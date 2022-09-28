Mitochondrial E3 ubiquitin ligase MARCHF5 controls BAK apoptotic activity independently of BH3-only proteins

Read full article on original website
Daily briefing: How to clean indoor air of viruses and pollutants
How open windows, adequate ventilation and ultraviolet sterilization can clean the air — and regulation can stop pollutants at the source. Plus, peek under the surface of Mars and hunt a cryptic lineage of SARS-CoV-2 through the sewers. You have full access to this article via your institution. Hello...
The psychedelic escape from depression
Clinical trials suggest that psilocybin — the active ingredient in magic mushrooms — can provide durable remission from an increasingly common mental health condition. Michael Eisenstein is a freelance writer based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. You have full access to this article via your institution. In January 2023, Oregon...
Alternative ANKHD1 transcript promotes proliferation and inhibits migration in uterine corpus endometrial carcinoma
Alternative splicing (AS) is common in gene expression, and abnormal splicing often results in several cancers. Overall survival-associated splicing events (OS-SEs) have been used to predict prognosis in cancer. The aim of this study was to investigate the presence and function of OS-SEs in uterine corpus endometrial carcinoma (UCEC). Based on TCGA and TCGASpliceSeq databases, gene expression and the AS data of UCEC samples were retrieved. An alternate terminator of ANKHD1 transcripts named ANKHD1-BP3 was found to be significantly related to metastasis and OS in UCEC and significantly associated with HSPB1. The upregulated expression of HSPB1 induced downregulation of ANKHD1-BP3 and promoted tumor metastasis. These findings indicate that HSPB1, a splicing factor, regulates the expression of ANKHD1-BP3 to promote metastasis in UCEC.
Mutation of the proline P81 into a serine modifies the tumour suppressor function of the von Hippel"“Lindau gene in the ccRCC
The von Hippel"“Lindau disease is an autosomal dominant syndrome associated with tumour formation in various tissues, such as retina, central nervous system, kidney, and adrenal glands. VHL gene deletion or mutations support the development of various cancers. Unclassified VHL variants also referred as "of unknown significance" result from gene mutations that have an unknown or unclear effect on protein functions. The P81S mutation has been linked to low penetrance Type 1 disease but its pathogenic function was not clearly determined.
Daily preventive zinc supplementation increases the antibody response against pathogenic Escherichia coli in children with zinc insufficiency: a randomised controlled trial
Zinc deficiency impairs the antibody-mediated immune response and is common in children from lower-income countries. This study aimed to investigate the impact of different zinc supplementation regimens (7, 10 or 20Â mg/day elemental zinc)-therapeutic dispersible zinc tablets (TZ), daily multiple micronutrient powder (MNP), daily preventive zinc tablets (PZ) and placebo powder (control)-and compare between baseline and endline antibody production against pathogenic Escherichia coli in Laotian children (aged 6"“23Â months). Fifty representative plasma samples of each treatment group were randomly selected from 512 children to determine anti-E. coli IgG antibody levels and avidity. Of the 200 children, 78.5% had zinc deficiency (plasma zinc concentration"‰<"‰65Â Âµg/dL) and 40% had anaemia before receiving zinc supplementation. aAfter receiving the TZ, MNP or PZ regimen, the plasma anti-E. coli IgG levels were significantly increased compared with baseline; the effect on the antibody level was more pronounced in children with zinc deficiency. Interestingly, there was increased anti-E. coli IgG avidity in the control and PZ groups. This study suggests that PZ might be the optimal zinc supplementation regimen to increase both the quantity and quality of antibody responses in children with zinc deficiency. Clinical trial registration: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT02428647 (NCT02428647, 29/04/2015).
Transient targeting of BIM-dependent adaptive MCL1 preservation enhances tumor response to molecular therapeutics in non-small cell lung cancer
Despite remarkable efficacy, targeted treatments often yield a subpopulation of residual tumor cells in part due to non-genetic adaptions. Previous mechanistic understanding on the emergence of these drug-tolerant persisters (DTPs) has been limited to epigenetic and transcriptional reprogramming. Here, by comprehensively interrogating therapy-induced early dynamic protein changes in diverse oncogene-addicted non-small cell lung cancer models, we identified adaptive MCL1 increase as a new and universal mechanism to confer apoptotic evasion and DTP formation. In detail, acute MAPK signaling disruption in the presence of genotype-based tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) prompted mitochondrial accumulation of pro-apoptotic BH3-only protein BIM, which sequestered MCL1 away from MULE-mediated degradation. A small-molecule combination screen uncovered that PI3K-mTOR pathway blockade prohibited MCL1 upregulation. Biochemical and immunocytochemical evidence indicated that mTOR complex 2 (mTORC2) bound and phosphorylated MCL1, facilitating its interaction with BIM. As a result, short-term polytherapy combining antineoplastic TKIs with PI3K, mTOR or MCL1 inhibitors sufficed to prevent DTP development and promote cancer eradication. Collectively, these findings support that upfront and transient targeting of BIM-dependent, mTORC2-regulated adaptive MCL1 preservation holds enormous promise to improve the therapeutic index of molecular targeted agents.
Quantitative lung ultrasound detects dynamic changes in lung recruitment in the preterm lamb
Lung ultrasound (LUS) may not detect small, dynamic changes in lung volume. Mean greyscale measurement using computer-assisted image analysis (Q-LUSMGV) may improve the precision of these measurements. Methods. Preterm lambs (n"‰="‰40) underwent LUS of the dependent or non-dependent lung during static pressure"“volume curve mapping. Total and regional lung volumes were...
Probiotics suppress nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and carcinogenesis progression in hepatocyte-specific PTEN knockout mice
Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), a hepatic characteristic of metabolic syndrome, received significant attention in clinical settings. The multiple-hit theory is one of the proposed mechanisms of NAFLD, and gut dysbiosis is considered a hit. Thus, controlling gut microbiota is a potential target in the management of NAFLD, and probiotics can be used as a treatment agent for NAFLD. The current study aimed to investigate the efficacy of probiotics against nonalcoholic steatohepatitis in a hepatocyte-specific PTEN knockout mouse model that mimics the characteristics of human NAFLD. Probiotics were administered to male knockout mice for 8 or 40Â weeks. Next, we assessed hepatic inflammation, fibrosis, carcinogenesis, and oxidative stress. Probiotics were found to reduce serum transaminase levels, NAFLD activity score, and the gene expression of pro-inflammatory cytokines. In addition, they decreased liver fibrosis grade, which was examined via Sirius red staining, gene expression of fibrotic markers, and hydroxyproline. Furthermore, probiotics suppressed the number of liver tumors, particular in HCC. Probiotics reduced oxidative stresses, including glutathione levels, and anti-oxidative stress marker, which may be an underlying mechanism for their beneficial effects. In conclusion, probiotics treatment had beneficial effects against NAFLD and carcinogenesis in hepatocyte-specific PTEN knockout mice.
Novel antihypertensive agents for resistant hypertension: what does the future hold?
Finding complementary compelling novel therapeutic agents for better control of blood pressure in people with resistant hypertension is moving into unchartered territory. The latest therapeutic developments explore approaches in the clinical arena that were either not examined or could only be examined in animal models two decades ago. Four main mechanisms have now been explored and operationalized in drug development: (a) mineralocorticoid receptor blockade using a nonsteroidal structure with many fewer side effects, (b) an aminopeptidase A inhibitor that has central effects on vasopressin, (c) a combined endothelin A and B receptor blocker and (d) an aldosterone synthase inhibitor devoid of glucocorticoid activity. All these agents are either completing Phase II development and starting Phase III or are involved in the ongoing recruitment of Phase III trials. Additionally, novel agents use antisense inhibition to block angiotensinogen development in the liver. These agents are discussed only for completeness, as they are still in Phase II trial development. Last, another agent that was initially being developed as an antihypertensive and once the data were reviewed by the company clearly showed efficacy as a heart failure agent was sacubitril/valsartan, which was ultimately approved. However, there are some discussions about reinvigorating the quest for an indication for hypertension, although no such steps have been formally initiated.
A NAC-EXPANSIN module enhances maize kernel size by controlling nucellus elimination
Maize early endosperm development is initiated in coordination with elimination of maternal nucellar tissues. However, the underlying mechanisms are largely unknown. Here, we characterize a major quantitative trait locus for maize kernel size and weight that encodes an EXPANSIN gene, ZmEXPB15. The encoded Î²-expansin protein is expressed specifically in nucellus, and positively controls kernel size and weight by promoting nucellus elimination. We further show that two nucellus-enriched transcription factors (TFs), ZmNAC11 and ZmNAC29, activate ZmEXPB15 expression. Accordingly, these two TFs also promote kernel size and weight through nucellus elimination regulation, and genetic analyses support their interaction with ZmEXPB15. Importantly, hybrids derived from a ZmEXPB15 overexpression line have increased kernel weight, demonstrates its potential value in breeding. Together, we reveal a pathway modulating the cellular processes of maternal nucellus elimination and early endosperm development, and an approach to improve kernel weight.
Author Correction: Sulfated glycosaminoglycans inhibit transglutaminase 2 by stabilizing its closed conformation
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-17113-2, published online 03 August 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in Table 2, where the corresponding footnote 'b' was omitted in the heading row for 'Î²-sandwich (1"“139)', Î²- 'barrel 1 (472"“583)' and 'Î²-barrel 2 (591"“687)'. The correct and incorrect values appear below.
Immunology of cell death in cancer and infection
A significant amount of research investigations, spanning several decades, has unequivocally determined that cell death pathways, and their multi-faceted immunomodulatory activity, has major implications for health and disease [1, 2]. The role of cell death immunology is particularly impactful in the context of cancer or infection [3, 4]. Harsh conditions, resulting from infection orchestrated by pathogenic microbes (especially bacteria or viruses) or due to physicochemical stressors within tumour microenvironment (TME), induce cell death in specific target cells [5, 6]. In case of infections, such target cells predominantly consist of cells against which pathogenic microbes show specific tropism (e.g., epithelial, or immune cells) [7], or cells that die during host level-responses against the infection (e.g., neutrophils, macrophages, or T cells) [8]. In case of cancer, such target cells predominantly consist of cancer cells unable to cope with genetic instability or TME-associated stressors (e.g., hypoxia, acidosis, or nutrient-deprivation), followed by immune cells that die due to TME-associated stressors (e.g., neutrophils, dendritic cells) or cancer-driven direct induction of dysfunction or exhaustion (e.g., CD8+T cells) [6, 9, 10]. Such cell death induced due to the progression of infection or a tumour, largely supports rather than suppress, the severity of disease and patient mortality [11]. Therapeutic interventions aimed at disease amelioration also operate via induction of cell death, especially in the case of cancer, e.g., conventional cytotoxic therapies (like chemotherapy, targeted therapy, radiotherapy) [12, 13], and immunotherapies (like immune checkpoint blockers [ICBs], T cell-based therapies, dendritic cell [DC] vaccines, and oncolytic viruses) [14,15,16]. Although the primary aim of therapies against infection is not orientated toward cell death induction per se, yet this could be a potential side-effect of several such modalities e.g., antibiotics or anti-viral medications [17].
Impact of hypertension and diabetes on the onset of chronic kidney disease in a general Japanese population
Hypertension (HT) and diabetes mellitus (DM) are both major risk factors for chronic kidney disease (CKD); however, few studies have examined the impacts of the combination of HT and DM on CKD development in general populations. We aimed to explore whether HT or DM contributes more to CKD development in a Japanese community. A total of 5823 individuals without a history of CKD who underwent specific health checkups in fiscal year 2013 were monitored until the end of March 2018. Participants were categorized as having neither HT nor DM (none group), either HT or DM, and both (HT"‰+"‰DM). We calculated the hazard ratios (HRs) for developing CKD in each category using Cox proportional hazards models after adjusting for age, dyslipidemia, smoking, and alcohol drinking and with the none group as the reference. We also estimated the population attributable fraction (PAF) for CKD development in populations with either HT or DM or both. During a mean follow-up of 3.0 years, 759 individuals developed CKD, with HRs of 1.56 with a 95% confidence interval (CI) [1.33, 1.83], 1.22 with a 95% CI [0.86, 1.75], and 2.83 with a 95% CI [2.22, 3.63] for the HT only, DM only and HT"‰+"‰DM categories, respectively. Sex-specific analysis showed similar findings. The PAFs for CKD (14.1% and 17.2% for men and women, respectively) were the highest among participants with HT only. We concluded that in this Japanese community, HT contributed more than DM to CKD development; hence, managing hypertension is important to prevent CKD as well as diabetes.
Predicting potential global and future distributions of the African armyworm (Spodoptera exempta) using species distribution models
Invasive species have historically been a problem derived from global trade and transport. To aid in the control and management of these species, species distribution models (SDMs) have been used to help predict possible areas of expansion. Our focal organism, the African Armyworm (AAW), has historically been known as an important pest species in Africa, occurring at high larval densities and causing outbreaks that can cause enormous economic damage to staple crops. The goal of this study is to map the AAW's present and potential distribution in three future scenarios for the region, and the potential global distribution if the species were to invade other territories, using 40Â years of data on more than 700 larval outbreak reports from Kenya and Tanzania. The present distribution in East Africa coincides with its previously known distribution, as well as other areas of grassland and cropland, which are the host plants for this species. The different future climatic scenarios show broadly similar potential distributions in East Africa to the present day. The predicted global distribution shows areas where the AAW has already been reported, but also shows many potential areas in the Americas where, if transported, environmental conditions are suitable for AAW to thrive and where it could become an invasive species.
Vegetable and fruit intake and colorectal cancer risk by smoking status in adults: The Japan Public Health Center-based Prospective Study
European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. Cigarette smoke contains many oxidants and free radicals which may affect the association between vegetable and fruit intake and colorectal cancer (CRC) risk. However, this relationship remains unclear. Objective. This study aimed to investigate the associations between vegetable and fruit intake and...
Publisher Correction: MOG analogues to explore the MCT2 pharmacophore, Î±-ketoglutarate biology and cellular effects of N-oxalylglycine
Correction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-022-03805-y, published online 26 August 2022. The original version of this Article was missing several references in the following paragraph in the Introduction:. "In addition to MOG, MCT2 transports endogenous monocarboxylates ranging from pyruvate and lactate to larger ketone bodies such as Î²-hydroxybutyrate, acetoacetate, Î±-ketoisovalerate and...
The WHO classification of haematolymphoid tumours: response to Swerdlow et al.
I am grateful to the authors of this letter for their continued interest in this subject over many decades, and their past support for the WHO Classification of Tumours. Governance matters, and it was quite clear that the CAC mechanism did not meet our requirements and could not continue alongside the editorial board for the reasons given in my editorial [1]. While the correspondents may find this disappointing, the new edition of the Haematolymphoid volume has been thoroughly reorganised and rewritten with the help of 420 authors and editors with multidisciplinary expertise and worldwide representation, including many members of the European Association for Haematopathology and the Society for Hematopathology, according to our published methodology [2, 3]. The Haematolymphoid Tumours volume (5th ed.) is now published online in beta format [4] and readers can judge for themselves how we've done, with the opportunity for feedback from our website. Personally, I am very grateful to all involved who have worked tirelessly to achieve an excellent hierarchical classification as well as a level of detailed description of these disorders that have never been bettered.
Publisher Correction: Reply to: How many SARS-CoV-2 "viroporins" are really ion channels?
Correction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-022-03670-9, published online 25 August 2022. In the original Article the doi was missing in the sentence: REPLYING TO N. Harrison Communications Biology Matters arising [doi to be added later] 2022. This has now been corrected to read REPLYING TO N. L. Harrison Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-022-03669-2...
Feed utilization efficiency and ruminal metabolites in beef cattle fed with cassava pulp fermented yeast waste replacement soybean meal
The purpose of this study was to see how substituting cassava pulp fermented yeast waste (CSYW) for soybean meal (SBM) in a concentrate affected feed intake, digestibility, and rumen fermentation in Thai native beef cattle. In this study, four male Thai native beef cattle with an average age of 15.0"‰Â±"‰25.0Â months and body weights of 140"‰Â±"‰5.0Â kg were used. The experimental design was a 4"‰Ã—"‰4 Latin squared design, with dietary treatments of CSYW replacing SBM at 0, 33, 67, and 100% in the concentrate mixture. It was discovered that the presence of CSYW had no negative impact on feed intake, nutritional intake, or apparent digestibility (p"‰>"‰0.05). CSYW had no significant effects on ruminal pH or temperature (p"‰>"‰0.05). When the amount of CSYW in the diet increased, the rumen ammonia"“nitrogen concentration increased (p"‰<"‰0.05). Blood urea nitrogen was not affected by CSYW (p"‰>"‰0.05). The total bacterial population increased when the diet's CSYW amount was increased (p"‰<"‰0.05). Feeding CSYW to beef cattle had no influence on total volatile fatty acid, acetic acid (C2), or butyric acid (C4) proportions (p"‰>"‰0.05). The concentration of propionic acid (C3) and the C2:C3 ratio increased when the amount of CSYW in the diet was increased (p"‰<"‰0.05). In conclusion, CSYW can completely replace SBM in a concentrate diet for beef cattle with no adverse effects on feed utilization or rumen fermentation while the total bacterial population and C3 concentration increase.
Author Correction: Dysfunctional ERG signaling drives pulmonary vascular aging and persistent fibrosis
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-31890-4, published online 25 July 2022. The original version of this article contained errors in Figure 3d"“f and Figure 4f"“h, in which the scale bars were white, instead of colored. These errors have been corrected in the PDF and HTML version of the article.
