Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
TechCrunch
Former Revolut employees launch Solvo, an app that simplifies crypto investing
Earlier this year, Solvo raised a $3.5 million seed round from Index Ventures with CoinFund and FJ Labs also participating. Since then, the company has put together a small team of 10 people and started working on its iOS app. The main thesis behind Solvo is that cryptocurrencies are still...
NEWSBTC
The Ethereum Merge: What Is Trading Headed Towards?
If Bitcoin is the digital gold of the crypto sphere, then Ethereum is the digital silver. The blockchain powerhouse headed by Vitalik Buterin has taken the world by storm since its foundation in 2015, and its price journey has outperformed BTC on several occasions. From its starting value of just...
getnews.info
Crypto Exchange Facilitates Safe Crypto Trading for Users
Trades and investments in crypto require a safe passageway and guidance delivered to the customers by cryptoexchange.net. With the emergence of multiple cryptocurrencies, choosing a suitable exchange can be a hassle, so information and guides are necessary for users to consider the main factors to help filter the best possible exchanges.
IN THIS ARTICLE
coinnewsspan.com
Digital Asset Research Provides Blockchains Institutional Level Price Data
Digital Asset Research (DAR), an entity engaged in the deliverance of advanced levels of price data, research-based data, and perceptions and educated opinions related to digital assets, is now going to be utilizing Chainlink, to and with the vision of being in a position to offer world standard and extremely high-level data, to the ultimate doorstep of relevant smart contract applications.
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
SNAP Payments to Increase 12.5% in October. Max Benefit for Family of Four Now $939
Food benefits are increasing to match the higher cost of living. The 2023 SNAP food benefit increase takes effect on Oct. 1, 2022. The maximum SNAP benefit for a family of four will increase by $104 in most of the country. Double up schemes and cash back apps may help...
bitcoinist.com
3 Cryptos You Need in Your Portfolio in 2022: Cosmos (ATOM), Ripple (XRP), and Flasko (FLSK)
Many speculators in the crypto market are focused on short-term gains – but sharp investors know long-term holding is where the real gains are. Three tokens crypto whales are looking to buy in to hold in 2022 are Cosmos (ATOM), Ripple (XRP), and Flasko: three cryptos that offer real-life utility and good profit potential.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CoinDesk
Market Maker Flowdesk to Join With Jump-Backed Pyth Network to Improve Access to Blockchain Data
Flowdesk, the market-maker that also builds trading infrastructure, will be teaming up with the Jump-backed Pyth network to provide investors with real-time institutional market data about crypto trading pairs, Flowdesk said. The company hopes the partnership will help “DeFi users and developers access and build upon reliable institutional-quality market data,”...
getnews.info
Mainz Biomed Stock Higher; Market Expansion Of Its Best-In-Class Cancer Diagnostics Power The Move ($MYNZ)
Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ: MYNZ) stock is showing bullish momentum following several announcements, including strengthening its Board and medical advisory team and expanding its best-in-class cancer diagnostics products deeper into international markets. While the recent bullish action is impressive, it’s likely the precursor of more significant moves to come, an assumption supported by a well-fortified balance sheet, evaluation of new product opportunities, and results-driven management that understands the industry and how to capitalize on brand and product opportunities.
getnews.info
MillionDAO is Heading to Throne: The Leading DAO-Centric Community Joins the Most Promising SocialFi + GameFi Platform
MillionDAO is a community-first, decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that creates value for investors and players in the growing blockchain metaverse (game + social + NFTs). Founded by charismatic leader Kingleon, MillionDAO has been actively involved in Axie Infinity, leading its far reaching network of community members on a successful path to earn millions in profit. Its members are always actively looking for the next big thing in the world of blockchain and metaverse.
Today in Crypto: Crypto Stronger Without 'Tourists,' VC Atomico Partner Says; Coinbase Cloud, Brazil Regulators Investigate Mercado Bitcoin
Web3 gaming platform AQUA has debuted a marketplace for trading in-game assets, a Coindesk report said. The startup has also announced a $10 million investment from hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen-backed DIGITAL. Web3 game assets are usually NFTs, letting players take items like weapons and armor into the ecosystems of...
The Post-Merge Ethereum, A Multifaceted Analysis
The new proof of stake consensus mechanism reportedly uses 99% less energy than its proof of work counterpart. There’s a possibility that ESG-focused institutions will turn their sights and wallets to the energyless alternative. The network is expected to drop from around 5% to less than 0.5% The effects this will have on the price could be tremendous, though. The long-term consequences of the event remain to be seen. In the short term, the green narrative might carry Ethereum to new heights.
Today in Crypto: Pentagon Hires Inca Digital to Research Crypto Risks; JPMorgan Lowers Coinbase Price Target
The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has hired Inca Digital, a digital asset data and analytics provider, to look into cryptocurrency risks to national security. DARPA, the research and development agency of the U.S. Department of Defense, will look into activity related to the financial applications of distributed ledgers,...
getnews.info
Recycled Glass Market Will Expected to Reach USD 5.27 Billion By 2027| Reports and Data
Government schemes promoting effective waste management and sustainable development are propelling the market growth. The Global Recycled Glass Market size is estimated to reach USD 5.27 from USD 3.63 billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 4.8% through 2027. The market growth is driven by the major implementation of effective waste management & sustainable development, along with favorable government initiatives promoting the usage of recycled glass. Several countries across the globe are working towards the waste glass deposit program for managing waste. For instance, in England, all drink containers made of plastic, metal, or glass are covered under the deposit-return scheme run by the regional government. The scheme was introduced to reduce the amount of litter polluting sea and land recurring a small cash sum to consumers who return their cans and bottles. Similar kinds of schemes are operational in 38 countries across the globe.
Economic growth could grind to a halt and spark global recession next year, OECD says
Many of the world's biggest economies are on track for slower economic growth and a recession next year. Several of the world’s largest economies face heightened recession risks as the pandemic’s aftershocks and the Ukraine War slow growth worldwide, one of the top policy and economic development forums says.
blockworks.co
WisdomTree Set To Launch Digital Fund With Real-world Focus
$75 billion asset manager looks to bring mainstream assets, such as US Treasury bonds, onto the blockchain. A key narrative in the long-term bullish case for crypto adoption is the prospect of tokenizing off-chain assets to enable more efficient global markets. In that vein, WisdomTree is set to launch a...
Today in B2B Payments: 2 Firms Deploy Blockchain-Powered Solutions
Today in B2B payments, Stablecorp is beta-testing a treasury management platform powered by blockchain technology, while Byline Bank has signed with Tassat Group to use its blockchain-based TassatPay to enable real-time payments. Plus, Liberis raised about $154 million to expand its small business funding platform. Stablecorp, a Canadian blockchain technology...
TechCrunch
Europe’s inaugural Women in VC Summit is the first step in a long climb towards equity
The event, organized by investors Sophie Winwood, Ruth Foxe Blader and Clarisse Lam, brought together top minds to discuss creating a more inclusive and equitable venture landscape. The conference was open only to those identifying as women, and panels included topics such as the role of LPs in diversifying tech, finding the next women-founded unicorn, and inspiring more women fund managers.
Blockchain-Based Smart Contracts Can Cut Escrow Costs, Prevent Mortgage Fraud
When talking about crypto’s use in real estate, most people think about buying and selling property with bitcoins or tokenizing and fractionalizing property titles via digital assets or NFTs. But there’s another big part of the business where it fits a need: Escrow accounts in the home buying process.
Comments / 0