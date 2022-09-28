Read full article on original website
How EVSC’s new absence reporting system works
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Starting October 3, parents who have kids enrolled at Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation schools will have to report student’s absences a bit differently. The school corporation says that through their new “SafeArrival” system, parents can report absences in three different ways.
Evansville Teachers Association endorses EVSC Trustee candidates
The Evansville Teachers Association (ETA) announced its choices of candidates they will endorse for the EVSC Board of School Trustees in a message on Friday.
wevv.com
Large power outage reported in southeast Evansville
There's a large power outage being reported on the southeast side of Evansville, Indiana. According to CenterPoint Energy's outage map, approximately 2,300 customers are currently being affected by the outage. The utility's map says that the outage was reported at 11:17 a.m. Friday, and that the estimated restoration time is...
wevv.com
Dubois County Health Department holding late-night vaccine clinic
The Dubois County Health Department will be holding a special late-night clinic to help anyone needing routine vaccinations or wanting the COVID-19 or flu vaccine. Health officials say the clinic will take place Wednesday, October 5th from 3:30p.m. to 6p.m. at 1187 South Saint Charles Street in Jasper. No appointment...
14news.com
Alcoa resuming some mining operations in Warrick Co.
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Alcoa confirm they are resuming mining operations at a portion of the North Field at Liberty Mine, close to Chandler. In a letter to neighbors, they explained operations were stopped there in 2018 after it became more cost effect to buy coal than to mine it.
Fundraiser Planned for Daviess County, Kentucky 6-Year-Old Battling Brain Cancer
This month has been a whirlwind for the McDaniel family. On August 17th, 2022, 6-year-old Remi was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG). She's in the fight of her young life, but she isn't alone. The Daviess County community is rallying and raising money for the family. It's easy...
Affidavit reveals new details in Evansville toddler’s death
(WEHT) - A probable cause affidavit from Evansville Police is providing more information after a man was charged with neglect of a dependent causing death on Wednesday.
14news.com
Crash closes SB I-165 in Daviess Co.
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatchers in Daviess County say southbound lanes were closed on Interstate 165 Friday morning. One lane had been closed since about 6 a.m. because a tractor trailer overturned. Both lanes were closed around 8 a.m. to move the truck. The road is back open.
Evansville to Offer Fall Festival Shuttle Service Aboard City Buses
Without a doubt, one of the most stressful aspects of the annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is parking. Let me revise that statement. Parking really isn't too stressful if you don't mind paying a few bucks to use someone's lot. I almost always choose this option for a few reasons...
14news.com
Evansville auto-dealer donates car to non-profit group
Dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian find new home in Evansville. Multiple crews respond to crash on Spottsville Bridge. Multiple crews respond to crash on Spottsville Bridge. Owensboro community enjoys live music from symphony orchestra. Updated: 6 hours ago. Owensboro community enjoys live music from symphony orchestra. Lt. Gov. Crouch speaks...
Central City man facing long list of charges in several Tri-state counties
(WEHT) – A man is in the Webster County Jail facing a long list of charges. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, James David Martin, 50, of Central City, is facing accusations in numerous Tri-state counties. At least one of those is in Vanderburgh County, where he is charged with vehicle theft, forgery and […]
14news.com
Nut Club announces half pot details
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s just days away from the 101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival. Officials released from more details into this year’s half pot. Those booths will be back along West Franklin Street. They open at 10 a.m. Monday and run through 10 p.m. every...
14news.com
Evansville city leaders seeking improvements on Oak Grove & Burkhardt Rd.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Redevelopment Commission is eying improvements at a busy eastside intersection. Tax Increment Finance (TIF) dollars are created by raising property tax rates in certain areas set to see new development. The RDC is greenlighting the use of TIF dollars to widen the roadway near...
city-countyobserver.com
OP-ED: KAREN REISING WORRIED ABOUT VANDERBURGH COUNTY ECONOMIC FUTURE
Vanderburgh County Could Be Headed Toward Mounting Economic Hardship. Speaking at the Economic Club of Indiana, David Ricks, CEO of Eli Lilly & Co., added his voice to the number of researchers, labor officials, and educators who have been warning Indiana politicians for years of a looming crisis: Residents could face mounting economic hardship due to a mass departure of employers and the failure to compete with other states to attract new business.
vincennespbs.org
Invasive species found in Knox County
One Knox County agency wants people to be on the lookout for an invasive species. Knox County Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area says small carpet grass has been spotted for the first time in the county. Small Carpetgrass or Arthraxon hispidus originated in Japan and Eastern Asa. It grows up...
14news.com
Evansville hairstylist addresses ‘Covid Hair’ phenomenon
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mandy Sims has been dealing with hair for over two decades. She says she’s seen hair loss amongst her clients since she started, but this was a little different. “At first, you know when my sink was filling up, I’m like, ‘Okay what is going...
wevv.com
Crews called to house fire on Evansville's east side
Crews are currently at the scene of a structure fire in Evansville, Indiana. Dispatchers say someone called 911 around 12:57 p.m. on Friday to report the fire. The fire is happening at a home on the corner of Lincoln Avenue and East Meade Drive. No other details are available right...
wevv.com
Free 'Tox Away Day' happening in Owensboro on Saturday
There's a free "Tox Away Day" happening for residents in Daviess County, Kentucky on Saturday. On Saturday, Oct. 1, Daviess County residents are invited to dispose of hazardous household waste at the free drop-off event. Acceptable items include lighter fluid, thinners, turpentine, adhesives, old gasoline, polishes, kerosene, 2 cycle gasoline,...
wevv.com
Former Evansville mayor and his brother overcome same heart condition, reflect on World Heart Day
September 29th is internationally observed as World Heart Day. Mike and Steve Vandeveer have a lot more than just a last name. Both brothers have both been navigating the same heart condition, a heart murmur, at the same time. During this year's checkup, both Mike and Steve were told it...
14news.com
Castle High School band half pot reaches $60k
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Castle High School band half pot keeps increasing. Castle High School Band Boosters are hosting a half pot to raise money for various band expenses. Officials with the booster club say there’s over 200 students in the band this year. Right now, the total amount...
