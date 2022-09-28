Bryce Dallas Howard revealed that the executives behind the “Jurassic World” trilogy had issues with her body and her weight. “How do I say this … [I’ve] been asked to not use my natural body in cinema,” the actress, who played Claire Dearing in the movie, told Metro in an article published on Thursday. The actress, who performed her own stunts in the movies, added that it was director Colin Trevorrow who stood up for her. “And on the third movie, it was actually because there were so many women cast, it was something that Colin felt very strongly about in terms...

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 8 DAYS AGO