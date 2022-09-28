Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
E-commerce aggregator Una Brands gets $30M to acquire more APAC brands
Headquartered in Singapore, Una Brands has a presence in Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, China and the United States, and over 200 employees. It launched in 2021 with $40 million in funding, and has now raised a total of about $100 million. Over the last year, Una Brands has acquired...
getnews.info
Recycled Glass Market Will Expected to Reach USD 5.27 Billion By 2027| Reports and Data
Government schemes promoting effective waste management and sustainable development are propelling the market growth. The Global Recycled Glass Market size is estimated to reach USD 5.27 from USD 3.63 billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 4.8% through 2027. The market growth is driven by the major implementation of effective waste management & sustainable development, along with favorable government initiatives promoting the usage of recycled glass. Several countries across the globe are working towards the waste glass deposit program for managing waste. For instance, in England, all drink containers made of plastic, metal, or glass are covered under the deposit-return scheme run by the regional government. The scheme was introduced to reduce the amount of litter polluting sea and land recurring a small cash sum to consumers who return their cans and bottles. Similar kinds of schemes are operational in 38 countries across the globe.
CoinTelegraph
PointSwap partners with e-commerce and OMO giant 91APP to launch Web3 loyalty points exchange
The PointSwap token exchange announced a partnership with one-stop e-commerce and online-merge-offline (OMO) software-as-a-service (SaaS) retail solution giant 91APP at the Token 2049 event. PointSwap will build the largest Web3 loyalty points exchange program with its partners. As the strategic Web2 partner of PointSwap, 91APP is the leading omni-channel retail solutions provider in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Malaysia. Its platform boasts consumer brands, such as Philips, 3M, Timberland, The North Face and MAKE UP FOR EVER. As the strategic Web3 partner of PointSwap, ThunderCore will offer its expertise in core blockchain technology.
futurumresearch.com
Amazon and the National Cybersecurity Alliance Are Protecting You
Analyst Take: In my opinion, humor in the “Protect & Connect” campaign from Amazon and the National Cybersecurity Alliance is exactly what U.S. citizens need right now. The new campaign, which features Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson, encourages users to “protect yourself before you connect yourself.” With short videos that feature common cybersecurity schemes, Jordan and Thompson are bodyguards that keep unsuspecting users safe.
getnews.info
How Does Increasing Demand for Electronic Products Affect Retail Sales?
Imex Holding, which is one of the biggest companies in Europe in terms of imports, exports and e-commerce, is working hard to meet the expectations of the rapidly growing e-commerce sector. Sep 29, 2022 – Subsequent to the Covid-19 pandemic, which spread from China to the world in early 2020,...
getnews.info
Cosmetology and beauty businesses now have Trendit App platform dedicated to expanding to new heights and increasing revenue
Clients can find cosmetology and beauty services and book appointments with a single tap. Trendit App is an all-new platform dedicated to helping cosmetology and beauty businesses connect with clients and expand to new heights. The platform works with businesses within the cosmetology and beauty sector such as hairstylists and barbers, make-up artists, massage therapists, and more. Trendit App is a one-of-a-kind app that connects service providers with customers with a single tap.
freightwaves.com
The metaverse and the future of e-commerce
At the end of 2021, Nike (NYSE: NKE) became one of the first brands to launch a metaverse store. In its first five months after going live, Nikeland was visited by over 7 million people worldwide. Visitors to Nikeland, which is built on Roblox, can create an avatar and try on and purchase virtual products and interact with other visitors.
getnews.info
Zhuhai Tianhui Electronic Co., Ltd. Manufacturer of Market Leading UVC LED Lights Disinfection Products, Safety with Luxury and Style
Zhuhai, Guangdong, China – September 28, 2022 – Zhuhai Tianhui Electronic Co., Ltd. is another big name rising in the market for providing best quality UVC LED lights. As everyone knows the era of LED lights is emerging quite rapidly and use of LED lights in the vehicle for different purposes are very common in the market. There are many top vehicle brands that are using these UVC LED lights products in their cars to provide their cars more luxurious stylish, looks and disinfect passengers’ belongings.
getnews.info
Mainz Biomed Stock Higher; Market Expansion Of Its Best-In-Class Cancer Diagnostics Power The Move ($MYNZ)
Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ: MYNZ) stock is showing bullish momentum following several announcements, including strengthening its Board and medical advisory team and expanding its best-in-class cancer diagnostics products deeper into international markets. While the recent bullish action is impressive, it’s likely the precursor of more significant moves to come, an assumption supported by a well-fortified balance sheet, evaluation of new product opportunities, and results-driven management that understands the industry and how to capitalize on brand and product opportunities.
getnews.info
ADInstruments Continues to Empower Educators and Scientists with Premium DAQ Software Solutions
ADInstruments is a New Zealand-based company offering revolutionary data acquisition and analysis software solutions. ADInstruments has been at the forefront of innovation since 1986, presenting thousands of academics, research enthusiasts, professors, teachers, scientists, and educators with revolutionary products designed to simplify and streamline data acquisition and analysis. The company’s team...
Global Payments Choice Determines Consumers’ Merchant Loyalty
To get a sense of where we are right now in the omnichannel evolution, it pays to have a holistic view — a global view, in fact. As recounted in “The 2022 Global Digital Shopping Index,” a collaboration between PYMNTS and Visa’s Cybersource, more than 3,100 consumers and 3,100 merchants across Australia, Brazil, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States recounted the ways in which the lines in commerce have truly blurred.
getnews.info
How to apply for a Canada visa online through the Canada visa online website
Starting today, Australian passport holders can apply for a Canada visa online through the canada visa online website.This is great news for Australian citizens looking to travel to Canada, as the process is now much simpler and more convenient. All you need to do is complete an online application form and submit it, and our team will take care of the rest.We’re excited to offer this new service and make it easier for Australian citizens to visit Canada. For more information, please visit our website or contact us at [insert contact details].
getnews.info
Btsecoin obtained MSB certification and established strategic partners
BTSEcoin is an innovative international station, affiliated to Btsecoin Tech Group Limited, headquartered in California, USA. Facing the different needs of global users, BTSEcoin will rely on rich resources and technical background to provide customers with a series of services such as digital currency trading, digital asset issuance, blockchain project incubation, and decentralized finance. As a compliance-based financial institution, BTSEcoin holds the US MSB license and operates compliantly and legally. It has financial business entities in more than ten countries and regions such as the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Japan, and Hong Kong, and plans to gradually open regional distributed international stations.
getnews.info
Gotransverse, Industry Leaders Win ‘Best Ecosystem Design’ Catalyst Award Second Year Running at TM Forum’s Digital Transformation World Event in Copenhagen
Partners with Salesforce, Verizon, Vodafone, MATRIXX Software, and Blue Planet for Award-Winning Catalyst Project, “Supercharged Edge-Aware Marketplaces – Phase II,” Demonstrating the Power of Real-time Business and Network Intelligence to Unlock New 5G Monetization Opportunities. Austin, Texas, USA – September 29, 2022 – Gotransverse (http://gotransverse.com), a leading...
getnews.info
CD BioGlyco Released Advanced GlycoTM Synthesis Platform for Cyclodextrin Development Research
CD BioGlyco is excited to announce the launch of its multifunctional and advanced GlycoTM Synthesis Platform that can provide custom development of cyclodextrins to be used in food, pharmaceutical, agriculture, chemical, cosmetics, biotechnology industries. New York, USA – September 29, 2022 – CD BioGlyco, a biotechnology company specialized in providing...
getnews.info
Apply Canada Visa Online With easy to use online application
Looking to apply for a Canada Visa? canada visa online is here to help! With our easy-to-use online application, simply submit your information and we’ll take care of the rest.Don’t wait any longer, apply for your Canada Visa today with canada visa online!. Looking to apply for a...
getnews.info
HUFe: An Eco Friendly Home Universal Filter launches Indiegogo Campaign
Now Seeking Community Support via Indiegogo, This 3-in-1 Universal Water Filter takes only 60 Seconds to Install!. HUFe is an all-new eco-friendly home universal filter that takes only 60 seconds to install and can be installed in the kitchen, bathroom, and shower. This is a remarkable new 3-in-1 universal water filter, which comes with zero plastic waste and plays a key role in removing more than 90% free chlorine, PFAS (plastic forever chemicals), limescale, heavy metals, fluoride, and much more. To introduce this ultimate filter system to the world, its creators have recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo, and they are welcoming generous community support and backing.
getnews.info
Matexcel Provides a Wide Range of Chitosan Products for Research Use
Matexcel now provides a wide range of chitosan products to gear the current trend of industrial development and customers’ needs. New York, USA – September 29, 2022 – Matexcel, a biotechnology company specialized in material sciences that provides quality ceramic, nano/micro particle, natural materials, graphene, etc., and material analysis services to the science community, now provides a wide range of chitosan products to gear the current trend of industrial development and customers’ needs.
daystech.org
Nextech AR Launches Upgrades For E-commerce SaaS Platform
Nextech AR Solutions Corp., a Metaverse Company and main supplier of augmented actuality (“AR”) expertise applied sciences and 3D mannequin providers is happy to announce it has launched main upgrades and options to its SaaS ARitize Decorator product for e-commerce. ARitize 3D makes use of revolutionary AI expertise to create high-quality 3D fashions at scale for the most important prime e-commerce market. ARitize Decorator could be seamlessly built-in onto any e-commerce web site appearing as a software program extension to Nextech’s ARitize 3D platform.. The Decorator works with ARitize 3D to show these fashions into experiences by contextualizing their significance within the e-commerce journey.
getnews.info
Simple and easy to follow instructions: How To Get A New Zealand Visa
New Zealand Visa Online (www.new-zealand-visa.co.nz) is proud to announce that we are now offering an online visa application service for customers planning to travel to New Zealand.Our fast, efficient and convenient online visa application service offers customers a hassle-free way to apply for their visas, and we are committed to providing the highest level of customer service possible.We would like to encourage all customers planning to travel to New Zealand to apply for their visas through our online visa application service, as it is the most convenient way to do so. Thank you for choosing New Zealand Visa Online!
