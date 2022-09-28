Trendit App – A Social Media Platform Revolutionizing The Beauty Service Industry To Skyrocket Their Business With Confirmed Appointments

Read full article on original website
getnews.info
Gotransverse, Industry Leaders Win ‘Best Ecosystem Design’ Catalyst Award Second Year Running at TM Forum’s Digital Transformation World Event in Copenhagen
Partners with Salesforce, Verizon, Vodafone, MATRIXX Software, and Blue Planet for Award-Winning Catalyst Project, “Supercharged Edge-Aware Marketplaces – Phase II,” Demonstrating the Power of Real-time Business and Network Intelligence to Unlock New 5G Monetization Opportunities. Austin, Texas, USA – September 29, 2022 – Gotransverse (http://gotransverse.com), a leading...
cxmtoday.com
HelloFresh Partners with Medallia to Transform Contact Center Experience
Medallia, Inc., the global provider of customer and employee experience, announced that HelloFresh, the integrated food solutions group, has selected Medallia to transform their contact center experience. HelloFresh partnered with Medallia to understand structured and unstructured data to improve its US contact center experience and ultimately, the overall customer experience....
Canada to end entry requirements: Travelers will not be required proof of COVID-19 vaccine, testing
Canada will drop all COVID-19 entry requirements on Oct. 1. Travelers will no longer have to show proof of vaccination or take a test before arrival.
getnews.info
Recycled Glass Market Will Expected to Reach USD 5.27 Billion By 2027| Reports and Data
Government schemes promoting effective waste management and sustainable development are propelling the market growth. The Global Recycled Glass Market size is estimated to reach USD 5.27 from USD 3.63 billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 4.8% through 2027. The market growth is driven by the major implementation of effective waste management & sustainable development, along with favorable government initiatives promoting the usage of recycled glass. Several countries across the globe are working towards the waste glass deposit program for managing waste. For instance, in England, all drink containers made of plastic, metal, or glass are covered under the deposit-return scheme run by the regional government. The scheme was introduced to reduce the amount of litter polluting sea and land recurring a small cash sum to consumers who return their cans and bottles. Similar kinds of schemes are operational in 38 countries across the globe.
The 5 Major Differences Between Airbnb and Vrbo
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Today’s travelers have many options for accommodations that go beyond the traditional hotel stay. The advent of several short-term rental booking sites, such Airbnb, has opened up the opportunity to rent everything from a room for one to a house on the beach that sleeps 20. The fact that many rentals offer additional spaces, such as kitchens and patios, helps to make these platforms even more appealing.
The Top 3 Skills You Need to Land a Remote Job in Today’s Marketplace
With how much more prevalent remote jobs are now, perhaps you are starting to wonder if you can finally ditch your commute for good by making the switch. Perhaps uncertainty holds you back, though. Maybe you worry remote work would require skills that you have not developed. However, according to...
Meet the Couple Whose New Platform Connects Black-Owned Businesses in Costa Rica
Successful communities are those united with common goals and visions. There are hundreds of Afro-Latino and Black businesses in Costa Rica; however, Ian and Dawn James noticed that a significant challenge has been locating them across the country. Most business owners solely rely on WhatsApp, 30% use social media platforms,...
getnews.info
CD BioGlyco Released Advanced GlycoTM Synthesis Platform for Cyclodextrin Development Research
CD BioGlyco is excited to announce the launch of its multifunctional and advanced GlycoTM Synthesis Platform that can provide custom development of cyclodextrins to be used in food, pharmaceutical, agriculture, chemical, cosmetics, biotechnology industries. New York, USA – September 29, 2022 – CD BioGlyco, a biotechnology company specialized in providing...
Checkout Experience Decisive in Turning Deal-Seekers into Loyal Customers
When is a great deal not great enough? When a consumer’s preferred merchant offers a seamless checkout experience that’s too satisfying and reliable to give up for $5 off. That’s a key learning from PYMNTS research into consumer behavior when checkout experience goes toe to toe with discounting, and even as inflation rages, experience tends to win.
getnews.info
HUFe: An Eco Friendly Home Universal Filter launches Indiegogo Campaign
Now Seeking Community Support via Indiegogo, This 3-in-1 Universal Water Filter takes only 60 Seconds to Install!. HUFe is an all-new eco-friendly home universal filter that takes only 60 seconds to install and can be installed in the kitchen, bathroom, and shower. This is a remarkable new 3-in-1 universal water filter, which comes with zero plastic waste and plays a key role in removing more than 90% free chlorine, PFAS (plastic forever chemicals), limescale, heavy metals, fluoride, and much more. To introduce this ultimate filter system to the world, its creators have recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo, and they are welcoming generous community support and backing.
mytotalretail.com
Panel: An Overview and Analysis of Emerging Retail Tech Trends | Total Retail Tech 2022
This video features a panel discussing emerging retail technology and trends from Total Retail Tech 2022 in Nashville. Speakers include Carol Schuster, Technology and Business Information Advisor, Lafayette 148 New York; Omer Iqbal, Senior Vice President, Digital Strategy and Enterprise Architecture, Shiseido; Alan John, Vice President of AI and Data, StockX; and moderator Kathy Kimple, Executive Director, OSF Digital.
getnews.info
Simple and easy to follow instructions: How To Get A New Zealand Visa
New Zealand Visa Online (www.new-zealand-visa.co.nz) is proud to announce that we are now offering an online visa application service for customers planning to travel to New Zealand.Our fast, efficient and convenient online visa application service offers customers a hassle-free way to apply for their visas, and we are committed to providing the highest level of customer service possible.We would like to encourage all customers planning to travel to New Zealand to apply for their visas through our online visa application service, as it is the most convenient way to do so. Thank you for choosing New Zealand Visa Online!
getnews.info
MillionDAO is Heading to Throne: The Leading DAO-Centric Community Joins the Most Promising SocialFi + GameFi Platform
MillionDAO is a community-first, decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that creates value for investors and players in the growing blockchain metaverse (game + social + NFTs). Founded by charismatic leader Kingleon, MillionDAO has been actively involved in Axie Infinity, leading its far reaching network of community members on a successful path to earn millions in profit. Its members are always actively looking for the next big thing in the world of blockchain and metaverse.
Hopscotch Expands Feature Set With Flow: A New Tool That Enables Users to Finance Invoices in Just Two Clicks
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Hopscotch, a first-of-its-kind payments platform designed for the freelancer & small business community, today announced an expansion of its feature set with a new tool that enables users to finance invoices in just two clicks. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005888/en/ A rendering of a business user’s Hopscotch dashboard. (Graphic: Business Wire)
protocol.com
Amazon just expanded a risky fintech product to more warehouse workers
Amazon announced pay raises and the rollout of new benefit programs to warehouse employees Wednesday. But one of those products may pose increased risks to the company’s most precarious workers: the expanded rollout of Amazon’s Anytime Pay Program. The program, first announced in October 2020, allows employees to...
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Dot-com crash lessons, reducing CAC, product-led sales
In our chat, Barber spoke about how founders can better align with investors and employees while managing uncertainty, the dangers of growing too quickly and the economic, social and emotional impacts created when so many companies close their doors at once. Many entrepreneurs have been encouraged to believe that smooth...
salestechstar.com
Hypergrowth Online Retailer Selects eGain Knowledge Hub to Deliver Wow Experiences
EGain Corporation, the leading knowledge automation platform provider for customer engagement, announced that a fast-growing online sports retailer selected the eGain Knowledge Hub to deliver easy and fun experiences for shoppers and contact center agents, who serve them. The company’s contact center workforce includes seasonal and gig agents, who are...
getnews.info
Quest selects 6clicks for resale and to support their managed cybersecurity GRC offering
Roseville, CA based cybersecurity advisory and managed services provider, Quest Technology Management selects 6clicks as their platform to provide digitally enabled cyber audit and management capabilities. Cyber governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) leader 6clicks is excited to announce Quest has selected the 6clicks platform to support their cyber audit services...
PYMNTS Intelligence: Payment Experience Is Key for Subscription Retention
PYMNTS Intelligence: Payment Experience Is Key for Subscription Retention. Improving the subscription payment process can help subscription merchants maintain their customer bases. The payment process is a vital part of a consumer’s subscription experience. A payment process that is clunky and filled with friction is prone to avoidable customer...
TechCrunch
Kumo aims to bring predictive AI to the enterprise with $18M in fresh capital
Kumo’s platform works specifically with graph neural networks, a class of AI system for processing data that can be represented as a series of graphs. Graphs in this context refer to mathematical constructs made up of vertices (also called nodes) that are connected by edges (or lines). Graphs can be used to model relations and processes in social, IT and even biological systems. For example, the link structure of a website can be represented by a graph where the vertices stand in for webpages and the edges represent links from one page to another.
