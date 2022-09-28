Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersSouthfield, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State beats Michigan 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Fall is the Perfect Time to Visit Michigan's Cider MillsHeather RaulersonRochester, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
The Oakland Press
Man trapped under machinery, hospitalized in very serious condition
A 29-year-old man is in very serious condition at an area hospital after he became trapped under a road scraping machine at an excavating company in Commerce Township. The Commerce Township Fire Department responded to an emergency call at 8:30 am. Friday, Sept. 30 at Rousseaux Excavating, 1165 Ladd St., said Fire Chief Jim Dundas.
The Oakland Press
Clintondale kindergartener, 5, dies of rare brain rupture
He had only been to school for eight days this year, but little Jaxon Torres had already found a best friend, a youngster by the name of Dallas. Wearing a blue hoodie, Jaxon, a 5-year-old kindergartner at McGlinnen Elementary School in Clinton Township, posed for the obligatory “first day of kindergarten” photo. He was looking forward to many more days in Clintondale Community Schools classrooms, according to his mom.
22-year-old rushed to hospital after caught under machinery in Commerce Township
A young man was taken to the hospital after an industrial accident cause him to get pinned under machinery in Oakland County on Friday morning, officials confirmed.
22-year-old in 'extremely serious' condition after crushing accident involving heavy duty machinery in Commerce Twp.
A young man was taken to the hospital after an industrial accident cause him to get pinned under machinery in Oakland County on Friday morning, officials confirmed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit couple documents damage after Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers
A Metro Detroit couple staying at their condo in Fort Myers is surveying the damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. After sheltering in place throughout the day Wednesday, the couple was finally able to step outside Thursday. The destruction is overwhelming, yet they still consider themselves among the lucky ones.
People in mid-Michigan also impacted by Hurricane Ian
While Hurricane Ian has done most of its damage in Florida, even people here in mid-Michigan have felt the impact and are now on the long road to recovery.
Local crews head to Florida to clean up storm damage following Hurricane Ian
As Florida’s west coast begins to survey the damage caused by Hurricane Ian, Michiganders are both on the road and standing by to offer help and resources.
West Michigan native’s Florida home flooded by Ian
Storm surge from Hurricane Ian washed through the Naples, Florida, home of a woman originally from West Michigan.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Spinal Column
White Lake resident celebrates her 100th birthday
White Lake resident Ottie Kowalis celebrated 100th birthday at the Dublin Senior Center on September 20, 2022. Proclamations in her honor were made from the White Lake Township Board of Trustees, Oakland County commissioners, State Representative Matt Maddock, and State Senator Jim Runestad. Dublin staff members Director Kathy Gordinear (right) and Program Developer Carol Kehoe (left), were among those who celebrated with Ottie.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit man offers Florida home as shelter to family, friends after Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. – A Metro Detroit man with a home he’s selling in Fort Myers, Florida watched through a doorbell camera as Hurricane Ian moved through the area. Aaron Cummings plans on heading to Florida with a chain saw and tools to look at the damage done to the house that he’s trying to sell.
The Oakland Press
Bloomfield Hills dentist appointed to state dentistry board
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced the appointment of Bloomfield Hills resident Shakeel A. Niazi, DDS, to the Michigan Board of Dentistry. Niazi is the owner, president, and dentist for Shakeel A. Niazi, DDS, P.C. He is also the founder and director of HUDA Charitable Volunteer Clinic, and an adjunct faculty member at the University of Michigan Dental School. He has a Doctor of Dental Surgery from Northwestern University Dental School, and holds a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees from Wayne State University.
Michigan Snowbirds prepare to head to Florida to make repairs after Hurricane
According to the most recent data on state to state migration published by the U.S. Census Bureau, in 2019 about 21,000 move from Michigan to Florida each year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘I was stunned, absolutely,’ says 84-year-old pro-life advocate shot while door-to-door canvassing
IONIA COUNTY, MI -- In her years as a Right-to-Life volunteer, 84-year-old Joan Jacobson has encountered her share of people with a different viewpoint. But the conversations never ended with gunfire, as it did Sept. 20 when Jacobson was shot in the shoulder by a resident near Lake Odessa. She had been going door-to-door to ask people to vote no on Proposal 3, an initiative to guarantee the right to an abortion in Michigan.
Michigan residents eligible for 5 more free COVID tests
Michiganders are eligible for another round of free at-home COVID-19 tests. An additional 289,000 self-administered tests will be available upon request for 58,000 households, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday, Sept. 30. Tests are provided through a partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation, known as Project Act....
Tv20detroit.com
Here's how Hurricane Ian will impact your grocery shopping in the coming months
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Citrus fruits will be heavily impacted by Hurricane Ian, but the timeline of when you’ll see these items depleting may surprise you. "We try to prepare the best we can but a lot of times we just have to deal with the shortages that we have," said Cory Shear, produce associate, Holiday Market Royal Oak.
fox2detroit.com
Things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan
With October comes Halloween events. The haunted garage sale returns, while several fall fests are happening. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. The Great Fall Festival. Oct. 1-2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Maybury Farm in Northville. This fest includes live music, demonstrations,...
Henry Ford Health and Acadia Healthcare Break Ground on New Behavioral Health Hospital
WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- Henry Ford Health, one of the nation’s premier academic and integrated health systems, and Acadia Healthcare, the nation’s largest stand-alone behavioral healthcare company, broke ground today on a state-of-the-art behavioral health treatment and teaching hospital. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927006047/en/ On September 27, Henry Ford Health and Acadia Healthcare broke ground on the new Henry Ford Behavioral Health Hospital in West Bloomfield, Michigan. (Photo: Business Wire)
Detroit News
9 bars and restaurants that opened in September in Metro Detroit, and 5 that closed
An underground cocktail bar in Detroit, a multi-use venue and pizzeria in Utica and a new dumpling and noodle joint for Westland are just some of businesses that made their debut in the food scene this month. Sadly, September saw a lot of closings, from popular media-darling spots that were...
Masks recommended in just 1 Michigan county this week, CDC says
Hospitalizations and cases are on the decline in Michigan, which is why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has just one county at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week. Last week, Michigan had seven counties at a high level. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk,...
Michigan election worker charged for ‘incredibly alarming’ incident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – An election worker in the Grand Rapids area was charged with two crimes after a witness reported seeing him place a USB flash drive into an electronic poll book at the close of the Aug. 2 primary. Authorities say the incident had no impact on election results in a Gaines […]
Comments / 0