White Lake Charter Township, MI

The Oakland Press

Bloomfield Hills dentist appointed to state dentistry board

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced the appointment of Bloomfield Hills resident Shakeel A. Niazi, DDS, to the Michigan Board of Dentistry. Niazi is the owner, president, and dentist for Shakeel A. Niazi, DDS, P.C. He is also the founder and director of HUDA Charitable Volunteer Clinic, and an adjunct faculty member at the University of Michigan Dental School. He has a Doctor of Dental Surgery from Northwestern University Dental School, and holds a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees from Wayne State University.
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Places to Visit in Michigan

Michigan is a state that sits in the Great Lakes region in the upper Midwestern part of the United States. The population in Michigan is approximately 10.12 million and covers an area of 250,000 square kilometers. In terms of population, Michigan is the 10th largest state in the U.S. Far from that, Michigan is a great spot for travelers looking for the best destinations in the United States. As opposed to the belief by many people, Michigan will entice travelers in one way or another. From the tall-standing dunes to the edge of Detroit, Michigan is a good state to explore.
The Oakland Press

Details emerge on Waterford Kmart site reinvention

Waterford Planning commissioners have unanimously given grocery store owner Bill Nannoshi the green light to move ahead on renovating the former Kmart on Dixie Highway. Nannoshi owns two Food Castle grocery stores in Grand Blanc and used to operate a Food Castle IGA in Waterford. He’s also the former owner of Sweetwater Bar and Grill and Sweetwater Entertainment.
97.9 WGRD

The Largest Man Made Fresh Water Harbor Is In Michigan

Now part of a wonderful 100-mile long kayak water trail along the top of Michigan's Thumb, the Harbor is a symbol of man's ability to tame nature, if only temporarily. Michigan's Tip Of Thumb Water Trail Features Man Made And Natural Delights. The 103-mile water trail starts in the Saginaw...
wcsx.com

Longtime Detroit Radio Personality Carl Coffee Passes Away at 73

WRIF favorite Carlton Eugene Coffey of Arcadia Township, passed away on September 24, 2022. He was 73. Coffey, of course, was once a beloved part of the WRIF. Meltdown posted a tribute to Coffey, stating, “I woke to the news that we’d lost a true radio legend, Carl Coffee. I didn’t know Carl very well, but working across the hall from him for a few years, I have nothing but positive things to say about him. He was always very nice, and seemed to have a lot of respect for me…as I did for him.”
WLNS

MI Department of State suspends Lansing car dealership

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- The Michigan Department of State has served a summary suspension to MB Auto Connection, Inc. in Lansing. MDOS is accusing MB Auto Connection of violating multiple rules under the Michigan Vehicle Code. MDOS says it received a complaint regarding a $500,000 outstanding loan payment. An MDOS investigation found that a dealership employee, […]
The Grand Rapids Press

See SAT scores for every Michigan school district

A cluster of school districts in metro Detroit have some of the highest average SAT scores in Michigan, although there are strong districts sprinkled throughout the state. Michigan has released its 2021-22 SAT scores for schools and districts – including overall scores, math scores and the evidence-based reading and writing scores. The average score in Michigan was 959.9, with 28.1% of students meeting all college readiness benchmarks.
The Ann Arbor News

Companies leaving Michigan with PFAS will ‘pay the price’ AG says in new lawsuit

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is suing an out-of-state company for PFAS contamination left behind in West Michigan. Nessel filed a lawsuit against FKI Hardware, Inc. on Thursday after contamination was found at multiple properties in West and Southwest Michigan. FKI Hardware is the successor to the former Keeler Brass, owner of the former Keeler Die Cast company in Grand Rapids.
The Saginaw News

Michigan residents eligible for 5 more free COVID tests

Michiganders are eligible for another round of free at-home COVID-19 tests. An additional 289,000 self-administered tests will be available upon request for 58,000 households, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday, Sept. 30. Tests are provided through a partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation, known as Project Act....
