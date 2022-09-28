ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

48hills.org

Ads for Yimby measure not just misleading but illegal, complaint says

The San Francisco Labor Council supports Proposition E, the affordable-housing measure on the November ballot. So do the Building and Construction Trades Council, the teachers union, and the firefighters union. But if you look at a wildly misleading ad by the opponents of the measure, who support the competing Yimby-backed...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Court Debt No Longer Prevents Clearing Criminal Records in California

Unpaid court fees will no longer prevent people from clearing their criminal records in California under a bill just signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Currently, outstanding court debt and victim restitution fees blocked expungements for people who couldn’t afford it. When the Fresh Start Act goes into...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sfstandard.com

SF Officials Say They’d Back ‘Safe Supply’, Or Legal Narcotics

San Francisco lawmakers and health leaders say they’re open to “safe supply,” a controversial drug policy that provides regulated access to narcotics. The first public indication came at a Board of Supervisors hearing on Thursday, when Department of Public Health behavioral health director Hillary Kunins said that the city is looking to broaden access to medically assisted treatment for people suffering from drug dependency. Kunins pointed to Canada and Switzerland, which offer prescription opioids—including heroin and fentanyl—in an effort to stabilize the drug supply and destigmatize drug use.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

The Daily 09-30-22 Amid crisis, Bay Area residents asked to house the homeless

Earlier this week, Sonoma County officials announced that houseless individuals can now camp overnight in certain public areas. The new ordinance, which was approved Tuesday, is designed to better support the county’s 2,893 homeless residents.  The decision by Sonoma County officials has some judicial precedent, but also, is an acknowledgment of a failing housing situation.    
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Is San Francisco waging a cruel, illegal war against the homeless?

Unable to solve its growing homelessness crisis with housing and shelter, San Francisco — much like other cities such as Oakland and Sacramento — has used crackdowns and cruelty to bully unhoused people and send a clear message that they’re unwanted. That’s the main allegation behind a lawsuit filed against the city and county by a coalition of homeless groups on Tuesday afternoon. The lawsuit provides a window into how we truly treat the poorest of the poor here in the city of St. Francis,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

SF Supervisors Seek ‘Pro-Housing’ Status Amid Tough Talk From Newsom

San Francisco is out to prove to the state that it does, in fact, want to build more housing. City policymakers are banding together to apply for a “pro-housing” designation from California’s Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) that, if approved, could unlock grants for housing and infrastructure.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco is in trouble. Here is what we can do

John Farrell is owner of Farrell Real Estate and a former assistant assessor for the City of San Francisco Our city is in big trouble. And it is not just because of the pandemic that devastated our economy. A continued string of bad policies and decisions by City Hall over the past 10 years has led to a dramatic drop in San Franciscans’ quality of life. Tech companies have left...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Passenger questions SF Bay Ferry’s response to jumper

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A passenger on the fateful San Francisco Bay Ferry ride last month when someone jumped overboard told KRON4 News the ferry operator’s response “disturbed me.” Carolyn Bernstein, 47 of Oakland, said she was left in charge of the emergency response because nobody from the ferry came up to explain to passengers […]
OAKLAND, CA
postnewsgroup.com

We Will Not Incarcerate Our Way Out of This

People Are Liberating Public Spaces to Fight the Criminalization of Poverty. How many times have you walked by an unhoused neighbor and told yourself it’s their fault, that they made the wrong life choices?. But the truth is that our unhoused crisis is the result of decades-long policies that...
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

Newsom Pledges Tough Love on Housing, Signs a Slew of Bills at SF Event

Echoing tougher talk from his housing department, Governor Gavin Newsom signed a flurry of housing bills designed to increase production and stem the state’s longstanding affordability crisis. At an event in San Francisco on Wednesday, Newsom said he’s signing more than three dozen housing-related bills as part of a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sfstandard.com

SF District Attorney Race: Who’s Winning the Fundraising Battle?

Newly filed fundraising figures give a first look at how November’s San Francisco District Attorney’s race is shaping up while pointing to which power blocs in the city are backing each candidate. Current District Attorney Brooke Jenkins has raised $126,564 from donors including Mayor London Breed and the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

SFO Airport Workers End Strike, Win Better Pay And Free Healthcare

One thousand workers at San Francisco International Airport’s restaurants, bars, coffee shops, and lounges have won “significant raises and free family healthcare” after a strike, their union has announced. The workers shut down much of the airport’s food and beverage outlets during the three-day strike. The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

An Obscure Committee Could Change SF’s Housing Rules. Here’s Why It Matters

A little-known committee tasked with setting San Francisco’s inclusionary housing rate—an affordability minimum often criticized by developers—is reassembling this year, with potentially big implications. Now, two newly appointed members to the board are raising eyebrows for their previous stances on housing development. Fernando Martí and Peter Cohen,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Jenkins will consider charging drug dealers with homicide. Will it work?

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins hopes the threat of a murder charge will make a fentanyl dealer think twice before selling the deadly drug on San Francisco’s streets. Jenkins announced this week that, for the first time, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office would consider filing murder charges against a dealer whose supply could be linked to an overdose death. But opponents of the aggressive strategy say that it is likely...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

