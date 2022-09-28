Read full article on original website
New York man who attacked elderly Asian woman gets 17 1/2 year sentence after pleading guilty to hate crime
A New York man who punched a 67-year-old Asian woman more than 100 times as she tried to enter her apartment building earlier this year was sentenced to 17 1/2 years in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty to committing a violent hate crime. Tammel Esco, 42, left the victim...
Two Charged by Dover PD after Chase in Stolen Car
Two New Jersey men have been arrested by Dover Police after a chase early Friday morning. Dover Police were notified by police in Edgewater New Jersey about a stolen vehicle that was being tracked in the area of the Royal Farms. Police spotted the vehicle and attempted to stop it, but the vehicle kept going and police gave chase. The chase ended at Northdown Drive when the three people inside ran off on foot. With help from a K9 unit, 20 year old Nasir Ray and a 17 year old – both from Edgewater were arrested. The driver was not located – he is black and wore a gray hoodie.
