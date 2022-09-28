ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWSBTC

The Ethereum Merge: What Is Trading Headed Towards?

If Bitcoin is the digital gold of the crypto sphere, then Ethereum is the digital silver. The blockchain powerhouse headed by Vitalik Buterin has taken the world by storm since its foundation in 2015, and its price journey has outperformed BTC on several occasions. From its starting value of just...
getnews.info

Crypto Exchange Facilitates Safe Crypto Trading for Users

Trades and investments in crypto require a safe passageway and guidance delivered to the customers by cryptoexchange.net. With the emergence of multiple cryptocurrencies, choosing a suitable exchange can be a hassle, so information and guides are necessary for users to consider the main factors to help filter the best possible exchanges.
coinnewsspan.com

Digital Asset Research Provides Blockchains Institutional Level Price Data

Digital Asset Research (DAR), an entity engaged in the deliverance of advanced levels of price data, research-based data, and perceptions and educated opinions related to digital assets, is now going to be utilizing Chainlink, to and with the vision of being in a position to offer world standard and extremely high-level data, to the ultimate doorstep of relevant smart contract applications.
CoinDesk

Market Maker Flowdesk to Join With Jump-Backed Pyth Network to Improve Access to Blockchain Data

Flowdesk, the market-maker that also builds trading infrastructure, will be teaming up with the Jump-backed Pyth network to provide investors with real-time institutional market data about crypto trading pairs, Flowdesk said. The company hopes the partnership will help “DeFi users and developers access and build upon reliable institutional-quality market data,”...
getnews.info

Mainz Biomed Stock Higher; Market Expansion Of Its Best-In-Class Cancer Diagnostics Power The Move ($MYNZ)

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ: MYNZ) stock is showing bullish momentum following several announcements, including strengthening its Board and medical advisory team and expanding its best-in-class cancer diagnostics products deeper into international markets. While the recent bullish action is impressive, it’s likely the precursor of more significant moves to come, an assumption supported by a well-fortified balance sheet, evaluation of new product opportunities, and results-driven management that understands the industry and how to capitalize on brand and product opportunities.
getnews.info

MillionDAO is Heading to Throne: The Leading DAO-Centric Community Joins the Most Promising SocialFi + GameFi Platform

MillionDAO is a community-first, decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that creates value for investors and players in the growing blockchain metaverse (game + social + NFTs). Founded by charismatic leader Kingleon, MillionDAO has been actively involved in Axie Infinity, leading its far reaching network of community members on a successful path to earn millions in profit. Its members are always actively looking for the next big thing in the world of blockchain and metaverse.
pymnts

Today in Crypto: Crypto Stronger Without 'Tourists,' VC Atomico Partner Says; Coinbase Cloud, Brazil Regulators Investigate Mercado Bitcoin

Web3 gaming platform AQUA has debuted a marketplace for trading in-game assets, a Coindesk report said. The startup has also announced a $10 million investment from hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen-backed DIGITAL. Web3 game assets are usually NFTs, letting players take items like weapons and armor into the ecosystems of...
Hackernoon

The Post-Merge Ethereum, A Multifaceted Analysis

The new proof of stake consensus mechanism reportedly uses 99% less energy than its proof of work counterpart. There’s a possibility that ESG-focused institutions will turn their sights and wallets to the energyless alternative. The network is expected to drop from around 5% to less than 0.5% The effects this will have on the price could be tremendous, though. The long-term consequences of the event remain to be seen. In the short term, the green narrative might carry Ethereum to new heights.
getnews.info

Recycled Glass Market Will Expected to Reach USD 5.27 Billion By 2027| Reports and Data

Government schemes promoting effective waste management and sustainable development are propelling the market growth. The Global Recycled Glass Market size is estimated to reach USD 5.27 from USD 3.63 billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 4.8% through 2027. The market growth is driven by the major implementation of effective waste management & sustainable development, along with favorable government initiatives promoting the usage of recycled glass. Several countries across the globe are working towards the waste glass deposit program for managing waste. For instance, in England, all drink containers made of plastic, metal, or glass are covered under the deposit-return scheme run by the regional government. The scheme was introduced to reduce the amount of litter polluting sea and land recurring a small cash sum to consumers who return their cans and bottles. Similar kinds of schemes are operational in 38 countries across the globe.
blockworks.co

WisdomTree Set To Launch Digital Fund With Real-world Focus

$75 billion asset manager looks to bring mainstream assets, such as US Treasury bonds, onto the blockchain. A key narrative in the long-term bullish case for crypto adoption is the prospect of tokenizing off-chain assets to enable more efficient global markets. In that vein, WisdomTree is set to launch a...
pymnts

Today in B2B Payments: 2 Firms Deploy Blockchain-Powered Solutions

Today in B2B payments, Stablecorp is beta-testing a treasury management platform powered by blockchain technology, while Byline Bank has signed with Tassat Group to use its blockchain-based TassatPay to enable real-time payments. Plus, Liberis raised about $154 million to expand its small business funding platform. Stablecorp, a Canadian blockchain technology...
TechCrunch

Europe’s inaugural Women in VC Summit is the first step in a long climb towards equity

The event, organized by investors Sophie Winwood, Ruth Foxe Blader and Clarisse Lam, brought together top minds to discuss creating a more inclusive and equitable venture landscape. The conference was open only to those identifying as women, and panels included topics such as the role of LPs in diversifying tech, finding the next women-founded unicorn, and inspiring more women fund managers.
