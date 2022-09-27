Read full article on original website
Related
I quit my teaching job. This is what schools need to do if they want teachers to come back.
The author says teachers need to be paid better and treated with more respect if the US wants to correct the teacher shortage it's experiencing.
‘Girls Who Code’ books now banned in schools thanks to conservative moms organization
The popular children's book series about a group of young girls and their adventures in their after-school coding club, Girls Who Code, has been added to the ever-growing list of banned books in schools. And now the series founder is speaking out against the move and its direct impact on young girls.
The Problem With Kindergarten
When Ojeya Cruz Banks moved to Ohio from New Zealand several years ago, she was overwhelmed by the logistics of uprooting her life. But Cruz Banks, a Denison University professor and a single mom, who is also my neighbor and friend, was relieved to find a house next to a public elementary school. She assumed that she would be able to walk to pick up her daughter—a needed convenience given that she didn’t yet have a car. Unfortunately, when she went to register her daughter for kindergarten, she was met with an unpleasant surprise: The only available option was a half-day program that would bus students to a day-care center on the outskirts of town for the afternoon. The district did offer a limited number of full-day slots, but those had all been claimed in a lottery earlier that spring and came with a tuition cost. “I was like, ‘Cost me? What? Public school costs money here?’” she told me.
KVOE
USD 253 Board of Education offers first public statement on alleged battery at EHS Wednesday
The USD 253 Board of Education delivered its first public statement on the alleged battery incident involving members of the Emporia High School football team Wednesday evening. The prepared statement was delivered by Board President Leslie Seeley during the board’s regular meeting. Following the statement, the board moved into...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former School Teacher of 30 Years Releases New Book to Help Children With Math Anxiety
Author and local teacher, Valerie D. Johnson, is thrilled to announce the release of her new children’s book, 1 2 3 Count with Me on Granddad’s Farm, which was written to ignite a love of math in all children. Since its August 2022 release, the book has ranked...
marketplace.org
Kindergarten is more than snacks and blocks these days. Some states think kids shouldn’t have to go.
In the District of Columbia, children are required to attend kindergarten. Nineteen states mandate it as well, but the one with the most school-age children does not and won’t anytime soon. On Sunday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a law making kindergarten obligatory. He said it would have cost...
WMDT.com
Roundtable series provides educators tools for classroom success, highlights men of color in field
MARYLAND – Educators will now get some tools and strategies to better serve their students in the classroom. The UMES’ Men of Color in Education Program is hosting the Pedagogy From The 2 Percent virtual roundtable series that highlights the expertise of men of color in the field of education.
Brandon High School booster club raffles guns
Brandon High School’s athletics booster club is raffling nearly 30 guns throughout the month of October as a part of its current fundraising campaign. The Thirty for Thirty raffle is an annual event which gives away one prize each day in the month of October. This year, 28 of the 31 prizes are guns; raffle tickets cost $20. A raffle winner picks up their prize directly from Van’s Sporting Goods, a local outdoor store, and must meet “all qualifying criteria” according to the information posted on the Brandon Bulldog Athletics Facebook page.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Threats Made at Cecilia High School, Parents Concerned For Safety of Kids
It's a story we've been following. A number of parents recently posted on social media that they were not sending their kids back to Cecilia High School until threats were addressed by the administration. Now, KLFY-TV reports that the St. Martin Parish School Board is aware of the alleged threats...
Reading & Math Scores Plummet for Elementary-Aged Kids Thanks to Pandemic
The National Center for Education Statistics is showing the biggest decline in math and reading in decades. When schools started to close in 2020, educators and parents feared it would be detrimental to students. Not only would kids lose their connection to peers, but everyone assumed education was bound to suffer for years to come. Now, a new report from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) is pinpointing exactly the areas we will need to overcome to get back on track.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
SPS update: Individual school information, athletics, and more
Nikki Hawkins, Director of Communications and Student Services at Stuttgart Public Schools, said it is a busy month for Stuttgart students and district staff. “You all put on your seatbelts because a lot is going on in the district this week and the following week,” Hawkins said. Meekins Middle...
Comments / 0