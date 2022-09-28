Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersSouthfield, MI
Fall is the Perfect Time to Visit Michigan's Cider MillsHeather RaulersonRochester, MI
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Related
Detroit News
Prosecutor: Detroit man used laser sight to shoot Michigan State Police trooper
Detroit — A Detroit man allegedly used a laser sight with his gun to shoot an undercover Michigan State Police trooper three times. The suspect fired the shots from the window of a second-story apartment building, according to a Wayne County prosecutor. A Michigan State Police undercover narcotics unit...
22-year-old in 'extremely serious' condition after crushing accident involving heavy duty machinery in Commerce Twp.
A young man was taken to the hospital after an industrial accident cause him to get pinned under machinery in Oakland County on Friday morning, officials confirmed.
Drunk Michigan Man Gets DUI Even After Cop Helped Him Home
Second chances are rare in life and it's important that you don't blow them. Saline Man Was Driven Home By Police, But Didn't Stay There. The man was one of two men who were seen stumbling out of the beer tent at the Saline Oktoberfest at a park in the Washtenaw County community a few weeks back. A Saline Police Sergeant noticed the men and told the two drunk guys that they shouldn't drive in that condition, and he would give each them a ride home.
fox2detroit.com
Police searching for suspect after Royal Oak bank robbery
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Royal Oak police are looking for a suspect who robbed a Huntington Bank on Tuesday. The suspect entered the bank at 4609 Crooks at 4:41 p.m., implied he had a weapon under his jacket, and demanded money. He got an undisclosed amount of cash...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
22-year-old rushed to hospital after caught under machinery in Commerce Township
A young man was taken to the hospital after an industrial accident cause him to get pinned under machinery in Oakland County on Friday morning, officials confirmed.
1 Died, 1 Injured In A Fatal Crash In Flint Township (Flint Township, MI)
Flint Township Police responded to a fatal crash that claimed a life and severely injured another. The crash happened on southbound I-75 at Corunna road at 4:45 p.m. The 24-year-old victim was identified as Katarena Nichole Wheat, who [..]
fox2detroit.com
Murder charges dropped against Fraser fatal stabbing suspects; prosecutor cites self-defense
FRASER, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three teens accused of stabbing another teen to death in Fraser had murder charges against them dropped after authorities learned that the act was self-defense. Collin West, Emma Morgan, and Isabella Bridges were all facing felony murder charges in connection with the death of Trent...
abc12.com
Police identify Flint woman killed in crash on I-75
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the Flint woman who died after her car rolled over on I-75 and she was thrown out over the weekend. The Flint Township Police Department says 24-year-old Katarena Nichole Wheat died on the scene. Her 22-year-old passenger from Mt. Morris Township remained in stable condition at an area hospital Tuesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Murder charges dropped against teens accused in deadly Fraser stabbing
Murder charges have been dropped against three teenagers accused of stabbing another teen to death at a home in Fraser earlier this month, because authorities learned it was in self-defense.
1 Killed, 1 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Clinton Township (Macomb County, MI)
Officials responded to a motor vehicle crash that killed an 18-year-old and injured another in Macomb County. The crash happened on Cass Avenue, near Boulevard on Sunday, September 25th at 5:13 p.m.
"Guns, guns and more guns", plus drugs seized from Washtenaw County home: MSP
MSP said the gun were found and seized on Tuesday when officers with the Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team conducted a search warrant at a residence in Washtenaw County.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Rochester Hills man dies after Jeep driver runs red light while on cellphone, crashes into car
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – A Rochester Hills man has died after the driver of a Jeep ran a red light while using her cellphone and crashed into the car he was in at an intersection, police said. The crash happened at 11:17 a.m. Sept. 20 at the intersection of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘I was stunned, absolutely,’ says 84-year-old pro-life advocate shot while door-to-door canvassing
IONIA COUNTY, MI -- In her years as a Right-to-Life volunteer, 84-year-old Joan Jacobson has encountered her share of people with a different viewpoint. But the conversations never ended with gunfire, as it did Sept. 20 when Jacobson was shot in the shoulder by a resident near Lake Odessa. She had been going door-to-door to ask people to vote no on Proposal 3, an initiative to guarantee the right to an abortion in Michigan.
whmi.com
Man Charged After Allegedly Grabbing Police Officer's Gun
A man has been charged for allegedly trying to grab an Argentine Township Police Officer’s gun following a traffic crash. 28-year-old Mitchell John Reis of Metamora is facing a single felony count of disarming a firearm from a peace officer. The Tri-County Times reports that following a crash on...
Man, dies after crash in Rochester Hills where woman was distracted by phone
A 74-year-old Rochester Hills man has died from injuries he sustained in a crash last week, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.
SILive.com
Michigan news anchor killed in attempted murder-suicide; Suspect arrested and charged, per report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Detroit radio news anchor was killed in an attempted murder-suicide at his house in which four other people were injured last Friday, according to a report. A 57-year-old man has since been arrested and charged in the incident, police said. The victim, Jim Matthews,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Foul play suspected in 2011 disappearance of Mount Morris mother
MOUNT MORRIS, Mich. – A Michigan woman disappeared 11 years ago and police believe foul play is involved. Sylvia June Galvan was last seen in October of 2011 in Mount Morris. Galvan was 30 years old at the time and left behind four daughters. According to her family, Galvan...
Spinal Column
Morris going to trial for Susie Zhao murder
Jeffery Morris is finally going to trial for the brutal 2020 murder of Susie Zhao. The trial is scheduled for October 3, 2022 before the Honorable Judge Martha Anderson in Oakland County’s Sixth Circuit Court in Clarkston. The charges include first-degree, premeditated murder and felony murder (murder while in the commission of a felony), according to multiple news sources, which also state Morris is a convicted sex offender with a history of violent crimes.
He scared his victim to death in 1984. Now inmate’s fate rests with Gov. Whitmer
MT. MORRIS TWP., MI -- John E. Aslin has spent 37 years in prison, accepted responsibility for a strange series of events that led to the death of his victim, and had friends and family speak out on his behalf. But after a hearing to commute the remainder of his...
fox2detroit.com
Oakland County to rebuild 11-mile section of 696 starting next year
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - With the nearly 7-year long project modernizing I-75 coming to a conclusion in a year, the road crews in Oakland County are already pivoting to their next project: I-696. The Michigan Department of Transportation announced on Thursday it's planning a massive overhaul of 11 miles...
Comments / 0