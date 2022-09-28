Choosing Our Future

The U.S. Capitol Police report that 9,625 threats were directed against members of our U.S. Congress during 2021.

Luis Miguel was a recent candidate for the Florida legislature. He announced, during the primary campaign, that “Under my plan, all Floridians will have permission to shoot FBI, IRS, ATF and all other [federal agents] ON SIGHT!…” He was not nominated.

A survey conducted in July of this year by the University of California-Davis indicated that seven of every one-hundred Americans (7%) would be willing to kill someone to advance an important political goal.

In the wake of the U.S. Civil War, the federal government began to expand to accommodate a growing population and an increasingly complex society that needed to be managed. Election winners gave jobs to friends and supporters, often without regard for qualification. It was called a patronage system. President Garfield was assassinated by someone who was aggrieved because he was not rewarded with a job. With the expansion of functions, a need for genuine expertise became apparent, and it became evident that institutional memory is a requirement for effective government. Consequently, the federal government adopted the Civil Service system that stabilized government. The federal government now employs approximately 2.79 million people. Does that sound like a lot? State and local governments employee approximately 15.5 million people. J. D. Vance, a candidate for the U.S. Senate from Ohio, recently stated that, if Donald Trump is elected in 2024, he should fire all [federal] Civil Service employees and replace them with “our people.” That would be a return to the patronage system, and it would produce chaos from which our country might not recover.

Membership on school boards or duty as election board members has traditionally been viewed as a public service. It should remain that way. It should not be a political battleground.

Every country has problems because we are flawed humans, and because the world we live in is very complex. Violence is not a solution, certainly not a democratic solution. The U.S is a very fragile society. We depend on electricity being available, water that flows when we turn on the tap, groceries being available when we need them, gasoline available at the pump, and schools that educate our children for good jobs and a good life. Violence would destroy all of that. We need to avoid electing politicians who drive wedge issues that divide us. We need to select and elect people to public office who understand that negotiation and compromise are essential aspects of a stable and prosperous nation. As Winston Churchill expressed it, “Democracy is the worst form of government except for all the other forms that have been tried from time to time.”

The very wealthy are increasingly influencing politics and politicians in America. Ron DeSantis, Governor of Florida, has collected funds from 42 billionaires and their families for his political purposes. The ultra-wealthy may view democracy as a potential threat. An assembly “of the people, by the people, for the people” could impose taxes on the wealthy. Money that is intended to influence elections or legislation is often funneled through organizations that do not have to reveal their sources or their real purpose. Grocery chain heiress Julie Jenkins Fancelli recently funded a start-up lobby in Florida called Moms for Liberty. The purpose of the lobby is to influence school board elections, although the name does not reveal the purpose.

American democracy is ours to lose.