ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Comments / 1

Related
Detroit News

Detroit woman arrested in connection with Warren bank robbery

Warren — A woman suspected of robbing a local bank in mid-September has been arrested, police said. The 33-year-old Detroit woman could be formally charged with the crime as soon as Friday in 37th District Court in Warren. She's accused of bank robbery, armed robbery, and using a firearm...
WARREN, MI
MLive

Eugene Pratt to undergo evaluation to determine competency

FLINT, MI – A former school teacher, administrator and coach across multiple Genesee County-area school districts who is accused of sexually assaulting an underage boy will undergo an evaluation to determine his competency and criminal responsibility. Eugene Steven Pratt, 57, appeared before Genesee District Judge Tabitha Marie Marsh Thursday,...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Clarkston, MI
Crime & Safety
State
California State
County
Oakland County, MI
Oakland County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Clarkston, MI
State
Florida State
City
Pontiac, MI
City
Waterford Township, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
98.7 WFGR

Drunk Michigan Man Gets DUI Even After Cop Helped Him Home

Second chances are rare in life and it's important that you don't blow them. Saline Man Was Driven Home By Police, But Didn't Stay There. The man was one of two men who were seen stumbling out of the beer tent at the Saline Oktoberfest at a park in the Washtenaw County community a few weeks back. A Saline Police Sergeant noticed the men and told the two drunk guys that they shouldn't drive in that condition, and he would give each them a ride home.
SALINE, MI
WLNS

11 guns, narcotics found in Michigan home

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A narcotics team with the Michigan State Police hit the motherload on Tuesday. The Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team (LAWNET) conducted a search warrant at a home in Washtenaw County. Police found 11 guns, three of which were stolen, according to a Tweet from MSP First District. Additionally, narcotics […]
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Fbi#911#Violent Crime#Honorable#Sixth Circuit Court#Asian#Dnr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Oakland Press

Prosecutor: Man accused of raping psychiatric patient to get plea deal with reduced charges

A plea deal on a reduced charge is anticipated for a former hospital worker accused of raping a teen psychiatric patient in Pontiac last July. Detroit resident Kevin Darcell Blanks, 56, is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct – incapacitated person, for an alleged sexual assault of an 18-year-old woman at Pontiac General Hospital. Blanks was working there as a mental health technician at the time.
PONTIAC, MI
1470 WFNT

Michigan Baby Dies From Fentanyl Overdose While in Babysitter’s Care

An eight-month-old baby girl has died of a fentanyl overdose, and the infant's mother believes the babysitter who was watching her is to blame. Investigators are still trying to piece together how eight-month-old J'ream was exposed to the lethal drug. J'ream's mother chose not to identify herself but tells Detroit's WJBK-TV that she believes the exposure happened at a trusted babysitter's home in Dearborn Heights on September 15.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
wkzo.com

Pontiac murder suspect was on parole out of Clinton County

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI — A 55-year-old Pontiac man is now charged with killing 57-year-old WWJ news anchor Jim Nicolai, known on the air by Jim Matthews. Arthur Williamson was let in to Nicolai’s home between midnight and 6 a.m. Friday and attacked him, his two children, and his girlfriend around noon Friday.
PONTIAC, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Man arrested for arson of Ann Arbor-area building

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A man suspected of breaking into an Ann Arbor-area building and starting a fire has been arrested and charged with arson. Daniel Robert Dugan was arraigned Monday, Sept. 26, on arson charges after investigators presented enough evidence to the Washtenaw County Prosecutors Office showing he intentionally started a fire in March inside a commercial building on Airport Boulevard, according to the Pittsfield Township Department of Public Safety.
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

Van full of tools stolen from Warren motel as couple works to get a home

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Billy and Angela Johnson have been staying at a Warren Red Roof Inn as they work to get their own home. Billy is a contractor and has been working to start his own business. On Sunday his van full of $15,000-20,000 worth of tools was stolen from the motel parking lot.
WARREN, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy