White Lake Charter Township, MI

The Oakland Press

Clintondale kindergartener, 5, dies of rare brain rupture

He had only been to school for eight days this year, but little Jaxon Torres had already found a best friend, a youngster by the name of Dallas. Wearing a blue hoodie, Jaxon, a 5-year-old kindergartner at McGlinnen Elementary School in Clinton Township, posed for the obligatory “first day of kindergarten” photo. He was looking forward to many more days in Clintondale Community Schools classrooms, according to his mom.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit couple documents damage after Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers

A Metro Detroit couple staying at their condo in Fort Myers is surveying the damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. After sheltering in place throughout the day Wednesday, the couple was finally able to step outside Thursday. The destruction is overwhelming, yet they still consider themselves among the lucky ones.
Spinal Column

White Lake resident celebrates her 100th birthday

White Lake resident Ottie Kowalis celebrated 100th birthday at the Dublin Senior Center on September 20, 2022. Proclamations in her honor were made from the White Lake Township Board of Trustees, Oakland County commissioners, State Representative Matt Maddock, and State Senator Jim Runestad. Dublin staff members Director Kathy Gordinear (right) and Program Developer Carol Kehoe (left), were among those who celebrated with Ottie.
The Oakland Press

Bloomfield Hills dentist appointed to state dentistry board

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced the appointment of Bloomfield Hills resident Shakeel A. Niazi, DDS, to the Michigan Board of Dentistry. Niazi is the owner, president, and dentist for Shakeel A. Niazi, DDS, P.C. He is also the founder and director of HUDA Charitable Volunteer Clinic, and an adjunct faculty member at the University of Michigan Dental School. He has a Doctor of Dental Surgery from Northwestern University Dental School, and holds a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees from Wayne State University.
MLive

‘I was stunned, absolutely,’ says 84-year-old pro-life advocate shot while door-to-door canvassing

IONIA COUNTY, MI -- In her years as a Right-to-Life volunteer, 84-year-old Joan Jacobson has encountered her share of people with a different viewpoint. But the conversations never ended with gunfire, as it did Sept. 20 when Jacobson was shot in the shoulder by a resident near Lake Odessa. She had been going door-to-door to ask people to vote no on Proposal 3, an initiative to guarantee the right to an abortion in Michigan.
The Saginaw News

Michigan residents eligible for 5 more free COVID tests

Michiganders are eligible for another round of free at-home COVID-19 tests. An additional 289,000 self-administered tests will be available upon request for 58,000 households, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday, Sept. 30. Tests are provided through a partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation, known as Project Act....
fox2detroit.com

Things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan

With October comes Halloween events. The haunted garage sale returns, while several fall fests are happening. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. The Great Fall Festival. Oct. 1-2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Maybury Farm in Northville. This fest includes live music, demonstrations,...
The Associated Press

Henry Ford Health and Acadia Healthcare Break Ground on New Behavioral Health Hospital

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- Henry Ford Health, one of the nation’s premier academic and integrated health systems, and Acadia Healthcare, the nation’s largest stand-alone behavioral healthcare company, broke ground today on a state-of-the-art behavioral health treatment and teaching hospital. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927006047/en/ On September 27, Henry Ford Health and Acadia Healthcare broke ground on the new Henry Ford Behavioral Health Hospital in West Bloomfield, Michigan. (Photo: Business Wire)
