Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks...
ComicBook
Tom Hanks Reveals If He's Spoken With Marvel for MCU Role
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the largest franchise in Hollywood and has landed some of the most popular actors the industry has ever seen. Tom Hanks is one of the few A-list actors that has yet to be cast in an MCU role, but it's not for not trying. In a recent stop on the press tour for Disney+'s Pinocchio, the Oscar-winning star says he simply has yet to be contacted by Marvel Studios.
Only 5 movies have ever hit $2 billion at the box office — here they all are
James Cameron and the Marvel Cinematic Universe are the two consistent factors when it comes to earning the most at the box office.
RELATED PEOPLE
Warner Bros. Heads Deny Report They’re Unhappy with Olivia Wilde’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Press Tour
“Don’t Worry Darling” is the poison Hollywood gift that keeps on giving. The movie is at last debuting from Warner Bros. this weekend, already having grossed more than $3 million from Thursday previews and headed toward a successful $19 million opening. But yet another grenade was thrown into the rollout today when Vulture published a report alleging that star Florence Pugh and co-star/director Olivia Wilde tussled on the production dating back to January 2021. The story specified a screaming match between the pair and also underscored why Pugh has been visibly absent from the movie’s press tour, swanning into the...
msn.com
Forget Dua Lipa, fans are really shocked by just how old Trevor Noah is
Pictures of the late-night comedian Trevor Noah and singer song-writer Dua Lipa emerged online showing the two out for dinner and kissing in New York which has sparked romance rumors that the pair are together. The coupling, however, is not exactly what has people on the internet shaken though, but more the revelation of Noah’s age.
msn.com
See Cher Strut the Runway in Surprise Finale at Paris Fashion Week
Can you believe it? Cher slayed on the runway at the star-studded Balmain event during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday. The 76-year-old songstress flaunted her fit physique as she walked the runway in a skintight futuristic black ensemble that shimmered in the light and showcased her impressive figure as she strutted on the catwalk at the Balmain Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show.
wegotthiscovered.com
One of Clint Eastwood’s most controversial films ever is holding its own on HBO
Clint Eastwood‘s last few cinematic efforts have underperformed at the box office over the last few years, but one of his biggest successes is dominating the latest ratings on the HBO top 10, enjoying a new round of post-pandemic success on the platform for the first time since it’s 2014 release. But even though the movie has enjoyed and is enjoying a confirmed track record of success, it is inarguably one of the most controversial movies in the acclaimed director’s filmography.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bryce Dallas Howard was pressured to lose weight for ‘Jurassic World’ movies
Bryce Dallas Howard revealed that the executives behind the “Jurassic World” trilogy had issues with her body and her weight. “How do I say this … [I’ve] been asked to not use my natural body in cinema,” the actress, who played Claire Dearing in the movie, told Metro in an article published on Thursday. The actress, who performed her own stunts in the movies, added that it was director Colin Trevorrow who stood up for her. “And on the third movie, it was actually because there were so many women cast, it was something that Colin felt very strongly about in terms...
Keanu Reeves Returning for Long-Awaited Sequel, Social Media Goes Nuts
Recently, Warner Bros. confirmed that Hollywood star Keanu Reeves will portray fan-favorite character John Constantine once again in a sequel to the 2005 hit film Constantine. Fans have called for the studio to make a sequel to the blockbuster movie for years. So it’s no surprise many couldn’t contain their excitement after reports came out of the sequel as fans freaked out on social media over the news.
msn.com
Tom Hanks Says He's Only Made 4 Good Movies
Tom Hanks has only four movies that are “pretty good,” which is a pretty divisive statement that would no doubt create an internet frenzy of love for one of Hollywood’s favorite actors and a lot of hate for the person saying it. But what if the actor himself is the utterer of that statement?
George Clooney hilariously agrees after Brad Pitt calls him ‘one of the most handsome men’
George Clooney has hilariously agreed with pal Brad Pitt, after he called the filmmaker one of the most “handsome men” in the world. The 61-year-old actor addressed and supported the Fight Club star’s compliment on Wednesday, when he and his wife Amal Clooney made an appearance on CBS This Morning. Pitt first called Clooney “handsome” last week, in a video segment for US Vogue.“Well he’s right about that, let’s face it. He’s right,” Clooney said, after his wife chimed in to agree and said that her husband is “not modest”.The Ocean’s Eleven star continued to make fun of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kevin Feige Reveals Why Marvel Did Not Recast Black Panther
With the Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever on its way, fans have begun to speculate what will become of T’Challa. The character was played by Chadwick Boseman in the first film, but Boseman tragically passed away since the film’s release. Rumors began to float around about a potential recast since he’s a pretty important player in the Black Panther story, being the main character and all.
TVOvermind
Top Gun: Maverick Surpasses Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther To Become The Fifth Highest Grossing Movie In Domestic Box Office History
In a year that saw the live-action return of Batman, Thor, and Doctor Strange, the biggest surprise thus far sees the Tom Cruise sequel fly past the first part of the epic two-part Avengers saga and Black Panther. The sequel to the 1986 film has officially collected more than $700 million in North America, overtaking the fifth spot as the highest-grossing movie in domestic box office history. Top Gun: Maverick sees the return of Peter “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise), who’s brought on board to train a group of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission that no living pilot has ever seen. Throughout the training session, Maverick confronts his own deepest fears, which culminates into a mission that sees the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it. The film has an all-star cast of Miles Teller, Ed Harris, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly, and Val Kilmer.
Mel Gibson Blames Warner Bros. Discovery Shake-Up for ‘Lethal Weapon 5’ Production Delay
Martin Riggs may not make things complicated, but the Warner Bros. Discovery merger sure has for “Lethal Weapon 5.”. Lead star and director Mel Gibson, who famously plays Detective Martin Riggs in the film franchise, gave an update on the state of the fifth installment. Following original director Richard Donner’s death in 2021, Gibson took over as director, using a script from Richard Wenk (“The Magnificent Seven,” “The Equalizer”) developed alongside the late Donner. The film was expected to originally launch on streaming platform HBO Max.
msn.com
Cher glows in latex bodysuit during surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week show
Cher surprised fans on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when she closed Balmain's show at Paris Fashion Week. The 76-year-old singer appeared onstage during Balmain's spring/summer 2023 show, wearing a silver latex bodysuit, black leggings and black boots. Cher joined Balmain's creative director, Olivier Rousteing, to walk down the runway to her...
Business Insider
'Smile' is now playing only in theaters, but the creepy horror movie is expected to hit Paramount Plus in November
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. "Smile," the new horror film from Paramount Pictures, is now playing exclusively in theaters. The movie is about a doctor who experiences terrifying horrors related to a series of mysterious deaths. Following its exclusive theatrical window, "Smile" is...
Complex
Timothée Chalamet on Career Advice Leonardo Dicaprio Gave Him: ‘No Hard Drugs and No Superhero Movies’
Over the past five years, Timothée Chalamet has established himself as the hottest young actor in Hollywood, catapulting into the mainstream on the strength of career-making roles in movies such as 2017’s Call Me by Your Name and last year’s Dune. In a new interview with British...
‘Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Joins Tom Hanks In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax and Sony
EXCLUSIVE: While fans can’t wait to see what awaits the Duttons in the upcoming season of Yellowstone, one of the shows stars looks to have around found her next project to film in between seasons. Sources tell Deadline that Kelly Reilly is set to join the all-star ensemble of Miramax and Sony’s Here. The film currently stars Tom Hanks, Paul Bettany and Robin Wright with Robert Zemeckis directing.
epicstream.com
Deadpool 3: Short-Lived Character Reportedly Returning in Sequel
A lot of intrigue surrounds Ryan Reynold's third Deadpool film as fans of the X-Men spinoff film are wondering how Marvel Studios will pull an R-rated project given Disney's emphasis on family-oriented content. As it stands, details about the highly anticipated project have remained under wraps and bafflingly enough, it looks like Kevin Feige and his crew aren't in a hurry to bring Wade Wilson to the fold.
Comments / 0