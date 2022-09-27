ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing Hiker Found Dead Days After Texting Her Husband That She 'Got Off Course'

Kathleen Patterson was hiking for the first time on an Arizona trail when she disappeared An Arizona hiker who was reported missing on Sunday was found dead after telling her husband she "got off course." The body of Kathleen Patterson, 60, was recovered on Wednesday morning, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "Unfortunately, she was found deceased by a volunteer searcher off-trail in the Spur Cross Conservation Area," it continued. Authorities do not suspect foul play and detectives are investigating the death, MCSO...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
WSAV News 3

Baby boy surrendered 1 day after being born under Safe Haven Act

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – An infant was surrendered on Sunday to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, S.C. under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The baby boy was born on September 3, 2022, weighed 1 pound, 12.5 ounces and is receiving additional medical care at this time.  Under the Safe […]
GREENVILLE, SC
Mary Holman

Husband Shoots Wife Seven Times Before Killing Himself

What first started as a mere threat to the newlywed soon became a sad reality. Beautiful Swalha Salum was a prominent self-made makeup artist in Buswelu, Tanzania. From a tender age, she dreamt of being successful and had worked hard towards it, but unfortunately, she would not live long to enjoy the fruits of her sweat.
Law & Crime

‘The World Is a Lot Darker Without Her’: Beloved Texas Teacher Allegedly Killed by Husband in Murder-Suicide

A North Texas teacher was killed in her own home over the weekend in what her family said was a murder-suicide perpetrated by her husband. Family of 40-year-old Lacie Moore told Dallas-based ABC affiliate WFAA the fifth grade teacher was found shot to death alongside her husband in the tiny town of Josephine, Texas on Sunday. Those family members identified the deceased woman’s spouse as her killer.
JOSEPHINE, TX
Mary Duncan

Father abandons his daughter on her wedding day, won’t walk her down the aisle out of spite

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had a pretty messed up childhood, which is why I think she has so many problems with relationships now that she is an adult. Her parents were never married, her dad was only in her life sporadically at best, and her mom was alcoholic that Angela often found herself taking care of.
truecrimedaily

13-year-old straight-A student found fatally shot in wooded area

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (TCD) -- A 13-year-old boy’s death was ruled a homicide after he was found in the bushes in a wooded area near some homes. According to DeKalb County Police, on Sept. 19, officers responded to a call at Parkway Trail regarding a deceased person. When they arrived, they found 13-year-old Jamiren Crosby dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

