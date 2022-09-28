ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumming, GA

creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Atlantans with criminal history could receive protected class status

Legislation is being put fourth to the Atlanta City Council that would give people with a criminal history protections against job discrimination. If approved, they would be added to the Human Relations Commission’s mission as a protected class. This new ordinance is being sponsored by Councilmen Matt Westmoreland and...
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta named the best place to live in the U.S.

For more than 35 years, Money magazine has been listing the best places to live in the U.S., and, this year, Atlanta tops the list. In the annual ranking, Money examines economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie. According to Money, Atlanta took the top spot because “it is a […] The post Atlanta named the best place to live in the U.S. appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Justine Lookenott

FoCo Planning Commission suggests approval of several developments including apartment complex, entertainment facility

The Forsyth County Administration Building in Forsyth County, GA(Image by Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) New residential spaces, an entertainment center and a coffee shop are among several of the developments recommended for approval by the Forsyth County Planning Commission during their regular meeting on Tuesday, September 27.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Notice to Debtors and Creditors All creditors of the estate

Notice to Debtors and Creditors All creditors of the estate of Denise Renee Cook late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment. This 14th day of September, 2022 Name: Shawn Barrett, c/o Broel Law Group, LLC Title: Administrator Address: 331 North Marietta Parkway, Marietta, Georgia 30060 908-81733 9/28 10/5 12 19 2022.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
Justine Lookenott

Hurricane Ian: How to prepare for the storm in Forsyth County

A state of emergency begins on Thursday, September 29 at 7 a.m. for the state of Georgia due to Hurricane Ian(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) A state of emergency begins on Thursday, September 29 at 7 a.m. for Forsyth County and the entire state of Georgia. Governor Kemp made the declaration on Tuesday, September 27, in advance of Hurricane Ian making landfall. The state of emergency will run through midnight on Friday, October 28, unless extended by Kemp.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
WGAU

As Governor declares state of emergency, Ian impacts sports in Athens, NE Ga

Governor Brian Kemp declares a state of emergency in advance of Hurricane Ian, which is intensifying in strength as it nears the Florida coast. The Governor’s declaration, which comes with the call-up of 500 National Guard members, is for all 159 counties in Georgia. Forecasters say the state could receive heavy rains and gusty winds into the weekend. There’s also the possibility the storm could make a second landfall near Savannah.
ATHENS, GA
Michelle Hall

Expect more travel delays this week on GA 400 in north Forsyth County

(Forsyth County, GA) Delays are expected all week on SR 400 as construction crews work along the highway in the northern section of Forsyth County. The northbound right traffic lane was closed on Monday, September 26 from SR 369 to Martin Road to begin working on the shoulder along 400 and land restriping. The lane will remain closed for construction between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA

