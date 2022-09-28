ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

WTVW

How EVSC’s new absence reporting system works

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Starting October 3, parents who have kids enrolled at Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation schools will have to report student’s absences a bit differently. The school corporation says that through their new “SafeArrival” system, parents can report absences in three different ways.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Large power outage reported in southeast Evansville

There's a large power outage being reported on the southeast side of Evansville, Indiana. According to CenterPoint Energy's outage map, approximately 2,300 customers are currently being affected by the outage. The utility's map says that the outage was reported at 11:17 a.m. Friday, and that the estimated restoration time is...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Dubois County Health Department holding late-night vaccine clinic

The Dubois County Health Department will be holding a special late-night clinic to help anyone needing routine vaccinations or wanting the COVID-19 or flu vaccine. Health officials say the clinic will take place Wednesday, October 5th from 3:30p.m. to 6p.m. at 1187 South Saint Charles Street in Jasper. No appointment...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
Evansville, IN
Education
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Education
14news.com

Alcoa resuming some mining operations in Warrick Co.

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Alcoa confirm they are resuming mining operations at a portion of the North Field at Liberty Mine, close to Chandler. In a letter to neighbors, they explained operations were stopped there in 2018 after it became more cost effect to buy coal than to mine it.
CHANDLER, IN
14news.com

Crash closes SB I-165 in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatchers in Daviess County say southbound lanes were closed on Interstate 165 Friday morning. One lane had been closed since about 6 a.m. because a tractor trailer overturned. Both lanes were closed around 8 a.m. to move the truck. The road is back open.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Evansville auto-dealer donates car to non-profit group

Dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian find new home in Evansville. Multiple crews respond to crash on Spottsville Bridge. Multiple crews respond to crash on Spottsville Bridge. Owensboro community enjoys live music from symphony orchestra. Updated: 6 hours ago. Owensboro community enjoys live music from symphony orchestra. Lt. Gov. Crouch speaks...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Nut Club announces half pot details

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s just days away from the 101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival. Officials released from more details into this year’s half pot. Those booths will be back along West Franklin Street. They open at 10 a.m. Monday and run through 10 p.m. every...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Evansville city leaders seeking improvements on Oak Grove & Burkhardt Rd.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Redevelopment Commission is eying improvements at a busy eastside intersection. Tax Increment Finance (TIF) dollars are created by raising property tax rates in certain areas set to see new development. The RDC is greenlighting the use of TIF dollars to widen the roadway near...
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

OP-ED: KAREN REISING WORRIED ABOUT VANDERBURGH COUNTY ECONOMIC FUTURE

Vanderburgh County Could Be Headed Toward Mounting Economic Hardship. Speaking at the Economic Club of Indiana, David Ricks, CEO of Eli Lilly & Co., added his voice to the number of researchers, labor officials, and educators who have been warning Indiana politicians for years of a looming crisis: Residents could face mounting economic hardship due to a mass departure of employers and the failure to compete with other states to attract new business.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Invasive species found in Knox County

One Knox County agency wants people to be on the lookout for an invasive species. Knox County Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area says small carpet grass has been spotted for the first time in the county. Small Carpetgrass or Arthraxon hispidus originated in Japan and Eastern Asa. It grows up...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Evansville hairstylist addresses ‘Covid Hair’ phenomenon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mandy Sims has been dealing with hair for over two decades. She says she’s seen hair loss amongst her clients since she started, but this was a little different. “At first, you know when my sink was filling up, I’m like, ‘Okay what is going...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Crews called to house fire on Evansville's east side

Crews are currently at the scene of a structure fire in Evansville, Indiana. Dispatchers say someone called 911 around 12:57 p.m. on Friday to report the fire. The fire is happening at a home on the corner of Lincoln Avenue and East Meade Drive. No other details are available right...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Free 'Tox Away Day' happening in Owensboro on Saturday

There's a free "Tox Away Day" happening for residents in Daviess County, Kentucky on Saturday. On Saturday, Oct. 1, Daviess County residents are invited to dispose of hazardous household waste at the free drop-off event. Acceptable items include lighter fluid, thinners, turpentine, adhesives, old gasoline, polishes, kerosene, 2 cycle gasoline,...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Castle High School band half pot reaches $60k

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Castle High School band half pot keeps increasing. Castle High School Band Boosters are hosting a half pot to raise money for various band expenses. Officials with the booster club say there’s over 200 students in the band this year. Right now, the total amount...
NEWBURGH, IN
