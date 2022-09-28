Read full article on original website
Related
wbch.com
Hurricane Ian live updates: Deaths reported amid 'life-changing' storm
(NEW YORK) -- Ian's winds weakened to 65 mph on Thursday morning, downgrading the system to a tropical storm as it moved over central Florida. The storm made landfall on Florida's west coast on Wednesday as a powerful Category 4 hurricane. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of...
wbch.com
Hurricane Ian's latest path: 2.5 million Floridians under evacuation orders
(NEW YORK) -- Hurricane Ian strengthened to a Category 3 storm on Tuesday as it made landfall in Cuba. Next, Ian heads to Florida. Landfall is expected late afternoon Wednesday between Tampa and Fort Myers, though track, timing and intensity could still change. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a...
Comments / 0