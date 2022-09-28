Read full article on original website
cbs17
PHOTOS: Car overturned on I-885 in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle overturned in Durham Friday afternoon along I-885 northbound. A CBS 17 crew on the scene said the vehicle overturned off the shoulder near a forest area. The car was seen overturned at NC-885 northbound at exit 11, near Holloway Street in Durham. Durham...
WRAL
Fallen trees knock out power lines in Raleigh neighborhood
A tree came down and power lines were down along London Drive in the Budleigh neighborhood in Raleigh. It appeared the tree was blocking the road.
Downed trees, power outages spread across the Triangle as Ian arrives in NC
Hazardous conditions continue to spread into central North Carolina from Ian, which is now a post-tropical cyclone. Ian made landfall as a category 1 hurricane just after 2 p.m. ET Friday near Georgetown, South Carolina with maximum sustained wind of 85 mph with rain and winds that were felt well into central North Carolina.
WRAL
Winds bring down trees inside the Raleigh beltline
The Triangle had several reports of downed trees and rainy conditions as Hurricane Ian moves toward North Carolina. WRAL reporter Liz McLaughlin reported on a downed tree along East Whitaker Mill Road near Center Road in Raleigh.
cbs17
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Durham shooting, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that took place Friday afternoon. On Friday shortly after 3:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting call in the 600 block of Minnestott Way. Officers at the scene said they did not see any victims. Later,...
cbs17
Fatal crash in Clayton kills 24-year-old woman
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Clayton woman died Friday in a single car crash in Johnston County. Police said Morgan Justine Stough, 24, of Clayton ran off the road, striking a tree with her 2001 Chevy Malibu, causing heavy damage. The crash took place along Covered Bridge Road, near Brookhill Drive at approximately 4 p.m.
NC woman dies after crashing into tree; police trying to determine if weather was a factor
Clayton police are continuing their investigation into the accident to determine the cause and if weather may have played a role.
cbs17
Raleigh police identify body found near Crabtree Creek
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department has released the identity of a man whose body was found Thursday afternoon near Crabtree Creek. Officers say they are conducting an investigation into the death of 21-year-old Rodney Lewis Clark. On Thursday at approximately 3:47 p.m., police responded to a...
Just over 15% of Wake County customers left without power after Ian passes through central NC
Recovery efforts underway in the Triangle and across the state after Ian blew through North Carolina as a post-tropical cyclone Friday. Ian made landfall as a category 1 hurricane just after 2 p.m. Friday near Georgetown, South Carolina with maximum sustained wind of 85 mph with rain and winds that were felt well into central North Carolina.
cbs17
Woman charged after man found dead in trunk of car at Durham apartments
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say a woman has been charged in a homicide after a man was found dead in the trunk of a car outside of an apartment complex in Durham more than two weeks ago. Officers say 23-year-old Sianne Wright has been arrested and charged...
Clayton woman dies in car crash, police working to determine if weather played a role
CLAYTON, N.C. — A 24-year-old Clayton woman died Friday afternoon in a car crash on Covered Bridge Road near Brookhill Drive. Authorities pronounced Morgan Justine Stough dead at the scene. Clayton police said a 2001 Chevrolet Malibu ran off the road, struck and tree sustained heavy damage. Authorities said...
WITN
City of Rocky Mount preparing for Hurricane Ian
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Leaders across Eastern Carolina are preparing for impacts from Hurricane Ian. Rocky Mount city leaders tell WITN that they are currently monitoring Hurricane Ian and making preparations for the potential of inclement weather. With the threat of power outages, the city says it is closely monitoring...
WRAL
Tree knocks out power to north Durham neighborhood
A tree fell on Gresham Avenue east of the Northgate Dog Park and Ellerbe Creek. The downed tree knocked out power for several people living in the Northgate Park neighborhood. Reporter: Sarah KruegerPhotographer: Vinnie BoccanfusoWeb Editor: Mark Bergin.
cbs17
1 person seriously injured after Raleigh shooting, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department said one person was seriously injured in a Raleigh shooting on Wednesday night. Shortly after 9:15 p.m., police responded to the shots fired call in the 1100 block of Parker Street in Raleigh, south of Wade Avenue. Police said one female...
Raleigh police investigating death after body found on trail near Crabtree Valley Mall
Police have not stated a cause of death.
WRAL
Car under fallen tree in Chapel Hill as Ian moves through
In Chapel Hill, South Columbia Street is closed in both directions near Westwood Drive due to a downed tree. The Chapel Hill Fire Department is asking for people to avoid the area. Someone was inside the car when the tree fell on it. No one was injured, but one of the car's headlights was shattered.
Durham Woman Gets Murder Charge After Body Was Found in Her Trunk
A 23-year-old Durham woman was charged with murder after cops found a man's body in the trunk of her car on September 13.
cbs17
Raleigh’s top 10 places vulnerable to Hurricane Ian flooding
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The exact impact of Hurricane Ian remains unknown, but at least some measurable rain is expected. Even during unnamed storms, waterways around Raleigh are susceptible to flooding. The city’s stormwater department tracks and maps areas of frequent flooding. Much of those locations are near Crabtree...
Foodie News: Dram & Draught opens in Fenton development
RALEIGH, N.C. — James Beard-nominated chef Victor Albisu announced this week the expansion of Taco Bamba, his popular D.C.-based chain of taquerias, to Raleigh. This will be their first location outside the D.C. metro area where he has seven locations. They are slated to open in the Ridgewood Shopping Center at 3540 Wade Avenue next spring. Start getting familiar with them here.
Good news for renters: Apartment costs in Raleigh decline in September
RALEIGH – The median monthly rental price for an apartment in Raleigh fell in September, according to the latest data from Apartment List. But that doesn’t mean folks are able to secure affordable rentals, as the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment is now $1,341 and a two-bedroom apartment is $1,525.
