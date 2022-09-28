Read full article on original website
Related
'Enough Fentanyl To Kill Two Million People', Suspects Charged In Massive Maryland Drug Bust
Maryland officials have announced the indictments of six people charged with fentanyl distribution and gun-related charges after being found with enough fentanyl to kill two million people, authorities say. Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh was joined by Howard County Executive Calvin Ball, Howard County Police Chief Gregory Der, Maryland...
73-year-old DC woman murdered; police look for killer
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said detectives were trying to find the person who killed a 73-year-old woman in Northwest Sunday. Police went to a home in the 5100 block of 2nd St. NW for a welfare check. When they arrived, they found Gloria Williams. Police said it was apparent that […]
57-Year-Old Victim Identified In D.C. Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has identified the victim in Thursday’s...
Maryland police find human remains in back of burning car
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a report of a car fire led to a death investigation after they found charred human remains in the backseat area of the car. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said officers and firefighters were in the area of Brock Ridge Road and Tribeca Trail […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mocoshow.com
Maryland United States Attorney’s Office Resolves Disability Discrimination Lawsuit Against Maryland Developer Involving Multifamily Housing Complexes
Per the Office of the U.S. Attotney, District of Maryland: United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division announced today that Maryland-based developer Stavrou Associates, Inc. and related entities have agreed to pay $185,000 to settle claims that they violated the Fair Housing Act (FHA) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by failing to build 11 multi-family housing complexes in Maryland with required accessible features for people with disabilities. As part of the settlement, the defendants also agreed to make extensive retrofits to remove accessibility barriers at the complexes.
fox5dc.com
Maryland's Move Over Law, car seat requirements changing this weekend
MARYLAND (FOX 5 DC) - If you drive on Maryland roadways, officials are giving a heads-up about some changes taking effect on Sunday. The first is an update to the state's Move Over Law. Officials are hoping to reduce the number of crashes involving stopped vehicles. Another is a law...
Charred Human Remains Found In Back Of Abandoned Burning Car Dumped In Maryland Field
Charred human remains were found in the backseat of a car that was set on fire in the middle of a Laurel field, authorities say. Around midnight Tuesday, Sept. 27, authorities responded to the area of Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail for reports of a car fire that was found about 100 yards off of the roadway engulfed in flames in the middle of a field, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Police charge Franconia man with murdering father, son claims authorities ignored pleas for help
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — An 82-year-old Franconia man is dead and authorities are now charging one of his sons with second-degree murder. Now detectives are trying to figure out what led to the murder. Talat Hassanein was found dead at the bottom of a stairway in his Franconia home. Initially, police believed […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pennsylvania and former Congressman gets jail for Democratic election fraud
United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that former U.S. Congressman Michael “Ozzie” Myers, 79, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced to 30 months in prison, three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $100,000 in fines, with $10,000 of that due immediately. Myers pled guilty to conspiracy to deprive voters of civil rights, bribery, […]
mocoshow.com
Virginia Declares State of Emergency in Advance of Hurricane Ian; Maryland Governor Larry Hogan Monitoring Storm
On Wednesday, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian, which is expected to start impacting parts of DC, Maryland, and Virginia on Friday evening. According to a press release, the State of Emergency “allows the Commonwealth to mobilize resources and equipment needed for response and recovery efforts. Virginians should be prepared for the potential of severe rainfall, flooding, wind damage, tornadoes, and other storm-related impacts.” The full text of Executive Order 22 is available here.
Former Maryland Park Service Manager Charged With Alleged Assault, Rape: Police
A former park manager for the Maryland Park Service is facing charges for allegedly sexually abusing a person repeatedly over the course of six months, police announced. Michael Browning, 71, was arrested by detectives from Baltimore County’s Special Victims Unit, the agency announced on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when he was charged with second-degree rape and second-degree assault.
theriver953.com
U.S. Marshals assist with recovery of a child in Berkeley County
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office contacted the U.S. Marshals service to assist in the search for a man wanted in connection with a child’s disappearance. According to the press release from the U.S. Marshals Office a warrant was issued for the arrest of Johnte Fitzhugh for felony concealment or removal of a minor child from a custodian.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wbaltv.com
Vacationers, residents flee Florida, arrive at BWI-Marshall ahead of Hurricane Ian
LINTHICUM, Md. — Florida flights to Baltimore either arrived early or were canceled Wednesday because of Hurricane Ian. || Radar | Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. For some travelers, fierce wind helped them decide to leave Florida as quickly...
Transgender Teacher Harassed At Maryland School Settles Lawsuit, School Board Changes Policies
A transgender Maryland teacher who filed a lawsuit in 2018 after claiming she was harassed by students, parents, and colleagues has settled with the Prince George's County Board of Education earlier this week, reports Fox Baltimore. Jennifer Eller said she was told to present and be referred to as a...
Wbaltv.com
Timeline for rain from Ian speeds up for Maryland
Ian is still in Florida, but its rain extends north by hundreds of miles, and it will eventually reach Maryland. || Radar | Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. The timeline for the rain has sped up for Maryland. Rain could...
fox5dc.com
Maryland announces cost of living adjustment for all state employees
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - State employees, firefighters, law enforcement officers, and nurses are getting a financial boost from Maryland. On Thursday, governor Larry Hogan announced that all employees across the state government will receive a 4.5 percent cost of living adjustment increase. The increase will take effect on November 1. According...
fox5dc.com
FCPS counselor investigation exposes widespread problems
An investigation into why a sex offender was able to continue working as a middle school guidance counselor has uncovered serious issues in Virginia’s largest school district. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts reports from Lincolnia on the problems plaguing Fairfax County Public Schools.
Son accused of murdering 82-year-old father in Fairfax County
Police say they found an 82-year-old man at the bottom of basement stairs and that one of his sons killed him.
Developer who violated accessibility laws when building housing complexes in Maryland must pay $185K
BALTIMORE -- A Maryland-based developer and its associates must pay $185,000 to settle claims that they violated the Fair Housing Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act, according to the Department of Justice.Stavrou Associates Inc. and its related entities violated these acts when they built 11 multifamily housing complexes in Maryland that lacked accessible features for people with disabilities, Department of Justice officials said on Tuesday.The 11 housing complexes include:Villages at Belle Hill, Elkton, Maryland.Burgess Mill Station I, Ellicott City, MarylandBurgess Mill Station II, Ellicott City, Maryland.River Point Apartments, Essex, Maryland.Hammarlee House Apartments, Glen Burnie, Maryland.Overland Gardens, Landover, Maryland.Rainier Manor...
Sheehy Hagerstown donates to Washington County Free Library for internet hot spots
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — In this day and age, when technology is essential to completing homework from school or even making connections in the community, Sheehy of Hagerstown has stepped in with a generous donation of “hotspots” to the Washington County Free Library. Sheehey recognized the need of so many households which […]
Comments / 0