Washington, NC

DVM 360

Vets Pets to replace Points East Veterinary Specialty Hospital with larger clinic

New clinic to provide better convenience, comfort, and medical capabilities to pet parents within the Wilson, North Carolina area. Vets Pets, a network of veterinary hospitals in North Carolina, has begun construction of a state-of-the-art facility in Wilson, North Carolina. According to a company release,1 the Points East Veterinary Specialty...
WILSON, NC
neusenews.com

NWS Morehead City Hurricane Ian Update

Ian is now a strong Category 4 hurricane located about 75 miles WSW of Naples, FL. No major changes were made to the forecast track overnight - Ian is still expected to make landfall today along the west coast of Florida, around the Port Charlotte area, and slowly track NE across central FL tonight and Thursday. The current forecast brings Ian off the east coast of FL and back out into the Atlantic as a Tropical Storm Thursday night where it will begin a slight NNW turn towards Georgia/South Carolina Friday where a second landfall is likely, eventually becoming a Tropical Depression. As Ian impacts the GA/SC region, it will interact with a strong frontal boundary that will create strong NE winds and heavy rainfall for eastern NC.
NAPLES, FL
WITN

ECU prepares for Hurricane Ian

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University sent out an alert Tuesday with information about what the university family can do to prepare for Hurricane Ian. The National Hurricane Center upgraded Hurricane Ian to Category 3 on Tuesday and it is expected to further strengthen to a Category 4 before making landfall in Florida.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Havelock police responding to ‘family disturbance’

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — Havelock police said they were responding Wednesday evening to a “family disturbance” that was taking place. Officers responded at around 3 p.m. to Sanders Lane. A media release from Havelock Police states “Officers and family members have been in negotiations with a female resident who resides in the house. Out of […]
HAVELOCK, NC
WNCT

Embezzlement arrest made in Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An embezzlement arrest has been made in Pitt County. On July 2, the Sheriff’s Office in Pitt County received a report of larceny by an employee of the Travel Store on Clark’s Neck Road in Pitt County. Evidence that Travel Store employee Jessica Renea Bradshaw, 36, of Washington showed that she embezzled […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Sept. 25, 26 & 27

Penny Boudreaux, 58, of Beaufort passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Carteret Health Care. Services are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. John Romano, Jr., Newport. John Michael...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
coastalreview.org

Sneads Ferry, Newport shaped by Marine Corps neighbors

The military has been a boon to North Carolina’s economy. It has brought in millions in government spending, thousands of jobs, and generations of families eager to live and retire where they used to serve. Newspapers, historians, and the media often focus on large cities, base locations such as...
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Cedar Point commissioners approve lease of space in town-owned building to former owner

CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point commissioners Tuesday night voted unanimously to lease a portion of a building the town just bought to the man who sold it to them. The 5-0 vote to lease two offices and a restroom in the old Cedar Point Gymnastics building on a 1.71-acre tract off Sherwood Avenue came during the commissioners’ monthly meeting in town hall.
CEDAR POINT, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Hardee’s had to do when Mrs. Carver’s was closed

My good friend, Dee Congleton, gave me the recipe for Mrs. Carver’s chili. Dee said that I write about Mrs. Carver’s chili so much that I deserved the recipe. The Radio View Grill was off limits to me as a kid, as were the pool rooms uptown. Mrs. Carver’s was not open at night. The only night drive-in I could go to was Hardee’s-soon to be McDonalds. Charlie Bell’s also closed at night as was Mel’s so that left Hardee’s for the boys to go to.
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

Tiny home to provide second chance for Craven County man

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - There’s a common saying that “everyone deserves a second chance.” One man in Craven County is about to get his. The home looks like an empty shell right now, but it’s a sign of a better future, thanks to the Home Transitional Network, a collaboration between New Bern nonprofit Wash Away Unemployment and local sponsors and volunteers. Work started on the house on Sept. 20 and is scheduled to finish on the 30th. They’re building it at 1004 Queen Street.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
thecentersquare.com

Greenville, NC Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country

Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Lenoir County highway requires temporary closure

KINSTON, N.C. – A short section of U.S. 258 near the Lenoir-Jones county line is scheduled to close next week for drainage improvements. The highway will close in both directions near the Midway Store gas station, but access to the business will be maintained for people coming from West Pleasant Hill Road.  The two-day closure […]
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

ENC counties watching Hurricane Ian and making preparations

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Although we don’t yet know what route Hurricane Ian will take, counties in the east are actively meeting this week to discuss preparations. Pamlico County is reflecting on past storms and preparing for whatever this year’s hurricane season may bring. “I feel like having...
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Hazardous waste collection rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian

NEW BERN, Craven County — Craven Community College is collaborating with the Coastal Environmental Partnership to host a Hazardous Waste Collection Event. This event has been rescheduled to Saturday, October 15th due to impending weather related to Hurricane Ian. Community members are welcome to drop off waste anytime between...
NEW BERN, NC
newbernnow.com

Colonial Capital Car Show Coming to New Bern

The Annual Shine and Show Open Car and Truck Show will be held on Saturday, October 29 in the Belk parking lot. Registration is from 9:00 a.m. until 12 p.m.; $25 per car. Preregistration is also available for $20 – visit the website for more info or email Darrell or call 252-631-3439.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Gas drops below $3.00 in Pitt & Craven Counties

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Gas has dropped below $3.00 a gallon at several stations in Pitt and Craven Counties. According to GasBuddy, Circle K gas stations in Greenville and in Winterville reported gas at $2.99 a gallon. Murphy USA on Greenville Boulevard was also at $2.99. The Walmart on Regency Boulevard...
GREENVILLE, NC

