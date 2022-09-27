Read full article on original website
Related
Tehachapi woman collects prom dress donations for Kern County students
Prom is a big moment in high school but it can be hard to afford. For this Kern’s Kindness, 23ABC's Kallyn Hobmann spoke with a business owner making sure everyone goes this year.
CAPK Feed The Need food drive receives 21,800 pounds of food
The community was asked to donate to those in need in exchange for admission into the Kern County Fair during the Community Action Partnership of Kern's Feed The Need food drive on September 26th.
School Day takes place at the Kern County Fair, kids enter free
Tuesday, September 27th is School Day at the Kern County Fair. School Day gives all children in pre-school to sixth grade free admission from 9 a.m. until noon.
Bakersfield Channel
Kern Living: National Coffee Day with Dutch Bros
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Dutch Bros South Bakersfield Operator Toni Mestre and host Ryan Nelson as they celebrate National Coffee Day on September 29. To celebrate, Dutch Bros is holding a promotion that gives customers the chance to win free drinks for an entire year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield Californian
Cold beer, hot brats, can't lose at Oktoberfest
Oktoberfest is nearly over but there's no need to travel to Germany to have a little fun. The Junior League of Bakersfield is back with its fourth annual Oktoberfest on Saturday, offering an evening of food, games, beer and fun.
Bakersfield Channel
Happy Humpday friends another warm day in Kern County with numbers six degrees above average and falling
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Humpday everyone. Good news, temperatures are slowly coming down as this ridge of High Pressure aloft begins to breakdown. Our conditions have been seasonably warm given the time of year as we should be sitting in the 80's. Today our forecast high is 94...
An old California mining town is reappearing in a shriveling lake
With the ongoing drought, local lakes and rivers are facing the impacts of wildlife dying… and communities reemerging?
Bakersfield Now
Pet of the week: 9/29
Bakersfield, CA — Meet the Pet of the Week Bella from Kern County Animal Services!. To adopt Bella or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3951 Fruitvale Avenue or call (661) 868-7100.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kernvalleysun.com
All Valley Peddler's Faire to showcase local businesses, organizations
The All Valley Peddler's Faire was originally designed to give many philanthropic and nonprofit organizations a platform, from which to present their services and programs on a broader scale, to the surrounding communities which make up the Kern River Valley. Over the past 24 years, it has evolved to include...
CSUB Runner
Kern County Fair’s meatless options go beyond
As my boyfriend Jay and I walked into the Kern County Fair, we were instantly met with the savory scent of chicken being grilled and the sweet aroma of funnel cakes. You could hear children laughing, the carnival games playing, and people on the fair rides screaming. It was around 4 p.m., so it was still sunny and warm out. The atmosphere was just as it used to be-, one filled with nostalgia.
Tehechapi News
Natural Sightings: Trees aren’t just for birds
Manuel Avila took this photo in Golden Hills of a California Black Bear up in a cottonwood tree. Manuel said that the bear was in the backyard of the Avila home in the vicinity of Jerry Drive and Lake Drive in Golden Hills, and had been in the neighborhood for several days.
kernvalleysun.com
'This is where my heart is': New thrift store lives out its owner's compassion
Residents attended the ribbon-cutting opening ceremony of the newest thrift store in Lake Isabella early Saturday morning. Isabella Thrift/Multipurpose Store introduced a wide-ranging inventory from the outset. Owner Ellen Reed explained her inspiration behind her store. "I like trying to provide things at a reasonable price,” she told the Kern...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bakersfield Dreyer's Ice Cream plant announces temporary shutdowns
Nearly a thousand employees of the Dreyer’s Ice Cream plant in Bakersfield will be temporarily unemployed come late November and December.
insideevs.com
California City Responds To Rising Bike And E-Bike Accidents
As more and more people get on bikes as alternatives to taking their cars to wherever they want to go, it goes without saying that the number of accidents involving bicycles and e-bikes is bound to increase, too. That’s just the way it is, unfortunately, as there are indeed a multitude of factors to consider when riding a bicycle on public streets—and it’s simply a fact that you’re way more exposed on a bike than in a car.
Kern Medical hosts recruitment event
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Medical is hosting an Experienced RN Recruitment Event Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to organizers. Applicants will get a tour of the facility and meet with hospital directors, management and leadership. Kern Medical is looking for nurses who have worked with the community and know how to […]
Bakersfield Californian
One almost done, more coming: Sage raising money for 34-unit building next to Cafe Smitten
Local developers behind three downtown apartment projects plan to add a fourth, called Cléo on 18th, at the parking lot next to Cafe Smitten. Sage Equities is raising money from private investors to build seven lofts and 27 one-bedrooms similar to the nearly finished units it's pre-leasing a block away at $2,400 and $1,900 per month, respectively. The plan is to break ground next year and open Cléo in 2024.
Bakersfield Californian
School meeting on drugs cut short as parents demand answers
North High School held a community meeting Tuesday that became raucous when the school’s principal attempted to disseminate educational information about drugs following claims of student overdoses on campus. Last week, North High students staged a walkout in response to parents saying their children were sent to the emergency...
Taft Midway Driller
Brush fire threatens TUHS ag and FFA facility
A small brush fire threatened Taft Union High School's ag and FFA facility Tuesday night but damage to school property was minimal and the animals are all OK, TUHSD Supt. Jason Hodgson said. While many of the FFA animals are at the Kern County Fair, there were still some present...
BEST EATS: Mexico City tacos
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When I told him I was leaving for a week’s vacation in Mexico City, defense attorney David A. Torres began talking about suadero tacos with a fervor he usually saves for closing arguments. He didn’t steer me wrong. I ate suadero tacos at multiple locations and enjoyed them immensely each time. […]
Bakersfield College campus in Delano celebrates 50 years
The Bakersfield College campus in Delano is celebrating 50 years of providing opportunities for many residents and immigrants as a means of transformation and advancement.
Comments / 0