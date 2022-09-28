Read full article on original website
3 Atlanta Public Schools administrators on leave amid internal review
Three senior Atlanta schools administrators have been placed on leave pending an internal review into a principal hiring process.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Atlantans with criminal history could receive protected class status
Legislation is being put fourth to the Atlanta City Council that would give people with a criminal history protections against job discrimination. If approved, they would be added to the Human Relations Commission’s mission as a protected class. This new ordinance is being sponsored by Councilmen Matt Westmoreland and...
Georgia judge’s incentives ruling threatens Rivian EV plant
A Morgan County judge shot down a central component of the $1.5 billion incentive package offered to electric vehicle startup Rivian on Thursday, a ruling that threatens the future of one of Georgia’s biggest economic development projects.
Three Forsyth County high schools make top 25 list for best in Georgia
Lambert High School(Photo/Forsyth County School District) (Forsyth County, GA) A new study ranks several of Forsyth County’s high schools as the best in the state. Niche.com released its list of the best public high schools in Georgia this week. The county’s highest-rated high school is Lambert High School, which ranks No. 4.
This Is Georgia's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
Gwinnett superintendent drops out of board of directors months after complaints from parents
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County’s superintendent is now off the board of directors of the agency that accredits schools. His resignation comes after months of complaints from a group of parents. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was in Lawrenceville finding answers as to why those parents say there...
Georgia lawmaker comes out as nonmonogamous: 'I'm in love with two wonderful people'
When Atlanta City Council member Liliana Bakhtiari won the 5th District seat last November, it represented two major firsts: Bakhtiari was the first queer Muslim person elected in the state of Georgia and the first nonbinary councilmember of a major U.S. city. But Bakhtiari, who uses they and she pronouns,...
Atlanta named the best place to live in the U.S.
For more than 35 years, Money magazine has been listing the best places to live in the U.S., and, this year, Atlanta tops the list. In the annual ranking, Money examines economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie. According to Money, Atlanta took the top spot because “it is a […] The post Atlanta named the best place to live in the U.S. appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
This Is Georgia's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
FoCo Planning Commission suggests approval of several developments including apartment complex, entertainment facility
The Forsyth County Administration Building in Forsyth County, GA(Image by Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) New residential spaces, an entertainment center and a coffee shop are among several of the developments recommended for approval by the Forsyth County Planning Commission during their regular meeting on Tuesday, September 27.
Forsyth County wins access to Lake Lanier, ending decades-long "Water Wars"
A new water intake facility on Lake Lanier in Forsyth County is expected to be completed in six years(Image by Capitol Beat) (Forsyth County, GA) After 30 years of legal battles, Forsyth County joined Hall and Gwinnett Counties in winning the “Water Wars” to ensure water rights from Lake Lanier through 2050.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Notice to Debtors and Creditors All creditors of the estate
Notice to Debtors and Creditors All creditors of the estate of Denise Renee Cook late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment. This 14th day of September, 2022 Name: Shawn Barrett, c/o Broel Law Group, LLC Title: Administrator Address: 331 North Marietta Parkway, Marietta, Georgia 30060 908-81733 9/28 10/5 12 19 2022.
Gov. Kemp called upon to suspend Georgia sheriff accused of groping prominent Atlanta judge
ATLANTA — Lawyers for a prominent Atlanta judge called upon the governor Thursday to suspend a central Georgia sheriff accused of groping her. Bleckley County Sheriff Kristopher Coody is facing a misdemeanor charge of sexual battery for allegedly groping Judge Glenda Hatchett at an event. Her attorneys point out...
fox5atlanta.com
Debbie Collier death: Georgia mom's killing 'deliberate and personal act,' investigators say
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia deputies say they believe the killing of a Georgia mother whose body was found naked, burned and dumped the woods after she sent a cryptic text message to her daughter was a "deliberate and personal act." The case of 59-year-old Debbie Collier's death has raised...
Hurricane Ian: How to prepare for the storm in Forsyth County
A state of emergency begins on Thursday, September 29 at 7 a.m. for the state of Georgia due to Hurricane Ian(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) A state of emergency begins on Thursday, September 29 at 7 a.m. for Forsyth County and the entire state of Georgia. Governor Kemp made the declaration on Tuesday, September 27, in advance of Hurricane Ian making landfall. The state of emergency will run through midnight on Friday, October 28, unless extended by Kemp.
cobbcountycourier.com
Kemp issues State of Emergency for all Georgia counties, brunt of storm expected to pass to the east of Cobb County
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared a State of Emergency for all Georgia counties due to the possibility of heavy rain and damaging winds as the Hurricane Ian‘s impact reaches the state. The press release announcing the declaration described the currently forecast path of the storm as follows:. Ian is...
As Governor declares state of emergency, Ian impacts sports in Athens, NE Ga
Governor Brian Kemp declares a state of emergency in advance of Hurricane Ian, which is intensifying in strength as it nears the Florida coast. The Governor’s declaration, which comes with the call-up of 500 National Guard members, is for all 159 counties in Georgia. Forecasters say the state could receive heavy rains and gusty winds into the weekend. There’s also the possibility the storm could make a second landfall near Savannah.
Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office hosting food distribution Oct. 11
The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office will host the National Faith and Blue Food Distribution Oct. 11 — a free event at w...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Authorities searching for 15-year-old girl not seen in 6 weeks
COVINGTON, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old girl. Jade Small was reported missing September 29 after she left her home back on August 12. Her whereabouts are unknown. Jade is described as 5 feet 3...
Expect more travel delays this week on GA 400 in north Forsyth County
(Forsyth County, GA) Delays are expected all week on SR 400 as construction crews work along the highway in the northern section of Forsyth County. The northbound right traffic lane was closed on Monday, September 26 from SR 369 to Martin Road to begin working on the shoulder along 400 and land restriping. The lane will remain closed for construction between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
