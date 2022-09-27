Trinity University has been named in The Best 388 Colleges: 2023 Edition by The Princeton Review. Each year, The Princeton Review recognizes the nation’s best universities based on feedback from 160,000 college students across the country. The organization then publishes a list that recognizes these schools’ excellence in multiple categories, including financial aid, academics, and quality of life. This designation extends an exciting year for Trinity on the national stage, as the University also made quite an entrance on the national liberal arts college rankings through the U.S. News & World Report.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO