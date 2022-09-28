Read full article on original website
Related
5 winning Powerball tickets worth more than $3 million sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Check your tickets! Five winning Powerball tickets worth more than $3.1 million collectively were sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing. According to the Hoosiers Lottery, the winning tickets included a $2 million ticket sold in New Albany and a $1 million ticket sold in Laurel. The tickets were for the Sept. 24 Powerball […]
eaglecountryonline.com
Indiana State Auditor Confirms ATR Checks Are Printed & Mailed
INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosiers taxpayers should have received their automatic taxpayer refund via direct deposit or mailed check, according to State Auditor Tera Klutz. Klutz confirmed Thursday that more than 1.5 million automatic taxpayer refund (ATR) checks have been printed and mailed. Most Hoosiers who filed a 2020 tax return...
WISH-TV
Holcomb clears way for aid in 3 Indiana counties hit by Labor Day weekend flooding
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov. Eric Holcomb on Thursday paved the way for three southeastern Indiana counties to get added resources after flooding during the Labor Day weekend. Indiana Department of Homeland Security on Sept. 6 had declared local disasters after near-record rainfall after slow-moving storms in Ohio, Jefferson and Switzerland counties, all west of Cincinnati. In the flooding, at least one person died.
WRBI Radio
Partnership acquires Greensburg events center
Greensburg, IN — Rowles Event Services, in partnership with Russ Hubler Automotive Group, has purchased and will operate Highpoint Events Centre in Greensburg. Established in 2005 as an apple orchard, Highpoint Events Centre went through a complete remodel in 2019 and has become one of the area’s top wedding and event venues.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dayton.com
September restaurant news: 6 opened, 6 coming soon, 4 closed, others changing ownership
After a wave of closures last month, the Miami Valley is seeing several new restaurants and breweries opening their doors. From a new crêpe shop and boba tea shop in Troy to a new pizza restaurant expanding to Dayton, here is a look at our September Restaurant Roundup. If...
eaglecountryonline.com
King & Queen Crowned at 113th Aurora Farmers Fair
The annual contest helped kickoff the first night at the fair on Wednesday. Left to right: Queen Josie Hartman, King Jacob Hoff, Princess Dakota Richards and Prince Max Burger. Aurora Farmers Fair Facebook photo. (Aurora, Ind.) – Four students from area schools stood out among 20 King and Queen contestants...
eaglecountryonline.com
Greendale Native to Compete at National American Miss Pageant
Maggie McCool is the 2022 National American Miss Indiana Jr. Teen. Maggie McCool. Photo provided. (Greendale, Ind.) – A big opportunity awaits a young lady from Greendale. Maggie McCool won the 2022 National American Miss Indiana Jr. Teen pageant this summer. In addition, McCool was also the winner in the following optional contests such as talent, runway, and Miss Personality, and first runner up in casual wear.
WISH-TV
Patchy frost possible overnight in parts of Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People are being warned to cover sensitive vegetation Wednesday night as frost is expected Thursday morning in some areas just north and west of Indianapolis, and in parts of northern Indiana. The National Weather Service at Indianapolis says frost is an early-season frost is possible mainly...
IN THIS ARTICLE
progressivegrocer.com
1st BJ’s Opens in Indiana
BJ’s Wholesale Club continues its march in the Midwest. The retailer is set to open its first store in Indiana on Sept. 30. The location at 13210 Tegler Drive in Noblesville will serve customers in the Indianapolis metro area. The opening comes a few weeks after BJ's welcomed members to its latest store in Michigan, in the town of Canton.
Fox 59
Live in one of these Indiana counties? Your income tax rate is going up
Residents in five Indiana counties will see their income tax rates rise starting in October. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, local income tax rates are determined by county officials and reviewed by the department for compliance with state law. The changes include three central Indiana counties: Boone, Johnson...
WRBI Radio
Batesville K of C presents $2K to Right to Life SE Indiana
Batesville, IN — Batesville Knights of Columbus recently presented a $2,000 check to Mary Jean Wessel of Right to Life Southeastern Indiana. Funds for the check came from proceeds raised during a BBQ Rib Dinner held on September 18.
wamwamfm.com
Hurrican Ian Remnants in Indiana
Sometimes Indiana will get rain or other adverse weather as part of remnants from hurricanes that begin in the south. That does not appear to be the case with Hurricane Ian. “We have a real low shot that we might get some rain showers south and east of the city (Indianapolis). I expect we’ll stay dry, but you can’t completely rule it out just yet,” said Joe Nield, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Deceased taxpayers receiving Automatic Taxpayer Refund payments
The state of Indiana is sending Automatic Taxpayer Refund checks to deceased people, leaving some families unsure about what to do with them.
Fox 19
Owners sell Butler County company to their employees
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - After 35 years of ownership, a Hamilton metal manufacturing business celebrated becoming 100% employee-owned Wednesday morning. Owners of Matandy Companies, Frank and Joanne Pfirman, converted their three businesses into an Employee Stock Option Plan on Aug. 11, 2022. “I knew if we were to sell to...
Southside Times
Southside construction update
Greenwood’s Broadway Street is receiving a facelift. Crews recently completed updated curbs and will begin paving which the city states will provide smoother, safer infrastructure for residents. * I-69 Indianapolis: Work on the new I-69 lanes and interchange will require a long-term closure of Epler Avenue and Belmont Avenue...
Hamilton County Land Bank will pay $1.5 million for John Klosterman's properties
The Hamilton County Landbank will pay nearly $1.5 million for a landlord's properties, according to records. The sale will be used to pay off John Klosterman's unpaid city bills and other costs.
1017thepoint.com
JUDGEMENT ISSUED IN PAUST, FIRST BANK FORECLOSURE CASE
(Richmond, IN)--The large civil case against Wayne County Commissioner Ken Paust that was filed by First Bank Richmond has now been settled. First Bank had pursued foreclosure on more than 90 acres of property owned by Paust on multiple tracts of land on U.S. 40, Salibury Road, and Woody Drive. When the case was filed, Paust had explained that part of that land had been sold on contract to another party and that party had failed to pay Paust. Paust said that allowing the issue to go to foreclosure was the easiest way for it to revert to First Bank. In Wayne Circuit Court, a judgement has now been entered in favor of First Bank for roughly three quarters of a million dollars. Court documents indicate the properties will be sold at sheriff’s sale.
Popular wholesale store chain opening first location in Indiana this week
A popular wholesale store with hundreds of locations throughout the country is opening its first Indiana store location this week. Read on to learn more. If you're looking for a great place to shop for items at discounted wholesale prices, you may be interested to learn that BJ's Wholesale Club is opening its first location in Indiana on Friday, September 30, 2022.
eaglecountryonline.com
S.R. 56 Closure to Move East for Box Culvert Replacement in Switzerland County
Bridge over Lost Fork Creek to reopen following replacement. (Switzerland County, Ind.) - Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Force Construction Company plans to reopen the S.R. 56 bridge over Lost Fork Creek as early as Monday, October 3, following a bridge replacement project that began in June in Jefferson County. The bridge is located just over eight miles east of U.S. 421 near Brooksburg.
WRBI Radio
Mr. John Clarence “J.C.” Iery, Jr.
Mr. John Clarence “J.C.” Iery, Jr., age 55, of Vevay, Indiana, entered this life on March 18, 1967 in Evansville, Indiana to the late John Clarence Iery, Sr. and Anna Marie (Wilburn) Iery. J.C. was raised in Florence, Indiana and was a 1987 graduate of the Switzerland County High School. J.C. was united in marriage in June 1990 to Shana Dorane Ledford in Lowell, Ohio. This happy union was blessed with two children, Jerude and Nathaniel. J.C. was a former union steel worker where he helped build Belterra Casino & Resort in Florence, Indiana, Tree of Life at Walt Disney World in Florida and helped with the reconstruction of North American Stainless in Ghent, Kentucky. He was also a former fabricator for Pioneer Pipe in Marietta, Ohio for 10 years. J.C. enjoyed welding, listening to music and mowing. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his children and his grandchildren. J.C. passed away on September 27, 2022 at his residence in Vevay, Indiana.
Comments / 0