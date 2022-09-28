Read full article on original website
48hills.org
Ads for Yimby measure not just misleading but illegal, complaint says
The San Francisco Labor Council supports Proposition E, the affordable-housing measure on the November ballot. So do the Building and Construction Trades Council, the teachers union, and the firefighters union. But if you look at a wildly misleading ad by the opponents of the measure, who support the competing Yimby-backed...
sfstandard.com
Wealthy San Franciscans Battle It Out On These November Ballot Issues
Two sets of competing ballot measures have become battlegrounds for wealthy San Franciscans: housing and JFK Drive. Ballot measures for both issues have raised the most money of all 14 local measures that will be on November’s ballot. A slate of big donors have provided much of the funding...
SFist
SF Street Sweepers Are Rallying Today In Opposition of Prop B — the Supes' Effort to Nix a New Sanitation Department
Proposition B, if it passes in November, will negate part of the voter-approved Proposition B that passed two years ago creating a new city department responsible only for cleaning streets and sidewalks. And labor unions representing sanitation workers are pissed about this. It's one of those curious political stories that...
sfstandard.com
Court Debt No Longer Prevents Clearing Criminal Records in California
Unpaid court fees will no longer prevent people from clearing their criminal records in California under a bill just signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Currently, outstanding court debt and victim restitution fees blocked expungements for people who couldn’t afford it. When the Fresh Start Act goes into...
sfstandard.com
SF Officials Say They’d Back ‘Safe Supply’, Or Legal Narcotics
San Francisco lawmakers and health leaders say they’re open to “safe supply,” a controversial drug policy that provides regulated access to narcotics. The first public indication came at a Board of Supervisors hearing on Thursday, when Department of Public Health behavioral health director Hillary Kunins said that the city is looking to broaden access to medically assisted treatment for people suffering from drug dependency. Kunins pointed to Canada and Switzerland, which offer prescription opioids—including heroin and fentanyl—in an effort to stabilize the drug supply and destigmatize drug use.
sfstandard.com
Homeless Advocates Sue the City for Sweeping Encampments and Destroying Property
A lawsuit filed by the Coalition on Homelessness and seven unhoused individuals is seeking to block the city’s encampment “sweeps,” citing a federal decision that banned the breakup of homeless encampments when there isn’t enough shelter for everyone. The lawsuit cites the testimonies of unhoused people...
The Daily 09-30-22 Amid crisis, Bay Area residents asked to house the homeless
Earlier this week, Sonoma County officials announced that houseless individuals can now camp overnight in certain public areas. The new ordinance, which was approved Tuesday, is designed to better support the county’s 2,893 homeless residents. The decision by Sonoma County officials has some judicial precedent, but also, is an acknowledgment of a failing housing situation.
Is San Francisco waging a cruel, illegal war against the homeless?
Unable to solve its growing homelessness crisis with housing and shelter, San Francisco — much like other cities such as Oakland and Sacramento — has used crackdowns and cruelty to bully unhoused people and send a clear message that they’re unwanted. That’s the main allegation behind a lawsuit filed against the city and county by a coalition of homeless groups on Tuesday afternoon. The lawsuit provides a window into how we truly treat the poorest of the poor here in the city of St. Francis,...
sfstandard.com
SF Supervisors Seek ‘Pro-Housing’ Status Amid Tough Talk From Newsom
San Francisco is out to prove to the state that it does, in fact, want to build more housing. City policymakers are banding together to apply for a “pro-housing” designation from California’s Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) that, if approved, could unlock grants for housing and infrastructure.
San Francisco is in trouble. Here is what we can do
John Farrell is owner of Farrell Real Estate and a former assistant assessor for the City of San Francisco Our city is in big trouble. And it is not just because of the pandemic that devastated our economy. A continued string of bad policies and decisions by City Hall over the past 10 years has led to a dramatic drop in San Franciscans’ quality of life. Tech companies have left...
oaklandside.org
Landlords argue in court to end Oakland and Alameda County eviction moratoriums
Days could be numbered for the Alameda County and Oakland eviction moratorium policies—if a judge accepts the arguments presented by landlord attorneys at a federal court hearing Thursday. The hearing was a significant step in a lawsuit filed by a group of rental property owners against the city and...
sfstandard.com
SF To Replace Tenderloin Center With ‘Wellness Hubs’ in New Overdose Plan
The San Francisco Department of Public Health released an overdose prevention plan that includes creating at least two “wellness hubs” to replace the closing Tenderloin Center. Released on Wednesday, the 28-page plan also sets goals of creating 110 new treatment beds, increasing access to medically-assisted treatment and expanding...
Passenger questions SF Bay Ferry’s response to jumper
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A passenger on the fateful San Francisco Bay Ferry ride last month when someone jumped overboard told KRON4 News the ferry operator’s response “disturbed me.” Carolyn Bernstein, 47 of Oakland, said she was left in charge of the emergency response because nobody from the ferry came up to explain to passengers […]
postnewsgroup.com
We Will Not Incarcerate Our Way Out of This
People Are Liberating Public Spaces to Fight the Criminalization of Poverty. How many times have you walked by an unhoused neighbor and told yourself it’s their fault, that they made the wrong life choices?. But the truth is that our unhoused crisis is the result of decades-long policies that...
sfstandard.com
Newsom Pledges Tough Love on Housing, Signs a Slew of Bills at SF Event
Echoing tougher talk from his housing department, Governor Gavin Newsom signed a flurry of housing bills designed to increase production and stem the state’s longstanding affordability crisis. At an event in San Francisco on Wednesday, Newsom said he’s signing more than three dozen housing-related bills as part of a...
sfstandard.com
SF District Attorney Race: Who’s Winning the Fundraising Battle?
Newly filed fundraising figures give a first look at how November’s San Francisco District Attorney’s race is shaping up while pointing to which power blocs in the city are backing each candidate. Current District Attorney Brooke Jenkins has raised $126,564 from donors including Mayor London Breed and the...
sfstandard.com
SFO Airport Workers End Strike, Win Better Pay And Free Healthcare
One thousand workers at San Francisco International Airport’s restaurants, bars, coffee shops, and lounges have won “significant raises and free family healthcare” after a strike, their union has announced. The workers shut down much of the airport’s food and beverage outlets during the three-day strike. The...
KTVU FOX 2
Newly elected Alameda County sheriff says office owes deputies deemed 'unsuitable' an apology
OAKLAND, Calif. - In her first statement since KTVU revealed that more than 40 deputies were hired despite receiving "not suitable" marks on their psychological exams, Alameda County's newly elected sheriff said she promises to reexamine the "flawed" background and hiring process and that they deserve an apology. Yesenia Sanchez...
sfstandard.com
An Obscure Committee Could Change SF’s Housing Rules. Here’s Why It Matters
A little-known committee tasked with setting San Francisco’s inclusionary housing rate—an affordability minimum often criticized by developers—is reassembling this year, with potentially big implications. Now, two newly appointed members to the board are raising eyebrows for their previous stances on housing development. Fernando Martí and Peter Cohen,...
Jenkins will consider charging drug dealers with homicide. Will it work?
District Attorney Brooke Jenkins hopes the threat of a murder charge will make a fentanyl dealer think twice before selling the deadly drug on San Francisco’s streets. Jenkins announced this week that, for the first time, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office would consider filing murder charges against a dealer whose supply could be linked to an overdose death. But opponents of the aggressive strategy say that it is likely...
