Milford, MI

Things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan

With October comes Halloween events. The haunted garage sale returns, while several fall fests are happening. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. The Great Fall Festival. Oct. 1-2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Maybury Farm in Northville. This fest includes live music, demonstrations,...
DETROIT, MI
Ten Great Michigan Haunted Attractions

It’s the best time of the year, haunted house time! Michigan has no lack of horror fans and ways to enjoy Halloween. And one of those best activities is visiting a haunted house (or barn, farm, forest, etc). In addition to the ones I am aware of, bestthingsmi.com and michiganhauntedhouses.com have some great haunted attractions to check out.
MICHIGAN STATE
Spend the Night Like a Sanderson Sister in This ‘Hocus Pocus’ Airbnb

Amok! Amok! Amok! It's the season to run Amok! If things that go bump in the night is your vibe, have we got a witchy Airbnb for you. Not only will you find yourself slumbering like Winifred, Sarah, and Mary Sanderson of Hocus Pocus fame, you'll be their guests. To celebrate their resurrection with the new movie Hocus Pocus 2 on September 30th on Disney+, the sinister sisters are inviting guests into a land of enchantment with a stay at their Salem cottage.
SALEM TOWNSHIP, MI
Longtime Detroit Radio Personality Carl Coffee Passes Away at 73

WRIF favorite Carlton Eugene Coffey of Arcadia Township, passed away on September 24, 2022. He was 73. Coffey, of course, was once a beloved part of the WRIF. Meltdown posted a tribute to Coffey, stating, “I woke to the news that we’d lost a true radio legend, Carl Coffee. I didn’t know Carl very well, but working across the hall from him for a few years, I have nothing but positive things to say about him. He was always very nice, and seemed to have a lot of respect for me…as I did for him.”
ARCADIA TOWNSHIP, MI
City
Highland Charter Township, MI
City
Milford, MI
Michigan Lottery sells $5.42 million winning Lotto 47 ticket

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Someone in Michigan is $5.42 million richer this week. The Michigan Lottery says someone matched all six numbers in Wednesday's drawing -- 02-05-14-30-32-42 -- to claim the jackpot. The lucky winner purchased their ticket online from the lottery's website. They now have one year to claim...
MICHIGAN STATE
Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan

Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
WESTLAND, MI
The 20 Best Places to Visit in Michigan

Michigan is a state that sits in the Great Lakes region in the upper Midwestern part of the United States. The population in Michigan is approximately 10.12 million and covers an area of 250,000 square kilometers. In terms of population, Michigan is the 10th largest state in the U.S. Far from that, Michigan is a great spot for travelers looking for the best destinations in the United States. As opposed to the belief by many people, Michigan will entice travelers in one way or another. From the tall-standing dunes to the edge of Detroit, Michigan is a good state to explore.
MICHIGAN STATE
Here Are 20 Signs That Winter Will Suck In Michigan

Michigan is an awesome state to live in all year long. The summers in Michigan are beautiful with all of the inland lakes and the Great Lakes. There are so many different things to do on the water and inland too. Getting out to some of the beautiful inland areas of Michigan are fun for hiking and plenty of other activities.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Largest Man Made Fresh Water Harbor Is In Michigan

Now part of a wonderful 100-mile long kayak water trail along the top of Michigan's Thumb, the Harbor is a symbol of man's ability to tame nature, if only temporarily. Michigan's Tip Of Thumb Water Trail Features Man Made And Natural Delights. The 103-mile water trail starts in the Saginaw...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan's blue lakes a bit of a mystery

Good morning, it's Wednesday. Michigan's blue lakes are an important metric in climate change. There’s nothing quite like looking at a blue body of water. A feeling of serenity and calmness is inevitable. Michigan is surrounded by blue water, which leads to important questions: What causes the color of...
MICHIGAN STATE

