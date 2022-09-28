ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

cbs17

PHOTOS: Car overturned on I-885 in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle overturned in Durham Friday afternoon along I-885 northbound. A CBS 17 crew on the scene said the vehicle overturned off the shoulder near a forest area. The car was seen overturned at NC-885 northbound at exit 11, near Holloway Street in Durham. Durham...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Winds bring down trees inside the Raleigh beltline

The Triangle had several reports of downed trees and rainy conditions as Hurricane Ian moves toward North Carolina. WRAL reporter Liz McLaughlin reported on a downed tree along East Whitaker Mill Road near Center Road in Raleigh.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Durham shooting, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that took place Friday afternoon. On Friday shortly after 3:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting call in the 600 block of Minnestott Way. Officers at the scene said they did not see any victims. Later,...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Fatal crash in Clayton kills 24-year-old woman

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Clayton woman died Friday in a single car crash in Johnston County. Police said Morgan Justine Stough, 24, of Clayton ran off the road, striking a tree with her 2001 Chevy Malibu, causing heavy damage. The crash took place along Covered Bridge Road, near Brookhill Drive at approximately 4 p.m.
CLAYTON, NC
cbs17

Raleigh police identify body found near Crabtree Creek

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department has released the identity of a man whose body was found Thursday afternoon near Crabtree Creek. Officers say they are conducting an investigation into the death of 21-year-old Rodney Lewis Clark. On Thursday at approximately 3:47 p.m., police responded to a...
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

City of Rocky Mount preparing for Hurricane Ian

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Leaders across Eastern Carolina are preparing for impacts from Hurricane Ian. Rocky Mount city leaders tell WITN that they are currently monitoring Hurricane Ian and making preparations for the potential of inclement weather. With the threat of power outages, the city says it is closely monitoring...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL

Tree knocks out power to north Durham neighborhood

A tree fell on Gresham Avenue east of the Northgate Dog Park and Ellerbe Creek. The downed tree knocked out power for several people living in the Northgate Park neighborhood. Reporter: Sarah KruegerPhotographer: Vinnie BoccanfusoWeb Editor: Mark Bergin.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

1 person seriously injured after Raleigh shooting, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department said one person was seriously injured in a Raleigh shooting on Wednesday night. Shortly after 9:15 p.m., police responded to the shots fired call in the 1100 block of Parker Street in Raleigh, south of Wade Avenue. Police said one female...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Car under fallen tree in Chapel Hill as Ian moves through

In Chapel Hill, South Columbia Street is closed in both directions near Westwood Drive due to a downed tree. The Chapel Hill Fire Department is asking for people to avoid the area. Someone was inside the car when the tree fell on it. No one was injured, but one of the car's headlights was shattered.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Raleigh’s top 10 places vulnerable to Hurricane Ian flooding

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The exact impact of Hurricane Ian remains unknown, but at least some measurable rain is expected. Even during unnamed storms, waterways around Raleigh are susceptible to flooding. The city’s stormwater department tracks and maps areas of frequent flooding. Much of those locations are near Crabtree...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Foodie News: Dram & Draught opens in Fenton development

RALEIGH, N.C. — James Beard-nominated chef Victor Albisu announced this week the expansion of Taco Bamba, his popular D.C.-based chain of taquerias, to Raleigh. This will be their first location outside the D.C. metro area where he has seven locations. They are slated to open in the Ridgewood Shopping Center at 3540 Wade Avenue next spring. Start getting familiar with them here.
RALEIGH, NC
