Ian is now a strong Category 4 hurricane located about 75 miles WSW of Naples, FL. No major changes were made to the forecast track overnight - Ian is still expected to make landfall today along the west coast of Florida, around the Port Charlotte area, and slowly track NE across central FL tonight and Thursday. The current forecast brings Ian off the east coast of FL and back out into the Atlantic as a Tropical Storm Thursday night where it will begin a slight NNW turn towards Georgia/South Carolina Friday where a second landfall is likely, eventually becoming a Tropical Depression. As Ian impacts the GA/SC region, it will interact with a strong frontal boundary that will create strong NE winds and heavy rainfall for eastern NC.

NAPLES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO