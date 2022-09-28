Read full article on original website
Detroit woman arrested in connection with Warren bank robbery
Warren — A woman suspected of robbing a local bank in mid-September has been arrested, police said. The 33-year-old Detroit woman could be formally charged with the crime as soon as Friday in 37th District Court in Warren. She's accused of bank robbery, armed robbery, and using a firearm...
He scared his victim to death in 1984. Now inmate’s fate rests with Gov. Whitmer
MT. MORRIS TWP., MI -- John E. Aslin has spent 37 years in prison, accepted responsibility for a strange series of events that led to the death of his victim, and had friends and family speak out on his behalf. But after a hearing to commute the remainder of his...
Prosecutor: Detroit man used laser sight to shoot Michigan State Police trooper
Detroit — A Detroit man allegedly used a laser sight with his gun to shoot an undercover Michigan State Police trooper three times. The suspect fired the shots from the window of a second-story apartment building, according to a Wayne County prosecutor. A Michigan State Police undercover narcotics unit...
Eugene Pratt to undergo evaluation to determine competency
FLINT, MI – A former school teacher, administrator and coach across multiple Genesee County-area school districts who is accused of sexually assaulting an underage boy will undergo an evaluation to determine his competency and criminal responsibility. Eugene Steven Pratt, 57, appeared before Genesee District Judge Tabitha Marie Marsh Thursday,...
Drunk Michigan Man Gets DUI Even After Cop Helped Him Home
Second chances are rare in life and it's important that you don't blow them. Saline Man Was Driven Home By Police, But Didn't Stay There. The man was one of two men who were seen stumbling out of the beer tent at the Saline Oktoberfest at a park in the Washtenaw County community a few weeks back. A Saline Police Sergeant noticed the men and told the two drunk guys that they shouldn't drive in that condition, and he would give each them a ride home.
7-year-old, grandmother struck by pickup truck on way to school in Macomb County: reports
The driver of the pickup stopped right away and is cooperating with authorities. Police said in the press release that alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors.
Man bound over January Jackson murder
D'Montae Rowser has been charged with six felonies.
11 guns, narcotics found in Michigan home
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A narcotics team with the Michigan State Police hit the motherload on Tuesday. The Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team (LAWNET) conducted a search warrant at a home in Washtenaw County. Police found 11 guns, three of which were stolen, according to a Tweet from MSP First District. Additionally, narcotics […]
1 Died, 1 Injured In A Fatal Crash In Flint Township (Flint Township, MI)
Flint Township Police responded to a fatal crash that claimed a life and severely injured another. The crash happened on southbound I-75 at Corunna road at 4:45 p.m. The 24-year-old victim was identified as Katarena Nichole Wheat, who [..]
Murder charges dropped against Fraser fatal stabbing suspects; prosecutor cites self-defense
FRASER, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three teens accused of stabbing another teen to death in Fraser had murder charges against them dropped after authorities learned that the act was self-defense. Collin West, Emma Morgan, and Isabella Bridges were all facing felony murder charges in connection with the death of Trent...
18-year-old Eastpointe man admits guilt after escaping from police custody last month, seeks minor status
A Macomb County man who managed to run away from police during a transport last month pleaded guilty to escaping custody and is seeking a reduced count in his original case, authorities said.
Murder charges dropped against teens accused in deadly Fraser stabbing
Murder charges have been dropped against three teenagers accused of stabbing another teen to death at a home in Fraser earlier this month, because authorities learned it was in self-defense.
Prosecutor: Man accused of raping psychiatric patient to get plea deal with reduced charges
A plea deal on a reduced charge is anticipated for a former hospital worker accused of raping a teen psychiatric patient in Pontiac last July. Detroit resident Kevin Darcell Blanks, 56, is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct – incapacitated person, for an alleged sexual assault of an 18-year-old woman at Pontiac General Hospital. Blanks was working there as a mental health technician at the time.
22-year-old rushed to hospital after caught under machinery in Commerce Township
A young man was taken to the hospital after an industrial accident cause him to get pinned under machinery in Oakland County on Friday morning, officials confirmed.
Michigan Baby Dies From Fentanyl Overdose While in Babysitter’s Care
An eight-month-old baby girl has died of a fentanyl overdose, and the infant's mother believes the babysitter who was watching her is to blame. Investigators are still trying to piece together how eight-month-old J'ream was exposed to the lethal drug. J'ream's mother chose not to identify herself but tells Detroit's WJBK-TV that she believes the exposure happened at a trusted babysitter's home in Dearborn Heights on September 15.
Pontiac murder suspect was on parole out of Clinton County
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI — A 55-year-old Pontiac man is now charged with killing 57-year-old WWJ news anchor Jim Nicolai, known on the air by Jim Matthews. Arthur Williamson was let in to Nicolai’s home between midnight and 6 a.m. Friday and attacked him, his two children, and his girlfriend around noon Friday.
Man arrested for arson of Ann Arbor-area building
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A man suspected of breaking into an Ann Arbor-area building and starting a fire has been arrested and charged with arson. Daniel Robert Dugan was arraigned Monday, Sept. 26, on arson charges after investigators presented enough evidence to the Washtenaw County Prosecutors Office showing he intentionally started a fire in March inside a commercial building on Airport Boulevard, according to the Pittsfield Township Department of Public Safety.
Michigan news anchor was bludgeoned to death with hammer, police say
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 55-year-old man has been charged in the slaying of a Detroit radio news anchor during an attack that also left two children and their mother injured. Arthur Williamson was arraigned Monday in district court in New Baltimore and ordered jailed on murder, assault...
Foul play suspected in 2011 disappearance of Mount Morris mother
MOUNT MORRIS, Mich. – A Michigan woman disappeared 11 years ago and police believe foul play is involved. Sylvia June Galvan was last seen in October of 2011 in Mount Morris. Galvan was 30 years old at the time and left behind four daughters. According to her family, Galvan...
Van full of tools stolen from Warren motel as couple works to get a home
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Billy and Angela Johnson have been staying at a Warren Red Roof Inn as they work to get their own home. Billy is a contractor and has been working to start his own business. On Sunday his van full of $15,000-20,000 worth of tools was stolen from the motel parking lot.
