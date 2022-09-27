Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Devastated Husband Wants to Give Away 13-Year-Old Dog With Stomach Issues
A woman on Mumsnet is devastated after her husband told her he wants to re-home their aging dog due to the pet's emerging medical issues. On the parenting forum, the anonymous woman shared she and her husband own a 13-year-old terrier whose health has declined over several months. "She was...
PETS・
Debbie Collier murder: Georgia woman revealed black eye after 2020 'fall'
Slain Georgia woman Debbie Collier posted a series of selfies after she said she "face planted" on a sidewalk in December 2020 — long before she went missing under mysterious circumstances and was found dead in the woods 60 miles from her Athens home. "Look what I did to...
Mom Cancels Family Vacation After Husband Hid Stepdaughter's Passport to Keep Her From Coming
A woman wanted to know if she was in the wrong for canceling a family vacation after she discovered that her husband hid their daughter's passport to prevent her from coming and ruining the vibe. Human beings will usually look for the path of least resistance when it comes to...
Missing Hiker Found Dead Days After Texting Her Husband That She 'Got Off Course'
Kathleen Patterson was hiking for the first time on an Arizona trail when she disappeared An Arizona hiker who was reported missing on Sunday was found dead after telling her husband she "got off course." The body of Kathleen Patterson, 60, was recovered on Wednesday morning, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "Unfortunately, she was found deceased by a volunteer searcher off-trail in the Spur Cross Conservation Area," it continued. Authorities do not suspect foul play and detectives are investigating the death, MCSO...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baby boy surrendered 1 day after being born under Safe Haven Act
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – An infant was surrendered on Sunday to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, S.C. under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The baby boy was born on September 3, 2022, weighed 1 pound, 12.5 ounces and is receiving additional medical care at this time. Under the Safe […]
Child's body is found in street by gym-goer after falling from third-floor balcony on family holiday in Florida
A four-year-old child has died after falling from the third floor balcony at a Florida resort. The youngster was on a family vacation at Laketown Wharf Resort in Florida when they fell to their death at around 4.30am. A fellow guest going to the on site gym discovered the child...
A woman enters her sister and her husband's room unannounced and the situation becomes "awkward."
Privacy means having a private space that protects people's honor and dignity. Humans are the only creatures that naturally care about their own privacy and the privacy of their homes. This is true even in primitive tribes. Privacy isn't just about how men and women interact with each other. Even words and thoughts have their own privacy.
Mom of 16 kids, pregnant with 17th, gives all her children names starting with 'C' as a tribute to their father
Patty Hernandez, a 40-year-old woman, has 16 children and is expecting her 17th baby in March next year - a year after her last delivery. Another interesting thing about her family is that she gave all her children names starting with ‘C’ in honor of their father, Carlos.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Husband Shoots Wife Seven Times Before Killing Himself
What first started as a mere threat to the newlywed soon became a sad reality. Beautiful Swalha Salum was a prominent self-made makeup artist in Buswelu, Tanzania. From a tender age, she dreamt of being successful and had worked hard towards it, but unfortunately, she would not live long to enjoy the fruits of her sweat.
‘The World Is a Lot Darker Without Her’: Beloved Texas Teacher Allegedly Killed by Husband in Murder-Suicide
A North Texas teacher was killed in her own home over the weekend in what her family said was a murder-suicide perpetrated by her husband. Family of 40-year-old Lacie Moore told Dallas-based ABC affiliate WFAA the fifth grade teacher was found shot to death alongside her husband in the tiny town of Josephine, Texas on Sunday. Those family members identified the deceased woman’s spouse as her killer.
Parents left furious after 30 children sent home from school because of wrong shoes
Parents of 30 students at Taverham High School in Norfolk have been left fuming after their kids were sent home on the first day of term for wearing ‘incorrect’ footwear. The school’s headteacher, Dr Roger Harris, confirmed pupils had been refused entry to a classroom on 6 September.
Debbie Collier: Slain Georgia woman's husband on video working during suspected time of death, source says
Slain Georgia office manager Debbie Collier's husband Steven was seen on video working at the time she disappeared, according to a law enforcement source.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Father abandons his daughter on her wedding day, won’t walk her down the aisle out of spite
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had a pretty messed up childhood, which is why I think she has so many problems with relationships now that she is an adult. Her parents were never married, her dad was only in her life sporadically at best, and her mom was alcoholic that Angela often found herself taking care of.
Police called on Georgia college student trying to buy homeless man food: 'I thought I was gonna get arrested'
A woman attempting to purchase food for a homeless man from a Popeyes store in Atlanta, Georgia, had the police called on her. Jo Ortega, a student at Georgia State University, said she was picking up an order for DoorDash at the Popeyes location last month when she saw a man who seemed hungry.
13-year-old straight-A student found fatally shot in wooded area
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (TCD) -- A 13-year-old boy’s death was ruled a homicide after he was found in the bushes in a wooded area near some homes. According to DeKalb County Police, on Sept. 19, officers responded to a call at Parkway Trail regarding a deceased person. When they arrived, they found 13-year-old Jamiren Crosby dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
Caught on camera: 12-year-old football player targeted by angry mom after tackling son
The parent's out-of-bounds behavior was caught on camera, and now, the youth league involved in the fracas is throwing the penalty flag.
Engaged woman thinks she might be carrying her neighbor's baby
One of the basics of a relationship is trust, and infidelity can directly impact the trust a person has in their partner. In some cases, children can also be born out of infidelity, and they might be present in the relationships as a constant reminder of the affair.
Mother-in-Law Refuses to Feed New Mom of 5-Week-Old Baby
How important is it to treat your in-laws with respect?. While a person chooses their partner when they get married, the thing that they don't get to have a choice in is all the family members that come along from their partner's side.
Macon nurse arrested after video of woman giving birth reportedly shared on Snapchat
The nurse, Rachel Elizabeth Fastow, of Macon, was released from the Bibb County jail Thursday evening after posting a $44,000 bond.
Mom Wants to Run Away From Husband and Adult Son Because They Won't Help With the Housework
Are her expectations of a clean home simply too high?. If you had a husband and an adult son who never lifted a finger to help with the housework, would you want to pack up, leave them, and skip town? One Texas woman who goes only by the name "Gracie" wrote to Newsweek that this is exactly what she'd like to do.
Comments / 0