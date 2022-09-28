Read full article on original website
Related
Nature.com
Genome wide DNA methylation analysis identifies novel molecular subgroups and predicts survival in neuroblastoma
Neuroblastoma is the most common malignancy in infancy, accounting for 15% of childhood cancer deaths. Outcome for the high-risk disease remains poor. DNA-methylation patterns are significantly altered in all cancer types and can be utilised for disease stratification. Methods. Genome-wide DNA methylation (n"‰="‰223), gene expression (n"‰="‰130), genetic/clinical data (n"‰="‰213), whole-exome...
Nature.com
Alternative ANKHD1 transcript promotes proliferation and inhibits migration in uterine corpus endometrial carcinoma
Alternative splicing (AS) is common in gene expression, and abnormal splicing often results in several cancers. Overall survival-associated splicing events (OS-SEs) have been used to predict prognosis in cancer. The aim of this study was to investigate the presence and function of OS-SEs in uterine corpus endometrial carcinoma (UCEC). Based on TCGA and TCGASpliceSeq databases, gene expression and the AS data of UCEC samples were retrieved. An alternate terminator of ANKHD1 transcripts named ANKHD1-BP3 was found to be significantly related to metastasis and OS in UCEC and significantly associated with HSPB1. The upregulated expression of HSPB1 induced downregulation of ANKHD1-BP3 and promoted tumor metastasis. These findings indicate that HSPB1, a splicing factor, regulates the expression of ANKHD1-BP3 to promote metastasis in UCEC.
Nature.com
Author Correction: c-di-AMP signaling plays important role in determining antibiotic tolerance phenotypes of Mycobacterium smegmatis
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-17051-z, published online 30 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in the legend of FigureÂ 4B, the Supplementary Figure S4 and in the Results section. In the legend of FigureÂ 4B,. "(B) Slower resuscitation ofÂ Î”pdeÂ persister cells results in...
Nature.com
Transient targeting of BIM-dependent adaptive MCL1 preservation enhances tumor response to molecular therapeutics in non-small cell lung cancer
Despite remarkable efficacy, targeted treatments often yield a subpopulation of residual tumor cells in part due to non-genetic adaptions. Previous mechanistic understanding on the emergence of these drug-tolerant persisters (DTPs) has been limited to epigenetic and transcriptional reprogramming. Here, by comprehensively interrogating therapy-induced early dynamic protein changes in diverse oncogene-addicted non-small cell lung cancer models, we identified adaptive MCL1 increase as a new and universal mechanism to confer apoptotic evasion and DTP formation. In detail, acute MAPK signaling disruption in the presence of genotype-based tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) prompted mitochondrial accumulation of pro-apoptotic BH3-only protein BIM, which sequestered MCL1 away from MULE-mediated degradation. A small-molecule combination screen uncovered that PI3K-mTOR pathway blockade prohibited MCL1 upregulation. Biochemical and immunocytochemical evidence indicated that mTOR complex 2 (mTORC2) bound and phosphorylated MCL1, facilitating its interaction with BIM. As a result, short-term polytherapy combining antineoplastic TKIs with PI3K, mTOR or MCL1 inhibitors sufficed to prevent DTP development and promote cancer eradication. Collectively, these findings support that upfront and transient targeting of BIM-dependent, mTORC2-regulated adaptive MCL1 preservation holds enormous promise to improve the therapeutic index of molecular targeted agents.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
Probiotics suppress nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and carcinogenesis progression in hepatocyte-specific PTEN knockout mice
Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), a hepatic characteristic of metabolic syndrome, received significant attention in clinical settings. The multiple-hit theory is one of the proposed mechanisms of NAFLD, and gut dysbiosis is considered a hit. Thus, controlling gut microbiota is a potential target in the management of NAFLD, and probiotics can be used as a treatment agent for NAFLD. The current study aimed to investigate the efficacy of probiotics against nonalcoholic steatohepatitis in a hepatocyte-specific PTEN knockout mouse model that mimics the characteristics of human NAFLD. Probiotics were administered to male knockout mice for 8 or 40Â weeks. Next, we assessed hepatic inflammation, fibrosis, carcinogenesis, and oxidative stress. Probiotics were found to reduce serum transaminase levels, NAFLD activity score, and the gene expression of pro-inflammatory cytokines. In addition, they decreased liver fibrosis grade, which was examined via Sirius red staining, gene expression of fibrotic markers, and hydroxyproline. Furthermore, probiotics suppressed the number of liver tumors, particular in HCC. Probiotics reduced oxidative stresses, including glutathione levels, and anti-oxidative stress marker, which may be an underlying mechanism for their beneficial effects. In conclusion, probiotics treatment had beneficial effects against NAFLD and carcinogenesis in hepatocyte-specific PTEN knockout mice.
Nature.com
IAP antagonist GDC-0917 is more potent than Debio1143 in promoting cell death, c-IAP1 degradation and tumor growth inhibition
Proper regulation of cell death and survival is essential for cellular homeostasis. Inhibitor of apoptosis (IAP) proteins play pivotal roles in cellular survival by blocking cell death, modulating signal transduction, and affecting cellular proliferation. By contributing to the evasion of cell death, IAP proteins enhance the resistance of cancer cells to treatment with antitumor agents and impact tumor progression. IAP proteins can be negated by SMAC (second mitochondrial activator of caspases) and SMAC-mimicking IAP antagonists [1]. IAP antagonism results in the activation of noncanonical NF-kB signaling and TNF-mediated cell death [2,3,4]. A number of IAP antagonists have been tested in clinic with overall favorable pharmacological properties, for example, GDC-0917 [1, 5], and Debio1143 (SM-406, AT-406, xevinapant) [6,7,8]. It was recently reported that IAP antagonist Debio1143 exhibits an 18-fold higher concentration in tumors than in plasma of cancer patients, which could lead to an inherently higher therapeutic index [9]. Here, we compare the cell death-inducing and anti-tumor capabilities of GDC-0917 and Debio1143, and investigate their tumor and plasma concentrations in two preclinical mouse tumor models. We find that GDC-0917 is more potent in cells and in vivo compared to Debio1143 and could not verify the tumor-selective tissue distribution previously reported albeit in non-clinical systems. Thus, we conclude that c-IAP1 degradation and cell death induction are better predictors of the potential application of IAP antagonists in the clinical setting than tumor to plasma exposure ratios.
Nature.com
Do patients with unilateral macular neovascularization type 3 need AREDS supplements to slow the progression to advanced age-related macular degeneration?
The Age-Related Eye Disease Study (AREDS), which was launched in 1992, demonstrated that oral supplements of antioxidant vitamins and minerals have beneficial effects in patients who develop advanced age-related macular degeneration (AMD), in those with at least intermediate AMD, defined as bilateral large drusen with or without pigment changes [1]. An individual eye was classified as having progressed to advanced AMD when it develops a vision-threatening lesion. These lesions included geographic atrophy involving the fovea and macular neovascularization (MNV).
Nature.com
Retraction Note to: Expansion of monocytic myeloid-derived suppressor cells ameliorated intestinal inflammatory response by radiation through SOCS3 expression
The authors have retracted this article. After publication the authors found that the staining done in Figure 5D had not been done with the antibody SOCS3 as stated in the article. The authors have, therefore, lost confidence in their results. All authors agree to this retraction. Laboratory of Biodosimetry, National...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature.com
Author Correction: Variability measurements provide additional value to shear wave elastography in the diagnosis of pancreatic cancer
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-86979-5, published online 01 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error. In the Materials and methods section, under the subheading 'Study design', the approval number of the Ethics Committee was incorrect. As a result,. "The study was conducted with the approval of...
Nature.com
Correction: Two-drug versus three-drug induction chemotherapy in pediatric acute myeloid leukemia: a randomized controlled trial
In this article the affiliation details for Shilpi Chaudhary and Reema Bisht were incorrectly assigned as '3' but should have been '2'. Department of Medical Oncology, Cancer Institute (WIA) Adyar, Chennai, India. Venkatraman Radhakrishnan,Â Cherian Thampy,Â Ankit Batra,Â Praveen Kumar Shenoy,Â Hemanth KumarÂ &Â Trivadi S. Ganesan...
Nature.com
Longitudinal liquid biopsy anticipates hyperprogression and early death in advanced non-small cell lung cancer patients treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors
Immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) have revolutionised treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer (aNSCLC), but a proportion of patients had no clinical benefit and even experienced detrimental effects. This study aims to characterise patients experiencing hyperprogression (HPD) and early death (ED) by longitudinal liquid biopsy. Methods. aNSCLC receiving ICIs were...
Nature.com
The WHO classification of haematolymphoid tumours: response to Swerdlow et al.
I am grateful to the authors of this letter for their continued interest in this subject over many decades, and their past support for the WHO Classification of Tumours. Governance matters, and it was quite clear that the CAC mechanism did not meet our requirements and could not continue alongside the editorial board for the reasons given in my editorial [1]. While the correspondents may find this disappointing, the new edition of the Haematolymphoid volume has been thoroughly reorganised and rewritten with the help of 420 authors and editors with multidisciplinary expertise and worldwide representation, including many members of the European Association for Haematopathology and the Society for Hematopathology, according to our published methodology [2, 3]. The Haematolymphoid Tumours volume (5th ed.) is now published online in beta format [4] and readers can judge for themselves how we've done, with the opportunity for feedback from our website. Personally, I am very grateful to all involved who have worked tirelessly to achieve an excellent hierarchical classification as well as a level of detailed description of these disorders that have never been bettered.
Nature.com
Accelerating therapeutic discoveries for heart failure: a new public–private partnership
The Accelerating Medicines Partnership in Heart Failure is designed to deliver tools and knowledge that enable the development of new approaches to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, which is considered the largest unmet need in cardiovascular medicine. Northwestern University, Chicago, IL, USA. Javed Butler. Baylor Scott White Research...
Nature.com
Genome-wide identification and development of miniature inverted-repeat transposable elements and intron length polymorphic markers in tea plant (Camellia sinensis)
Marker-assisted breeding and tagging of important quantitative trait loci for beneficial traits are two important strategies for the genetic improvement of plants. However, the scarcity of diverse and informative genetic markers covering the entire tea genome limits our ability to achieve such goals. In the present study, we used a comparative genomic approach to mine the tea genomes of Camellia sinensis var. assamica (CSA) and C. sinensis var. sinensis (CSS) to identify the markers to differentiate tea genotypes. In our study, 43 and 60 Camellia sinensis miniature inverted-repeat transposable element (CsMITE) families were identified in these two sequenced tea genomes, with 23,170 and 37,958 putative CsMITE sequences, respectively. In addition, we identified 4912 non-redundant, Camellia sinensis intron length polymorphic (CsILP) markers, 85.8% of which were shared by both the CSS and CSA genomes. To validate, a subset of randomly chosen 10 CsMITE markers and 15 CsILP markers were tested and found to be polymorphic among the 36 highly diverse tea genotypes. These genome-wide markers, which were identified for the first time in tea plants, will be a valuable resource for genetic diversity analysis as well as marker-assisted breeding of tea genotypes for quality improvement.
Nature.com
Health-related behavioral changes and incidence of chronic kidney disease: The Japan Specific Health Checkups (J-SHC) Study
The transtheoretical model (TTM) is a commonly used model of health-related behavioral change. However, the practical effect of using this model for chronic kidney disease (CKD) self-management remains unclear. This study aimed to investigate the association between stages of change for lifestyle behavior and the incidence of CKD in the general Japanese population. A retrospective cohort study was conducted among 178,780 non-CKD participants aged 40"“74Â years who underwent annual health check-ups for two consecutive years between 2008 and 2009. Health behavior change was determined using questionnaires based on the TTM, which consists of five stages of change (precontemplation, contemplation, preparation, action, and maintenance). The exposure of interest was the change in stages between two years. Participants were categorized into 3 groups 'improved', 'unchanged', or 'deteriorated'. The association between the change in stages and the incidence of CKD was examined using logistic regression analysis. After one year of follow-up, 20.0% of participants developed CKD. Participants in the deteriorated group showed a significantly higher risk of CKD incidence than in the improved group. Promoting the stage of change for healthy lifestyle behaviors evaluated by the TTM was associated with a risk reduction for the incidence of CKD.
Nature.com
Interruption of aberrant chromatin looping is required for regenerating RB1 function and suppressing tumorigenesis
RB transcriptional corepressor 1 (RB1) is a critical regulatory gene in physiological and pathological processes. Genetic mutation is considered to be the main cause of RB1 inactivation. However, accumulating evidence has shown that not all RB1 dysfunction is triggered by gene mutations, and the additional mechanism underlying RB1 dysfunction remains unclear. Here, we firstly reveal that a CCCTC binding factor (CTCF) mediated intrachromosomal looping served as a regulatory inducer to inactivate RB1. Once the core genomic fragment was deleted by Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/Cas9 (CRISPR/Cas9), this intrachromosomal looping was disrupted. After the open of chromatin, Enhancer of Zeste Homolog 2 (EZH2) was released and decreased the level of Tri-Methyl-Histone H3 Lys27 (H3K27me3) at the RB1 promoter, which substantially restored the expression of RB protein (pRB) and inhibited tumorigenesis. In addition, targeted correction of abnormal RB1 looping using the small-molecule compound GSK503 efficiently restored RB1 transcription and suppressed tumorigenesis. Our study reveals an alternative transcriptional mechanism underlying RB1 dysfunction independent of gene mutation, and advancing the discovery of potential therapeutic chemicals based on aberrant chromatin looping.
Nature.com
A preclinical model of cutaneous melanoma based on reconstructed human epidermis
Malignant melanoma is among the tumor entities with the highest increase of incidence worldwide. To elucidate melanoma progression and develop new effective therapies, rodent models are commonly used. While these do not adequately reflect human physiology, two-dimensional cell cultures lack crucial elements of the tumor microenvironment. To address this shortcoming, we have developed a melanoma skin equivalent based on an open-source epidermal model. Melanoma cell lines with different driver mutations were incorporated into these models forming distinguishable tumor aggregates within a stratified epidermis. Although barrier properties of the skin equivalents were not affected by incorporation of melanoma cells, their presence resulted in a higher metabolic activity indicated by an increased glucose consumption. Furthermore, we re-isolated single cells from the models to characterize the proliferation state within the respective model. The applicability of our model for tumor therapeutics was demonstrated by treatment with a commonly used v-raf murine sarcoma viral oncogene homolog B (BRAF) inhibitor vemurafenib. This selective BRAF inhibitor successfully reduced tumor growth in the models harboring BRAF-mutated melanoma cells. Hence, our model is a promising tool to investigate melanoma development and as a preclinical model for drug discovery.
Nature.com
Omicron spike protein: a clue for viral entry and immune evasion
Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 339 (2022) Cite this article. In a recent study in Science, Bowen et al.1 report that mutations in Omicron sublineage's spike protein enhance ACE2 binding, impair fusogenicity, and dampen the neutralizing activity of antibodies after vaccination or infection. The data describe how Omicron and especially the BA.5 variant evade neutralizing antibody responses and argue for using mRNA booster vaccination to increase immunity.
Nature.com
Live imaging of delamination in Drosophila shows epithelial cell motility and invasiveness are independently regulated
Delaminating cells undergo complex, precisely regulated changes in cell"“cell adhesion, motility, polarity, invasiveness, and other cellular properties. Delamination occurs during development and in pathogenic conditions such as cancer metastasis. We analyzed the requirements for epithelial delamination in Drosophila ovary border cells, which detach from the structured epithelial layer and begin to migrate collectively. We used live imaging to examine cellular dynamics, particularly epithelial cells' acquisition of motility and invasiveness, in delamination-defective mutants during the time period in which delamination occurs in the wild-type ovary. We found that border cells in slow border cells (slbo), a delamination-defective mutant, lacked invasive cellular protrusions but acquired basic cellular motility, while JAK/STAT-inhibited border cells lost both invasiveness and motility. Our results indicate that invasiveness and motility, which are cooperatively required for delamination, are regulated independently. Our reconstruction experiments also showed that motility is not a prerequisite for acquiring invasiveness.
MedicalXpress
Cancer biomarker data is not diverse, with implications for immunotherapy patients from underrepresented groups
High tumor mutational burden—the number of mutations found inside cancer cells—may not generalize as an accurate biomarker across diverse cancer patient populations, researchers report on September 29 in the journal Cancer Cell. The results could have important implications for clinical decision-making regarding treatment with immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs), a type of immunotherapy.
Comments / 0