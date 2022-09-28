Read full article on original website
Things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan
With October comes Halloween events. The haunted garage sale returns, while several fall fests are happening. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. The Great Fall Festival. Oct. 1-2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Maybury Farm in Northville. This fest includes live music, demonstrations,...
Ten Great Michigan Haunted Attractions
It’s the best time of the year, haunted house time! Michigan has no lack of horror fans and ways to enjoy Halloween. And one of those best activities is visiting a haunted house (or barn, farm, forest, etc). In addition to the ones I am aware of, bestthingsmi.com and michiganhauntedhouses.com have some great haunted attractions to check out.
Spend the Night Like a Sanderson Sister in This ‘Hocus Pocus’ Airbnb
Amok! Amok! Amok! It's the season to run Amok! If things that go bump in the night is your vibe, have we got a witchy Airbnb for you. Not only will you find yourself slumbering like Winifred, Sarah, and Mary Sanderson of Hocus Pocus fame, you'll be their guests. To celebrate their resurrection with the new movie Hocus Pocus 2 on September 30th on Disney+, the sinister sisters are inviting guests into a land of enchantment with a stay at their Salem cottage.
Longtime Detroit Radio Personality Carl Coffee Passes Away at 73
WRIF favorite Carlton Eugene Coffey of Arcadia Township, passed away on September 24, 2022. He was 73. Coffey, of course, was once a beloved part of the WRIF. Meltdown posted a tribute to Coffey, stating, “I woke to the news that we’d lost a true radio legend, Carl Coffee. I didn’t know Carl very well, but working across the hall from him for a few years, I have nothing but positive things to say about him. He was always very nice, and seemed to have a lot of respect for me…as I did for him.”
3 Michigan Bars Ranked Among ‘Best Brew Pubs in America’
When it comes to craft beer, Michigan knows what's up. Often ranked among the "best beer states" in the U.S., there are three Mitten State breweries getting national recognition in a new poll. Three Michigan Bars Compete in USA Today's 'Best Brew Pub in America' Poll. USA Today and 10Best...
You may never see more Van Gogh originals together again and they’re in Michigan
DETROIT - This won’t be in New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles or even Paris. You can only see one of, if not the largest gatherings of Vincent van Gogh originals in history, in Michigan. The “Van Gogh in America” exhibition at the Detroit Institute of Arts was a...
Michigan Lottery sells $5.42 million winning Lotto 47 ticket
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Someone in Michigan is $5.42 million richer this week. The Michigan Lottery says someone matched all six numbers in Wednesday's drawing -- 02-05-14-30-32-42 -- to claim the jackpot. The lucky winner purchased their ticket online from the lottery's website. They now have one year to claim...
Michigan fall colors are behind schedule - Sept. 29 foliage update
Only the higher elevations of the Upper Peninsula are showing anything worthwhile. The cold temperatures should start to speed things up in the days ahead.
This Michigan Town is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country
If you've lived in Michigan for a while, chances are you've probably heard the legend of the abandoned town of Pere Cheney. This village has been brought up and discussed so often that it has reached the legendary status of one of the most haunted places in the United States.
This Is Michigan's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
The 20 Best Places to Visit in Michigan
Michigan is a state that sits in the Great Lakes region in the upper Midwestern part of the United States. The population in Michigan is approximately 10.12 million and covers an area of 250,000 square kilometers. In terms of population, Michigan is the 10th largest state in the U.S. Far from that, Michigan is a great spot for travelers looking for the best destinations in the United States. As opposed to the belief by many people, Michigan will entice travelers in one way or another. From the tall-standing dunes to the edge of Detroit, Michigan is a good state to explore.
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this week
If you've been craving a delicious chicken sandwich, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in Michigan this week. Read on to learn more.
Here Are 20 Signs That Winter Will Suck In Michigan
Michigan is an awesome state to live in all year long. The summers in Michigan are beautiful with all of the inland lakes and the Great Lakes. There are so many different things to do on the water and inland too. Getting out to some of the beautiful inland areas of Michigan are fun for hiking and plenty of other activities.
People in mid-Michigan also impacted by Hurricane Ian
While Hurricane Ian has done most of its damage in Florida, even people here in mid-Michigan have felt the impact and are now on the long road to recovery.
Michigan city named best place in America for families, Detroit suburb makes top 10
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Wednesday, two cities in southeast Michigan were named to the inaugural 25 best Places to Live for Families, a new list assembled by Fortune Well. The list, which highlights areas in the United States where multigenerational families are most likely to have access...
This Cozy Cabin in the U.P. Was Named Best Cabin Airbnb in Michigan
Nothing really says Pure Michigan like a quaint lakeside cabin in the woods, and there's one in the Upper Peninsula that is literally the poster child for cozy cabins everywhere. Recently Trips to Discover compiled a list of the "Best Cabin Airbnbs in Every State". Understanding, like most Michiganders, do,...
The Largest Man Made Fresh Water Harbor Is In Michigan
Now part of a wonderful 100-mile long kayak water trail along the top of Michigan's Thumb, the Harbor is a symbol of man's ability to tame nature, if only temporarily. Michigan's Tip Of Thumb Water Trail Features Man Made And Natural Delights. The 103-mile water trail starts in the Saginaw...
Michigan's blue lakes a bit of a mystery
Good morning, it's Wednesday. Michigan's blue lakes are an important metric in climate change. There’s nothing quite like looking at a blue body of water. A feeling of serenity and calmness is inevitable. Michigan is surrounded by blue water, which leads to important questions: What causes the color of...
Metro Detroit couple rides out Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers condo
Throughout the day, Local 4 has been in touch with a couple from Trenton who is riding out the storm in their condo in Fort Myers. Ian is the first time they’ve experienced a hurricane, and they are not entirely sure what they’re in for. David and Patricia...
