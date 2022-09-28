Unable to solve its growing homelessness crisis with housing and shelter, San Francisco — much like other cities such as Oakland and Sacramento — has used crackdowns and cruelty to bully unhoused people and send a clear message that they’re unwanted. That’s the main allegation behind a lawsuit filed against the city and county by a coalition of homeless groups on Tuesday afternoon. The lawsuit provides a window into how we truly treat the poorest of the poor here in the city of St. Francis,...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO