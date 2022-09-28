Transient targeting of BIM-dependent adaptive MCL1 preservation enhances tumor response to molecular therapeutics in non-small cell lung cancer

Read full article on original website
Nature.com
Longitudinal liquid biopsy anticipates hyperprogression and early death in advanced non-small cell lung cancer patients treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors
Immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) have revolutionised treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer (aNSCLC), but a proportion of patients had no clinical benefit and even experienced detrimental effects. This study aims to characterise patients experiencing hyperprogression (HPD) and early death (ED) by longitudinal liquid biopsy. Methods. aNSCLC receiving ICIs were...
Nature.com
Mutation of the proline P81 into a serine modifies the tumour suppressor function of the von Hippel"“Lindau gene in the ccRCC
The von Hippel"“Lindau disease is an autosomal dominant syndrome associated with tumour formation in various tissues, such as retina, central nervous system, kidney, and adrenal glands. VHL gene deletion or mutations support the development of various cancers. Unclassified VHL variants also referred as "of unknown significance" result from gene mutations that have an unknown or unclear effect on protein functions. The P81S mutation has been linked to low penetrance Type 1 disease but its pathogenic function was not clearly determined.
Nature.com
Probiotics suppress nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and carcinogenesis progression in hepatocyte-specific PTEN knockout mice
Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), a hepatic characteristic of metabolic syndrome, received significant attention in clinical settings. The multiple-hit theory is one of the proposed mechanisms of NAFLD, and gut dysbiosis is considered a hit. Thus, controlling gut microbiota is a potential target in the management of NAFLD, and probiotics can be used as a treatment agent for NAFLD. The current study aimed to investigate the efficacy of probiotics against nonalcoholic steatohepatitis in a hepatocyte-specific PTEN knockout mouse model that mimics the characteristics of human NAFLD. Probiotics were administered to male knockout mice for 8 or 40Â weeks. Next, we assessed hepatic inflammation, fibrosis, carcinogenesis, and oxidative stress. Probiotics were found to reduce serum transaminase levels, NAFLD activity score, and the gene expression of pro-inflammatory cytokines. In addition, they decreased liver fibrosis grade, which was examined via Sirius red staining, gene expression of fibrotic markers, and hydroxyproline. Furthermore, probiotics suppressed the number of liver tumors, particular in HCC. Probiotics reduced oxidative stresses, including glutathione levels, and anti-oxidative stress marker, which may be an underlying mechanism for their beneficial effects. In conclusion, probiotics treatment had beneficial effects against NAFLD and carcinogenesis in hepatocyte-specific PTEN knockout mice.
Nature.com
Induction of ROS mediated genomic instability, apoptosis and G0/G1 cell cycle arrest by erbium oxide nanoparticles in human hepatic Hep-G2 cancer cells
The remarkable physical and chemical characteristics of noble metal nanoparticles, such as high surface-to-volume ratio, broad optical properties, ease of assembly, surfactant and functional chemistry, have increased scientific interest in using erbium oxide nanoparticles (Er2O3-NPs) and other noble metal nanostructures in cancer treatment. However, the therapeutic effect of Er2O3-NPs on hepatic cancer cells has not been studied. Therefore, the current study was conducted to estimate the therapeutic potential of Er2O3-NPs on human hepatocellular carcinoma (Hep-G2) cells. Exposure to Er2O3-NPs for 72Â h inhibited growth and caused death of Hep-G2 cells in a concentration dependent manner. High DNA damage and extra-production of intracellular reactive oxygen species (ROS) were induced by Er2O3-NPs in Hep-G2 cells. As determined by flow cytometry, Er2O3-NPs arrested Hep-G2 cell cycle at the G0/G1 phase and markedly increased the number of Hep-G2 cells in the apoptotic and necrotic phases. Moreover, Er2O3-NPs caused simultaneous marked increases in expression levels of apoptotic (p53 and Bax) genes and decreased level of anti-apoptotic Bcl2 gene expression level in Hep-G2 cells. Thus it is concluded that Er2O3-NPs inhibit proliferation and trigger apoptosis of Hep-G2 cells through the extra ROS generation causing high DNA damage induction and alterations of apoptotic genes. Thus it is recommended that further in vitro and in vivo studies be carried out to study the possibility of using Er2O3-NPs in the treatment of cancer.
Scrubs Magazine
Medical Breakthrough: Scientists Discover a Way to Stop Melanoma Cancer Cells from Growing.
Skin cancer patients got some good news this week. Researchers at Sanford Burnham Prebys discovered a way to prevent melanoma cells and tumors from growing by inhibiting a key metabolic enzyme. Published in Nature Cell Biology, these findings could lead to a new class of drugs to selectively treat melanoma, the most severe form of skin cancer.
Nature.com
Eczema and related atopic diseases are associated with increased symptom severity in children with autism spectrum disorder
Growing evidence indicates that autism spectrum disorder (ASD) has diverse genetic, neurological, and environmental factors that contribute to its neurodevelopmental course. Interestingly, childhood ASD is often accompanied by skin disorders, such as eczema, and other related atopic manifestations. This link may be due to the shared embryonic origin of epidermal and neural tissue. Accordingly, we consider the potential influence of a skin-brain co-vulnerability and ensuing atopic cascade on ASD symptomatology by investigating whether atopic disorders (asthma, allergies, eczema and hay fever) are associated with increased symptom severity in children with ASD. Overall, 45 atopic and 93 non-atopic children with ASD were assessed using the ADOS-2 on scores of total, social and non-social symptoms. Differences in ASD symptom severity were further evaluated as a function of atopic disease type. Atopic children displayed greater symptom severity overall and in the social domain, relative to non-atopic participants. Atopic children were 2.4 times more likely to experience overall impairments classified within the ADOS-2 highest-level severity bracket and 2.7 times more likely to show social difficulties in this range. Moreover, those reporting comorbid eczema displayed increased symptom severity relative to both their non-atopic peers and those reporting asthma and allergies. Taken together, findings indicate that atopic disorders, and particularly comorbid eczema, are associated with increases in ASD symptom severity. Findings provide grounds for future investigations into this link between childhood skin diseases and ASD symptom severity to advance our understanding of neurodevelopment and to develop targeted assessment and intervention opportunities.
Nature.com
Alternative ANKHD1 transcript promotes proliferation and inhibits migration in uterine corpus endometrial carcinoma
Alternative splicing (AS) is common in gene expression, and abnormal splicing often results in several cancers. Overall survival-associated splicing events (OS-SEs) have been used to predict prognosis in cancer. The aim of this study was to investigate the presence and function of OS-SEs in uterine corpus endometrial carcinoma (UCEC). Based on TCGA and TCGASpliceSeq databases, gene expression and the AS data of UCEC samples were retrieved. An alternate terminator of ANKHD1 transcripts named ANKHD1-BP3 was found to be significantly related to metastasis and OS in UCEC and significantly associated with HSPB1. The upregulated expression of HSPB1 induced downregulation of ANKHD1-BP3 and promoted tumor metastasis. These findings indicate that HSPB1, a splicing factor, regulates the expression of ANKHD1-BP3 to promote metastasis in UCEC.
Nature.com
Daily preventive zinc supplementation increases the antibody response against pathogenic Escherichia coli in children with zinc insufficiency: a randomised controlled trial
Zinc deficiency impairs the antibody-mediated immune response and is common in children from lower-income countries. This study aimed to investigate the impact of different zinc supplementation regimens (7, 10 or 20Â mg/day elemental zinc)-therapeutic dispersible zinc tablets (TZ), daily multiple micronutrient powder (MNP), daily preventive zinc tablets (PZ) and placebo powder (control)-and compare between baseline and endline antibody production against pathogenic Escherichia coli in Laotian children (aged 6"“23Â months). Fifty representative plasma samples of each treatment group were randomly selected from 512 children to determine anti-E. coli IgG antibody levels and avidity. Of the 200 children, 78.5% had zinc deficiency (plasma zinc concentration"‰<"‰65Â Âµg/dL) and 40% had anaemia before receiving zinc supplementation. aAfter receiving the TZ, MNP or PZ regimen, the plasma anti-E. coli IgG levels were significantly increased compared with baseline; the effect on the antibody level was more pronounced in children with zinc deficiency. Interestingly, there was increased anti-E. coli IgG avidity in the control and PZ groups. This study suggests that PZ might be the optimal zinc supplementation regimen to increase both the quantity and quality of antibody responses in children with zinc deficiency. Clinical trial registration: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT02428647 (NCT02428647, 29/04/2015).
Nature.com
Immunology of cell death in cancer and infection
A significant amount of research investigations, spanning several decades, has unequivocally determined that cell death pathways, and their multi-faceted immunomodulatory activity, has major implications for health and disease [1, 2]. The role of cell death immunology is particularly impactful in the context of cancer or infection [3, 4]. Harsh conditions, resulting from infection orchestrated by pathogenic microbes (especially bacteria or viruses) or due to physicochemical stressors within tumour microenvironment (TME), induce cell death in specific target cells [5, 6]. In case of infections, such target cells predominantly consist of cells against which pathogenic microbes show specific tropism (e.g., epithelial, or immune cells) [7], or cells that die during host level-responses against the infection (e.g., neutrophils, macrophages, or T cells) [8]. In case of cancer, such target cells predominantly consist of cancer cells unable to cope with genetic instability or TME-associated stressors (e.g., hypoxia, acidosis, or nutrient-deprivation), followed by immune cells that die due to TME-associated stressors (e.g., neutrophils, dendritic cells) or cancer-driven direct induction of dysfunction or exhaustion (e.g., CD8+T cells) [6, 9, 10]. Such cell death induced due to the progression of infection or a tumour, largely supports rather than suppress, the severity of disease and patient mortality [11]. Therapeutic interventions aimed at disease amelioration also operate via induction of cell death, especially in the case of cancer, e.g., conventional cytotoxic therapies (like chemotherapy, targeted therapy, radiotherapy) [12, 13], and immunotherapies (like immune checkpoint blockers [ICBs], T cell-based therapies, dendritic cell [DC] vaccines, and oncolytic viruses) [14,15,16]. Although the primary aim of therapies against infection is not orientated toward cell death induction per se, yet this could be a potential side-effect of several such modalities e.g., antibiotics or anti-viral medications [17].
Nature.com
Rethinking cancer targeting strategies in the era of smart cell therapeutics
In the past several decades, the development of cancer therapeutics has largely focused on precision targeting of single cancer-associated molecules. Despite great advances, such targeted therapies still show incomplete precision and the eventual development of resistance due to target heterogeneity or mutation. However, the recent development of cell-based therapies such as chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells presents a revolutionary opportunity to reframe strategies for targeting cancers. Immune cells equipped with synthetic circuits are essentially living computers that can be programmed to recognize tumours based on multiple signals, including both tumour cell-intrinsic and microenvironmental. Moreover, cells can be programmed to launch broad but highly localized therapeutic responses that can limit the potential for escape while still maintaining high precision. Although these emerging smart cell engineering capabilities have yet to be fully implemented in the clinic, we argue here that they will become much more powerful when combined with machine learning analysis of genomic data, which can guide the design of therapeutic recognition programs that are the most discriminatory and actionable. The merging of cancer analytics and synthetic biology could lead to nuanced paradigms of tumour recognition, more akin to facial recognition, that have the ability to more effectively address the complex challenges of treating cancer.
scitechdaily.com
Fewer Side Effects: A New Potential Cancer Treatment Target
Researchers have discovered a potential new cancer treatment target. University of Gothenburg researchers have identified a previously undiscovered mechanism that regulates tumor development in mice and cultured cells. This finding could eventually pave the way for the creation of new drugs to treat a variety of cancer diseases. The researchers...
Nature.com
Retinoic acid and RARÎ³ maintain satellite cell quiescence through regulation of translation initiation
In adult skeletal muscle, satellite cells are in a quiescent state, which is essential for the future activation of muscle homeostasis and regeneration. Multiple studies have investigated satellite cell proliferation and differentiation, but the molecular mechanisms that safeguard the quiescence of satellite cells remain largely unknown. In this study, we purposely activated dormant satellite cells by using various stimuli and captured the in vivo-preserved features from quiescence to activation transitions. We found that retinoic acid signaling was required for quiescence maintenance. Mechanistically, retinoic acid receptor gamma (RARÎ³) binds to and stimulates genes responsible for Akt dephosphorylation and subsequently inhibits overall protein translation initiation in satellite cells. Furthermore, the alleviation of retinoic acid signaling released the satellite cells from quiescence, but this restraint was lost in aged cells. Retinoic acid also preserves the quiescent state during satellite cell isolation, overcoming the cellular stress caused by the isolation process. We conclude that active retinoic acid signaling contributes to the maintenance of the quiescent state of satellite cells through regulation of the protein translation initiation process.
Nature.com
Genome wide DNA methylation analysis identifies novel molecular subgroups and predicts survival in neuroblastoma
Neuroblastoma is the most common malignancy in infancy, accounting for 15% of childhood cancer deaths. Outcome for the high-risk disease remains poor. DNA-methylation patterns are significantly altered in all cancer types and can be utilised for disease stratification. Methods. Genome-wide DNA methylation (n"‰="‰223), gene expression (n"‰="‰130), genetic/clinical data (n"‰="‰213), whole-exome...
Phys.org
First-ever mycobiome atlas describes associations between cancers and fungi
An international team of scientists, co-led by researchers at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine, has created the first pan-cancer mycobiome atlas—a survey of 35 types of cancer and their associated fungi. The findings are published September 29, 2022 in the journal Cell. Cancer cells and...
Nature.com
Do patients with unilateral macular neovascularization type 3 need AREDS supplements to slow the progression to advanced age-related macular degeneration?
The Age-Related Eye Disease Study (AREDS), which was launched in 1992, demonstrated that oral supplements of antioxidant vitamins and minerals have beneficial effects in patients who develop advanced age-related macular degeneration (AMD), in those with at least intermediate AMD, defined as bilateral large drusen with or without pigment changes [1]. An individual eye was classified as having progressed to advanced AMD when it develops a vision-threatening lesion. These lesions included geographic atrophy involving the fovea and macular neovascularization (MNV).
MedicalXpress
Discovery illuminates how Parkinson's disease spreads in the brain
Aggregates of the protein alpha-synuclein spread in the brains of people with Parkinson's disease through a cellular waste-ejection process, suggests a new study led by Weill Cornell Medicine researchers. During the process, called lysosomal exocytosis, neurons eject protein waste they cannot break down and recycle. The discovery, published Aug. 22...
Nature.com
Retraction Note to: Expansion of monocytic myeloid-derived suppressor cells ameliorated intestinal inflammatory response by radiation through SOCS3 expression
The authors have retracted this article. After publication the authors found that the staining done in Figure 5D had not been done with the antibody SOCS3 as stated in the article. The authors have, therefore, lost confidence in their results. All authors agree to this retraction. Laboratory of Biodosimetry, National...
Nature.com
Human thymoma-associated mutation of the GTF2I transcription factor impairs thymic epithelial progenitor differentiation in mice
Few human tumours present with a recurrent pathognomonic mutation in a transcription factor. Thymomas are an exception, with the majority of some subtypes exhibiting a distinct somatically acquired missense mutation in the general transcription factor GTF2I. Co-dominant expression of wild-type andÂ mutated forms of Gtf2i in the mouse thymic epithelium is associated with aberrant thymic architecture and reduced thymopoietic activity. Phenotypic and molecular characterization of the mutant epithelium indicates that medullary differentiation is particularly affected as a result of impaired differentiation of bi-potent epithelial progenitors. The resulting gene expression signature is dominated by that of immature cortex-like thymic epithelial cells. TCR repertoire analysis of the cytopenic T cell compartment indicates efficient intrathymic selection; hence, despite marked homeostatic proliferation of T cell clones, autoimmunity is not observed. Thus, our transgenic mouse model recapitulates some aspects of the pathophysiology of a genetically defined type of human thymoma.
Nature.com
Quantitative lung ultrasound detects dynamic changes in lung recruitment in the preterm lamb
Lung ultrasound (LUS) may not detect small, dynamic changes in lung volume. Mean greyscale measurement using computer-assisted image analysis (Q-LUSMGV) may improve the precision of these measurements. Methods. Preterm lambs (n"‰="‰40) underwent LUS of the dependent or non-dependent lung during static pressure"“volume curve mapping. Total and regional lung volumes were...
Nature.com
Author Correction: Variability measurements provide additional value to shear wave elastography in the diagnosis of pancreatic cancer
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-86979-5, published online 01 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error. In the Materials and methods section, under the subheading 'Study design', the approval number of the Ethics Committee was incorrect. As a result,. "The study was conducted with the approval of...
