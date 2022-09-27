Read full article on original website
Though Ian may not directly impact ENC, residents still heed warnings
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — All eyes were on Florida as Hurricane Ian slammed an area south of Tampa with 150 mph winds as a Category 4 storm. As we move into Thursday and Friday, the effects of Ian will be felt all over North Carolina. Currently, the storm is expected to trek more inland and […]
Habitat for Humanity home a ‘huge step in the right direction’ for Crystal Coast family
NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) – A family in the East is one step closer to getting a brand new home thanks to Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity. On Thursday, the organization held a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the beginning of construction on the Sanchez-Perkins family’s new home. It’s coming after they put in months of dedication […]
DVM 360
Vets Pets to replace Points East Veterinary Specialty Hospital with larger clinic
New clinic to provide better convenience, comfort, and medical capabilities to pet parents within the Wilson, North Carolina area. Vets Pets, a network of veterinary hospitals in North Carolina, has begun construction of a state-of-the-art facility in Wilson, North Carolina. According to a company release,1 the Points East Veterinary Specialty...
neusenews.com
NWS Morehead City Hurricane Ian Update
Ian is now a strong Category 4 hurricane located about 75 miles WSW of Naples, FL. No major changes were made to the forecast track overnight - Ian is still expected to make landfall today along the west coast of Florida, around the Port Charlotte area, and slowly track NE across central FL tonight and Thursday. The current forecast brings Ian off the east coast of FL and back out into the Atlantic as a Tropical Storm Thursday night where it will begin a slight NNW turn towards Georgia/South Carolina Friday where a second landfall is likely, eventually becoming a Tropical Depression. As Ian impacts the GA/SC region, it will interact with a strong frontal boundary that will create strong NE winds and heavy rainfall for eastern NC.
WITN
ECU prepares for Hurricane Ian
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University sent out an alert Tuesday with information about what the university family can do to prepare for Hurricane Ian. The National Hurricane Center upgraded Hurricane Ian to Category 3 on Tuesday and it is expected to further strengthen to a Category 4 before making landfall in Florida.
Havelock police responding to ‘family disturbance’
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — Havelock police said they were responding Wednesday evening to a “family disturbance” that was taking place. Officers responded at around 3 p.m. to Sanders Lane. A media release from Havelock Police states “Officers and family members have been in negotiations with a female resident who resides in the house. Out of […]
wcti12.com
North Carolina Seafood Festival to continue despite potential inclement weather
MOREHEAD CITY, Carteret County — According to a press release from the North Carolina Seafood Festival, as of Tuesday, September 27th, the festival will proceed despite the potential for inclement weather. The press release stated that the Board of Directors are working alongside the Town of Morehead City and...
Embezzlement arrest made in Pitt County
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An embezzlement arrest has been made in Pitt County. On July 2, the Sheriff’s Office in Pitt County received a report of larceny by an employee of the Travel Store on Clark’s Neck Road in Pitt County. Evidence that Travel Store employee Jessica Renea Bradshaw, 36, of Washington showed that she embezzled […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Sept. 25, 26 & 27
Penny Boudreaux, 58, of Beaufort passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Carteret Health Care. Services are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. John Romano, Jr., Newport. John Michael...
coastalreview.org
Sneads Ferry, Newport shaped by Marine Corps neighbors
The military has been a boon to North Carolina’s economy. It has brought in millions in government spending, thousands of jobs, and generations of families eager to live and retire where they used to serve. Newspapers, historians, and the media often focus on large cities, base locations such as...
carolinacoastonline.com
Cedar Point commissioners approve lease of space in town-owned building to former owner
CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point commissioners Tuesday night voted unanimously to lease a portion of a building the town just bought to the man who sold it to them. The 5-0 vote to lease two offices and a restroom in the old Cedar Point Gymnastics building on a 1.71-acre tract off Sherwood Avenue came during the commissioners’ monthly meeting in town hall.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Hardee’s had to do when Mrs. Carver’s was closed
My good friend, Dee Congleton, gave me the recipe for Mrs. Carver’s chili. Dee said that I write about Mrs. Carver’s chili so much that I deserved the recipe. The Radio View Grill was off limits to me as a kid, as were the pool rooms uptown. Mrs. Carver’s was not open at night. The only night drive-in I could go to was Hardee’s-soon to be McDonalds. Charlie Bell’s also closed at night as was Mel’s so that left Hardee’s for the boys to go to.
WITN
Tiny home to provide second chance for Craven County man
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - There’s a common saying that “everyone deserves a second chance.” One man in Craven County is about to get his. The home looks like an empty shell right now, but it’s a sign of a better future, thanks to the Home Transitional Network, a collaboration between New Bern nonprofit Wash Away Unemployment and local sponsors and volunteers. Work started on the house on Sept. 20 and is scheduled to finish on the 30th. They’re building it at 1004 Queen Street.
thecentersquare.com
Greenville, NC Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
nomadlawyer.org
Jacksonville: 7 Best Places To Visit In Jacksonville, North Carolina
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Jacksonville North Carolina. Jacksonville is a city in the state of North Carolina. It is the 14th largest city in the state. It is located in Onslow County. As of the 2020 census, the population of Jacksonville is 72,723 people. Jacksonville is the county...
Lenoir County highway requires temporary closure
KINSTON, N.C. – A short section of U.S. 258 near the Lenoir-Jones county line is scheduled to close next week for drainage improvements. The highway will close in both directions near the Midway Store gas station, but access to the business will be maintained for people coming from West Pleasant Hill Road. The two-day closure […]
WITN
ENC counties watching Hurricane Ian and making preparations
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Although we don’t yet know what route Hurricane Ian will take, counties in the east are actively meeting this week to discuss preparations. Pamlico County is reflecting on past storms and preparing for whatever this year’s hurricane season may bring. “I feel like having...
wcti12.com
Hazardous waste collection rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian
NEW BERN, Craven County — Craven Community College is collaborating with the Coastal Environmental Partnership to host a Hazardous Waste Collection Event. This event has been rescheduled to Saturday, October 15th due to impending weather related to Hurricane Ian. Community members are welcome to drop off waste anytime between...
newbernnow.com
Colonial Capital Car Show Coming to New Bern
The Annual Shine and Show Open Car and Truck Show will be held on Saturday, October 29 in the Belk parking lot. Registration is from 9:00 a.m. until 12 p.m.; $25 per car. Preregistration is also available for $20 – visit the website for more info or email Darrell or call 252-631-3439.
WITN
Gas drops below $3.00 in Pitt & Craven Counties
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Gas has dropped below $3.00 a gallon at several stations in Pitt and Craven Counties. According to GasBuddy, Circle K gas stations in Greenville and in Winterville reported gas at $2.99 a gallon. Murphy USA on Greenville Boulevard was also at $2.99. The Walmart on Regency Boulevard...
