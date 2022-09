The Barton Community College volleyball team's rally fell short Wednesday evening at the Barton Gym as Garden City Community College won in five 15-25, 29-27, 25-21, 21-25, and 15-11. The Cougars' loss to Garden City was the first in the lopsided historical series, snapping Barton's 45 match and 17 home...

GARDEN CITY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO