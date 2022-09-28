Read full article on original website
Nature.com
Publisher Correction: MOG analogues to explore the MCT2 pharmacophore, Î±-ketoglutarate biology and cellular effects of N-oxalylglycine
Correction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-022-03805-y, published online 26 August 2022. The original version of this Article was missing several references in the following paragraph in the Introduction:. "In addition to MOG, MCT2 transports endogenous monocarboxylates ranging from pyruvate and lactate to larger ketone bodies such as Î²-hydroxybutyrate, acetoacetate, Î±-ketoisovalerate and...
Nature.com
Author Correction: Variability measurements provide additional value to shear wave elastography in the diagnosis of pancreatic cancer
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-86979-5, published online 01 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error. In the Materials and methods section, under the subheading 'Study design', the approval number of the Ethics Committee was incorrect. As a result,. "The study was conducted with the approval of...
Nature.com
The WHO classification of haematolymphoid tumours: response to Swerdlow et al.
I am grateful to the authors of this letter for their continued interest in this subject over many decades, and their past support for the WHO Classification of Tumours. Governance matters, and it was quite clear that the CAC mechanism did not meet our requirements and could not continue alongside the editorial board for the reasons given in my editorial [1]. While the correspondents may find this disappointing, the new edition of the Haematolymphoid volume has been thoroughly reorganised and rewritten with the help of 420 authors and editors with multidisciplinary expertise and worldwide representation, including many members of the European Association for Haematopathology and the Society for Hematopathology, according to our published methodology [2, 3]. The Haematolymphoid Tumours volume (5th ed.) is now published online in beta format [4] and readers can judge for themselves how we've done, with the opportunity for feedback from our website. Personally, I am very grateful to all involved who have worked tirelessly to achieve an excellent hierarchical classification as well as a level of detailed description of these disorders that have never been bettered.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Structure of the PAPP-A complex reveals mechanism of substrate recognition
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-33175-2, Article published online 20 September 2022. In this article, the author's name Kathryn Tunyasuvunakool was incorrectly written as Kathryn Tunyasunvunakool. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. Amoolya H. Singh. Present address: GRAIL, Menlo Park, CA, USA. These authors contributed equally: Russell...
Nature.com
Genome wide DNA methylation analysis identifies novel molecular subgroups and predicts survival in neuroblastoma
Neuroblastoma is the most common malignancy in infancy, accounting for 15% of childhood cancer deaths. Outcome for the high-risk disease remains poor. DNA-methylation patterns are significantly altered in all cancer types and can be utilised for disease stratification. Methods. Genome-wide DNA methylation (n"‰="‰223), gene expression (n"‰="‰130), genetic/clinical data (n"‰="‰213), whole-exome...
survivornet.com
Woman With ‘Really Swollen Legs’ Thought She Had A Urinary Tract Infection From Walking 80 Miles A Week: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
A 58-year-old woman from Edinburg, Scotland is suffering a relapse from her incurable blood cancer. The mom-of-three was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2014 after presenting with symptoms such as swollen legs and a urinary tract infection. The Scot’s treatment journey finally brought her into remission for several years, but...
survivornet.com
Swollen And Bruised Woman, 28, Thought She Just Had ‘Tonsillitis’ And Was Prescribed Antibiotics: It Turned Out To Be Blood Cancer
A 28-year-old woman was prescribed antibiotics for ‘tonsillitis,’ after noticing she had swollen glands, bruises across her body, and was experiencing shortness of breath. When the medicine didn’t help and her symptoms worsened, she was rushed to the hospital where she was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia.
physiciansweekly.com
Acetaminophen and Immunotherapy Effectiveness in Cancer Patients
Use of acetaminophen (APAP) has been linked to weakened immunological responses to vaccinations. For a study, researchers evaluated the effect of APAP on the effectiveness of immunotherapy in cancer patients. Plasma analysis was used to measure exposure to APAP and link it with clinical outcomes in 3 separate cohorts of...
msn.com
The Symptoms Of Liver Cancer
Liver cancer is cancer that begins in the cells of your liver. Several types of cancer can form in the liver. The most common being hepatocellular carcinoma. Other types of liver cancer, such as intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and hepatoblastoma, are much less common. Most people don't have signs and symptoms in the early stages of primary liver cancer. But here is what you should keep an eye out for. Liver Cancer Symptoms • Losing Weight Without Trying • Loss Of Appetite • Upper Abdominal Pain • Nausea And Vomiting • General Weakness And Fatigue • Abdominal Swelling • Jaundice • White, Chalky Stools Make an appointment with your doctor if you experience any signs or symptoms that worry you.
scitechdaily.com
A New Drug Could Treat Type 2 Diabetes
Scientists develop a new drug candidate to treat diabetes. A novel hormone combination has been created by a research team from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD), and Novo Nordisk for the potential treatment of type 2 diabetes in the future. The researchers combined the blood sugar-lowering actions of the medications tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) to create a new and extremely effective drug.
Scientists hail autoimmune disease therapy breakthrough
Five people with severe autoimmune disease have become the first in the world to receive a groundbreaking therapy that uses genetically altered cells to drive the illness into remission. The four women and one man, aged 18 to 24, received transfusions of modified immune cells to treat severe lupus, an...
Nature.com
Eczema and related atopic diseases are associated with increased symptom severity in children with autism spectrum disorder
Growing evidence indicates that autism spectrum disorder (ASD) has diverse genetic, neurological, and environmental factors that contribute to its neurodevelopmental course. Interestingly, childhood ASD is often accompanied by skin disorders, such as eczema, and other related atopic manifestations. This link may be due to the shared embryonic origin of epidermal and neural tissue. Accordingly, we consider the potential influence of a skin-brain co-vulnerability and ensuing atopic cascade on ASD symptomatology by investigating whether atopic disorders (asthma, allergies, eczema and hay fever) are associated with increased symptom severity in children with ASD. Overall, 45 atopic and 93 non-atopic children with ASD were assessed using the ADOS-2 on scores of total, social and non-social symptoms. Differences in ASD symptom severity were further evaluated as a function of atopic disease type. Atopic children displayed greater symptom severity overall and in the social domain, relative to non-atopic participants. Atopic children were 2.4 times more likely to experience overall impairments classified within the ADOS-2 highest-level severity bracket and 2.7 times more likely to show social difficulties in this range. Moreover, those reporting comorbid eczema displayed increased symptom severity relative to both their non-atopic peers and those reporting asthma and allergies. Taken together, findings indicate that atopic disorders, and particularly comorbid eczema, are associated with increases in ASD symptom severity. Findings provide grounds for future investigations into this link between childhood skin diseases and ASD symptom severity to advance our understanding of neurodevelopment and to develop targeted assessment and intervention opportunities.
docwirenews.com
Impact of Methotrexate Withdrawal on Successfully Treated Rheumatoid Arthritis
Researchers evaluated the effect of methotrexate withdrawal on disease activity and remission in patients with rheumatoid arthritis. In their study, published, Rheumatology, they reported that methotrexate withdrawal slightly increased rheumatoid arthritis disease activity in patients who were at treatment target after therapy with biologic disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (bDMARDs) or targeted synthetic (ts)DMARDs plus methotrexate.
Nature.com
Hypertension and cardiomyopathy associated with chronic kidney disease: epidemiology, pathogenesis and treatment considerations
Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a complex condition with a prevalence of 10"“15% worldwide. An inverse-graded relationship exists between cardiovascular events and mortality with kidney function which is independent of age, sex, and other risk factors. The proportion of deaths due to heart failure and sudden cardiac death increase with progression of chronic kidney disease with relatively fewer deaths from atheromatous, vasculo-occlusive processes. This phenomenon can largely be explained by the increased prevalence of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy with worsening kidney function. The key features of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy are increased left ventricular mass and left ventricular hypertrophy, diastolic and systolic left ventricular dysfunction, and profound cardiac fibrosis on histology. While these features have predominantly been described in patients with advanced kidney disease on dialysis treatment, patients with only mild to moderate renal impairment already exhibit structural and functional changes consistent with CKD-associated cardiomyopathy. In this review we discuss the key drivers of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy and the key role of hypertension in its pathogenesis. We also evaluate existing, as well as developing therapies in the treatment of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy.
Nature.com
Publisher Correction: Reply to: How many SARS-CoV-2 "viroporins" are really ion channels?
Correction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-022-03670-9, published online 25 August 2022. In the original Article the doi was missing in the sentence: REPLYING TO N. Harrison Communications Biology Matters arising [doi to be added later] 2022. This has now been corrected to read REPLYING TO N. L. Harrison Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-022-03669-2...
Nature.com
Immunology of cell death in cancer and infection
A significant amount of research investigations, spanning several decades, has unequivocally determined that cell death pathways, and their multi-faceted immunomodulatory activity, has major implications for health and disease [1, 2]. The role of cell death immunology is particularly impactful in the context of cancer or infection [3, 4]. Harsh conditions, resulting from infection orchestrated by pathogenic microbes (especially bacteria or viruses) or due to physicochemical stressors within tumour microenvironment (TME), induce cell death in specific target cells [5, 6]. In case of infections, such target cells predominantly consist of cells against which pathogenic microbes show specific tropism (e.g., epithelial, or immune cells) [7], or cells that die during host level-responses against the infection (e.g., neutrophils, macrophages, or T cells) [8]. In case of cancer, such target cells predominantly consist of cancer cells unable to cope with genetic instability or TME-associated stressors (e.g., hypoxia, acidosis, or nutrient-deprivation), followed by immune cells that die due to TME-associated stressors (e.g., neutrophils, dendritic cells) or cancer-driven direct induction of dysfunction or exhaustion (e.g., CD8+T cells) [6, 9, 10]. Such cell death induced due to the progression of infection or a tumour, largely supports rather than suppress, the severity of disease and patient mortality [11]. Therapeutic interventions aimed at disease amelioration also operate via induction of cell death, especially in the case of cancer, e.g., conventional cytotoxic therapies (like chemotherapy, targeted therapy, radiotherapy) [12, 13], and immunotherapies (like immune checkpoint blockers [ICBs], T cell-based therapies, dendritic cell [DC] vaccines, and oncolytic viruses) [14,15,16]. Although the primary aim of therapies against infection is not orientated toward cell death induction per se, yet this could be a potential side-effect of several such modalities e.g., antibiotics or anti-viral medications [17].
Nature.com
Gift of life: APC to T cell telomere transfer
To confer long-lasting immune protection, T cells must delay replicative senescence. One way to do this is to activate telomerase, which is the enzyme responsible for protecting chromosome ends from shortening during DNA replication to avoid potentially catastrophic DNA loss. Another way is now proposed by Lanna et al., who show that some T cells elongate their telomeres by acquiring telomeric DNA in extracellular vesicles from antigen-presenting cells (APCs), which rescues T cells from senescence and enables them to adopt stem-cell-like and central memory characteristics.
Healthline
Bone Metastasis in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)
Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) makes up about 80% to 85% of lung cancers. It’s one of the two main categories of lung cancer along with small cell lung cancer (SCLC). The survival rate for people with lung cancer is highest when it’s caught in the early stages, but it’s estimated that.
Nature.com
New PEARLS of adjuvant wisdom
Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. In 2021, the FDA approved atezolizumab as an additional treatment following adjuvant chemotherapy for patients with completely resected stage II"“IIIA non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and PD-L1 expression on â‰¥1% of tumour cells, based on data from the phaseÂ III IMpower010 trial. Now, data from the phaseÂ III PEARLS/KEYNOTE-091 trial demonstrate broader benefit from adjuvant pembrolizumab for early stage NSCLC.
Nature.com
The psychedelic escape from depression
Clinical trials suggest that psilocybin — the active ingredient in magic mushrooms — can provide durable remission from an increasingly common mental health condition. Michael Eisenstein is a freelance writer based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. You have full access to this article via your institution. In January 2023, Oregon...
