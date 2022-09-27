ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

Seawolves' Nash, Vikings Come Up Big At Bill Roe Classic

ANOTHER RACE, ANOTHER HIGH FINISH FOR NASH: He is only a sophomore, but Alaska Anchorage’s Coleman Nash has a reputation for running at the front of the pack. That was the case once again at the WWU Bill Roe Classic on Saturday in Ferndale, Washington. Nash placed second in the men’s 8,000-meter race in a time of 24:25.8. He was the top collegiate finisher (behind a 23:34.8 time run by Tom Anderson of Club Northwest) and was 12 seconds ahead of Western Washington sophomore Kevin McDermott. The performance earned Nash selection as the GNAC Men’s Cross Country Athlete of the Week for the third time this season.
FERNDALE, WA
ballparkdigest.com

New Everett AquaSox ballpark under consideration

A new Everett AquaSox ballpark could be in the works, as Snohomish County Council and the Everett City Council could study what it would take to build a new venue for the High-A Northwest League team. The AquaSox currently play at Funko Field at Everett Memorial Stadium, but like many...
EVERETT, WA
anacortestoday.com

Skagit barns: January 2009

Everybody loves barns. I would put a barn photo collection together … but that would take a lot of time. These shots are from the winter of 2009. A fourth generation Skagit County native who was moved kicking and screaming from this island community in 1960. I finally reclaimed an Anacortes address in 1980, and I have been in constant celebration of my return since that time. Many of us who call Anacortes home love Fidalgo Island for its natural assets: among them are rugged beaches, pristine lakes, thousands of acres of forestland and some awesome views of the Skagit Valley and surrounding islands. Another element of my love affair with this community is its people, both natives and immigrants. They will "star" in many of my journal entries.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
Local
Washington Sports
State
Montana State
City
Bellingham, WA
City
Home, WA
Bellingham, WA
Sports
whatcom-news.com

Group of SONIC Drive-In franchisees ordered by court to stop operating under SONIC brand

FERNDALE, Wash. — Whatcom County’s only SONIC Drive-In location recently closed following customer complaints of unfulfilled orders due to inventory shortages. Today, The Kitsap Sun reported (paywall) that the problems can be traced back to court proceedings between Sonic Industries LLC and a group of franchisees operating in Washington and Oregon in Oklahoma US District Court where Sonic Corporate is based.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KUOW

On a low tide, two stories collide: Reporter's Notebook

It’s funny how stories collide sometimes. I was out covering a joyous, muddy gathering that was hand-building a traditional “clam garden” — likely the first to be built in the United States in nearly two centuries — on the Swinomish Reservation. On that sunny summer day, one of the year’s lowest tides exposed acres of tideflats, making it possible for air-breathing, rubber-booted humans to build the garden and give local seafood production a boost.
ANACORTES, WA
whatcom-news.com

Whatcom County business announcements

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The following business announcements were recently received by Whatcom News. Ferndale Chamber of Commerce announces interim director. The Ferndale Chamber of Commerce announced Megan Juenemann has been hired to serve as their interim executive director. Former Executive Director Anya Milton recently vacated the position to take a position with Bellingham Technical College.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Followup: Bellingham School Board director receives $500 fine over PDC violation

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A Washington Public Disclosure Commission (PDC) enforcement hearing was scheduled for August 25th to consider PDC staff allegations that Bellingham School Board Director Katie Rose violated Washington state law by failing to file a Personal Financial Affairs Statement (F-1) for 2021 by an April 2022 deadline. She faced a $1,000 fine since this would be her second PDC violation.
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

Updated: Crash involving 2 motorcycles in Skagit County kills Blaine man

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) report a 64-year-old Blaine man died after a crash involving 2 motorcycles Sunday, September 25th, about 2:45pm. The crash occurred during the annual Oyster Run event in Anacortes which draws thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts. According to a press memo from WSP,...
BLAINE, WA
whatcomtalk.com

Signs of the Times: Investigating the Ghost Signs That Haunt Bellingham

Walking through downtown Bellingham and Fairhaven, visitors can catch glimpses of the past. “Old Town” Bellingham is the haunt of numerous ghost signs: faded signage and advertisements that are withstanding the test of time. In the late-nineteenth through mid-twentieth centuries, business owners and advertisers painted logos on brick...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Nationwide Report

64-Year-Old Man Died After A Motorcycle Crash In Skagit County (Skagit County, WA)

Washington State Patrol responded to a motorcycle crash at the intersection of SR20 and Bayview Edison Road on Sunday at 2:45 p.m. that claimed a life. According to the investigators, a 30-year-old Snohomish man was driving a 2019 Yamaha MT-07 westbound on SR20. A 2018 Yamaha FJR1300 driven by a 64-year-old Blaine man entered the intersection with a green light to turn left onto Bayview Edison Road northbound as it was eastbound on SR20.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA

