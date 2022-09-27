Read full article on original website
gnacsports.com
Seawolves' Nash, Vikings Come Up Big At Bill Roe Classic
ANOTHER RACE, ANOTHER HIGH FINISH FOR NASH: He is only a sophomore, but Alaska Anchorage’s Coleman Nash has a reputation for running at the front of the pack. That was the case once again at the WWU Bill Roe Classic on Saturday in Ferndale, Washington. Nash placed second in the men’s 8,000-meter race in a time of 24:25.8. He was the top collegiate finisher (behind a 23:34.8 time run by Tom Anderson of Club Northwest) and was 12 seconds ahead of Western Washington sophomore Kevin McDermott. The performance earned Nash selection as the GNAC Men’s Cross Country Athlete of the Week for the third time this season.
ballparkdigest.com
New Everett AquaSox ballpark under consideration
A new Everett AquaSox ballpark could be in the works, as Snohomish County Council and the Everett City Council could study what it would take to build a new venue for the High-A Northwest League team. The AquaSox currently play at Funko Field at Everett Memorial Stadium, but like many...
Western Washington Medical Group opens this specialty clinic in Bellingham
The clinics are owned locally by the providers who work in them.
anacortestoday.com
Skagit barns: January 2009
Everybody loves barns. I would put a barn photo collection together … but that would take a lot of time. These shots are from the winter of 2009. A fourth generation Skagit County native who was moved kicking and screaming from this island community in 1960. I finally reclaimed an Anacortes address in 1980, and I have been in constant celebration of my return since that time. Many of us who call Anacortes home love Fidalgo Island for its natural assets: among them are rugged beaches, pristine lakes, thousands of acres of forestland and some awesome views of the Skagit Valley and surrounding islands. Another element of my love affair with this community is its people, both natives and immigrants. They will “star” in many of my journal entries.
whatcom-news.com
Group of SONIC Drive-In franchisees ordered by court to stop operating under SONIC brand
FERNDALE, Wash. — Whatcom County’s only SONIC Drive-In location recently closed following customer complaints of unfulfilled orders due to inventory shortages. Today, The Kitsap Sun reported (paywall) that the problems can be traced back to court proceedings between Sonic Industries LLC and a group of franchisees operating in Washington and Oregon in Oklahoma US District Court where Sonic Corporate is based.
Amtrak’s Cascade service is running again. Here’s what you need to know
The service was suspended in March 2020 due to the pandemic.
KUOW
On a low tide, two stories collide: Reporter's Notebook
It’s funny how stories collide sometimes. I was out covering a joyous, muddy gathering that was hand-building a traditional “clam garden” — likely the first to be built in the United States in nearly two centuries — on the Swinomish Reservation. On that sunny summer day, one of the year’s lowest tides exposed acres of tideflats, making it possible for air-breathing, rubber-booted humans to build the garden and give local seafood production a boost.
whatcom-news.com
Whatcom County business announcements
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The following business announcements were recently received by Whatcom News. Ferndale Chamber of Commerce announces interim director. The Ferndale Chamber of Commerce announced Megan Juenemann has been hired to serve as their interim executive director. Former Executive Director Anya Milton recently vacated the position to take a position with Bellingham Technical College.
Bellingham, Whatcom are approaching winter shelter differently this year
Health Department presentation outlines parameters for severe weather assistance.
whatcom-news.com
Followup: Bellingham School Board director receives $500 fine over PDC violation
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A Washington Public Disclosure Commission (PDC) enforcement hearing was scheduled for August 25th to consider PDC staff allegations that Bellingham School Board Director Katie Rose violated Washington state law by failing to file a Personal Financial Affairs Statement (F-1) for 2021 by an April 2022 deadline. She faced a $1,000 fine since this would be her second PDC violation.
whatcom-news.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closed through Saturday on Mt Baker Highway in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Motorists can expect delays on Mount Baker Highway about 2 miles east of I-5 beginning today, Thursday, September 29th, through Saturday, October 1st, due a lane closure during working hours. A contractor working on a private development on Dewey Road needs to close the lane while...
UPDATE: Whatcom traffic slowed along southbound I-5 by crash following semi’s ‘wild ride’
The Washington State Department of Transportation first reported the crash on Twitter shortly after 5:30 a.m.
whatcom-news.com
Updated: Crash involving 2 motorcycles in Skagit County kills Blaine man
SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) report a 64-year-old Blaine man died after a crash involving 2 motorcycles Sunday, September 25th, about 2:45pm. The crash occurred during the annual Oyster Run event in Anacortes which draws thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts. According to a press memo from WSP,...
WATCH: Emergency Crew Rescues Two Men From Washington Plane Crash Near Lake
Footage of a daring helicopter rescue shows onboard crews aiding two men after a Washington plane crash. Take a peek at the nerve-wracking video below. According to KGMI, the two men involved in the plane crash were found safely. Rescue crews arrived after the duo’s small plane went down in Skagit County.
1 killed, 1 injured in crash between two motorcycles in Mount Vernon
One person was killed and another was injured in a crash between two motorcycles Sunday night on State Route 20 in Mount Vernon, Washington State Patrol announced. According to WSP, a 64-year-old motorcyclist from Blaine was heading northbound on Laconner Whitney Road and went through a green light at the SR 20 intersection.
whatcomtalk.com
Signs of the Times: Investigating the Ghost Signs That Haunt Bellingham
Walking through downtown Bellingham and Fairhaven, visitors can catch glimpses of the past. “Old Town” Bellingham is the haunt of numerous ghost signs: faded signage and advertisements that are withstanding the test of time. In the late-nineteenth through mid-twentieth centuries, business owners and advertisers painted logos on brick...
Here’s why a film crew was in the skies above Bellingham International Airport this week
“Things you don’t get to see everyday!” the Port of Bellingham said in a social media post.
Bellingham WinCo Foods announces it will no longer be open 24 hours a day
The store announced the changes, which will be implemented next week, in a Facebook post Tuesday.
arlnow.com
Arlington students walk out to protest proposed state guidelines on transgender students
Groups of Arlington Public Schools students walked out today (Tuesday) to protest model policies the Commonwealth says local school boards should adopt regarding the treatment of transgender children. Released last week, the draft policies from the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE), among other things, direct schools only to affirm a...
64-Year-Old Man Died After A Motorcycle Crash In Skagit County (Skagit County, WA)
Washington State Patrol responded to a motorcycle crash at the intersection of SR20 and Bayview Edison Road on Sunday at 2:45 p.m. that claimed a life. According to the investigators, a 30-year-old Snohomish man was driving a 2019 Yamaha MT-07 westbound on SR20. A 2018 Yamaha FJR1300 driven by a 64-year-old Blaine man entered the intersection with a green light to turn left onto Bayview Edison Road northbound as it was eastbound on SR20.
