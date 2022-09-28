(Richmond, IN)--The large civil case against Wayne County Commissioner Ken Paust that was filed by First Bank Richmond has now been settled. First Bank had pursued foreclosure on more than 90 acres of property owned by Paust on multiple tracts of land on U.S. 40, Salibury Road, and Woody Drive. When the case was filed, Paust had explained that part of that land had been sold on contract to another party and that party had failed to pay Paust. Paust said that allowing the issue to go to foreclosure was the easiest way for it to revert to First Bank. In Wayne Circuit Court, a judgement has now been entered in favor of First Bank for roughly three quarters of a million dollars. Court documents indicate the properties will be sold at sheriff’s sale.

