Sidekick’s guide to balance: Working therapy into your workday

The journey toward balance isn’t a life or death high-wire act. If you lean too far one way or the other, there’s a net to catch you and a valuable lesson to learn. Why did I have that reaction? What made that so enjoyable? Could I have done that better? Balance means checking in with yourself in moments of calm as well as moments of chaos. It means prioritizing your well-being so you have the space to prioritize your obligations and your moments of freedom.
MENTAL HEALTH
Surjit Singh Flora

OPINION: Parenting children shouldn't be challenging

Raising children nowadays is becoming a very complex, difficult, and surprising task. Being a parent is a blessing of nature as well as a responsibility. But we find this offering of God stressful and tiring. Such stress leads to poor parenting of children. To reduce this kind of stress, parents use many easy methods, such as handing over the phone to the child when he cries. They spend the precious time of their children on making them materialistic. As a result, children become victims of loneliness.

