getnews.info
Quest selects 6clicks for resale and to support their managed cybersecurity GRC offering
Roseville, CA based cybersecurity advisory and managed services provider, Quest Technology Management selects 6clicks as their platform to provide digitally enabled cyber audit and management capabilities. Cyber governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) leader 6clicks is excited to announce Quest has selected the 6clicks platform to support their cyber audit services...
SNAP Payments to Increase 12.5% in October. Max Benefit for Family of Four Now $939
Food benefits are increasing to match the higher cost of living. The 2023 SNAP food benefit increase takes effect on Oct. 1, 2022. The maximum SNAP benefit for a family of four will increase by $104 in most of the country. Double up schemes and cash back apps may help...
9 Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $30 Per Hour
The pandemic might have been the biggest impetus for people taking to remote work in droves, but many people have since realized the numerous benefits of this kind of work. A shorter commute, less...
freightwaves.com
Union workers rail against ratification
Welcome to the WHAT THE TRUCK?!? newsletter. In this issue, rail workers still want to strike; Nikola’s Trevor Milton intervention; pre-trips go VR; best states for drone delivery; and more. Averted … for now. Health of our rails — When locomotive engineer Aaron Hiles told his wife that...
getnews.info
Recycled Glass Market Will Expected to Reach USD 5.27 Billion By 2027| Reports and Data
Government schemes promoting effective waste management and sustainable development are propelling the market growth. The Global Recycled Glass Market size is estimated to reach USD 5.27 from USD 3.63 billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 4.8% through 2027. The market growth is driven by the major implementation of effective waste management & sustainable development, along with favorable government initiatives promoting the usage of recycled glass. Several countries across the globe are working towards the waste glass deposit program for managing waste. For instance, in England, all drink containers made of plastic, metal, or glass are covered under the deposit-return scheme run by the regional government. The scheme was introduced to reduce the amount of litter polluting sea and land recurring a small cash sum to consumers who return their cans and bottles. Similar kinds of schemes are operational in 38 countries across the globe.
getnews.info
ADInstruments Continues to Empower Educators and Scientists with Premium DAQ Software Solutions
ADInstruments is a New Zealand-based company offering revolutionary data acquisition and analysis software solutions. ADInstruments has been at the forefront of innovation since 1986, presenting thousands of academics, research enthusiasts, professors, teachers, scientists, and educators with revolutionary products designed to simplify and streamline data acquisition and analysis. The company’s team...
getnews.info
CD BioGlyco Released Advanced GlycoTM Synthesis Platform for Cyclodextrin Development Research
CD BioGlyco is excited to announce the launch of its multifunctional and advanced GlycoTM Synthesis Platform that can provide custom development of cyclodextrins to be used in food, pharmaceutical, agriculture, chemical, cosmetics, biotechnology industries. New York, USA – September 29, 2022 – CD BioGlyco, a biotechnology company specialized in providing...
getnews.info
Btsecoin obtained MSB certification and established strategic partners
BTSEcoin is an innovative international station, affiliated to Btsecoin Tech Group Limited, headquartered in California, USA. Facing the different needs of global users, BTSEcoin will rely on rich resources and technical background to provide customers with a series of services such as digital currency trading, digital asset issuance, blockchain project incubation, and decentralized finance. As a compliance-based financial institution, BTSEcoin holds the US MSB license and operates compliantly and legally. It has financial business entities in more than ten countries and regions such as the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Japan, and Hong Kong, and plans to gradually open regional distributed international stations.
The Top 3 Skills You Need to Land a Remote Job in Today’s Marketplace
With how much more prevalent remote jobs are now, perhaps you are starting to wonder if you can finally ditch your commute for good by making the switch. Perhaps uncertainty holds you back, though. Maybe you worry remote work would require skills that you have not developed. However, according to...
bloomberglaw.com
Samsung Hit With Class Action Over August Consumer Data Breach
Breach of Samsung’s networks affected more than 3,000 consumers. Complaint alleges company failed to follow own policies, industry standards. Samsung Electronics America Inc. failed to protect the private information of thousands of people whose information was stolen in an August cyberattack, a proposed federal class action alleges. Plaintiff Shelby...
Amazon Encourages Customer Service Staff to Work From Home
Amazon has been encouraging customer service employees to work from home to help save money on real estate, Bloomberg wrote. The shift is part of a larger plan to close some call centers around the country — including one in Kennewick, Washington that has operated since 2005, per data from unnamed sources speaking with Bloomberg.
Food banks turn to DoorDash and Amazon to reach people in need
As the White House launches an historic summit to combat food inequality on Wednesday, some tech companies are already taking steps to provide home delivery services for people who need food. The big picture: Food banks have increasingly relied on donated services from DoorDash and Amazon as the COVID-19 pandemic...
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
getnews.info
Matexcel Provides a Wide Range of Chitosan Products for Research Use
Matexcel now provides a wide range of chitosan products to gear the current trend of industrial development and customers’ needs. New York, USA – September 29, 2022 – Matexcel, a biotechnology company specialized in material sciences that provides quality ceramic, nano/micro particle, natural materials, graphene, etc., and material analysis services to the science community, now provides a wide range of chitosan products to gear the current trend of industrial development and customers’ needs.
getnews.info
CD Bioparticles Introduces Hydrophilic Coatings for Medical Applications
CD Bioparticles recently introduced hydrophilic coatings and related services for medical applications. New York, USA – September 29, 2022 – CD Bioparticles, a leading manufacturer and supplier of various drug delivery products and services, recently introduced hydrophilic coatings and related services for medical applications, which can be used within interventional medical devices of the cardiovascular, circulatory, nervous, urinary, and vascular system.
getnews.info
Mainz Biomed Stock Higher; Market Expansion Of Its Best-In-Class Cancer Diagnostics Power The Move ($MYNZ)
Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ: MYNZ) stock is showing bullish momentum following several announcements, including strengthening its Board and medical advisory team and expanding its best-in-class cancer diagnostics products deeper into international markets. While the recent bullish action is impressive, it’s likely the precursor of more significant moves to come, an assumption supported by a well-fortified balance sheet, evaluation of new product opportunities, and results-driven management that understands the industry and how to capitalize on brand and product opportunities.
10 Best Entry-Level Jobs for Remote Workers
If you're just out of college and ready to find a job, but worried about your lack of experience, don't fret -- there are lots of entry-level jobs out there for fresh employees. Many of these jobs...
getnews.info
Gotransverse, Industry Leaders Win ‘Best Ecosystem Design’ Catalyst Award Second Year Running at TM Forum’s Digital Transformation World Event in Copenhagen
Partners with Salesforce, Verizon, Vodafone, MATRIXX Software, and Blue Planet for Award-Winning Catalyst Project, “Supercharged Edge-Aware Marketplaces – Phase II,” Demonstrating the Power of Real-time Business and Network Intelligence to Unlock New 5G Monetization Opportunities. Austin, Texas, USA – September 29, 2022 – Gotransverse (http://gotransverse.com), a leading...
getnews.info
Cosmetology and beauty businesses now have Trendit App platform dedicated to expanding to new heights and increasing revenue
Clients can find cosmetology and beauty services and book appointments with a single tap. Trendit App is an all-new platform dedicated to helping cosmetology and beauty businesses connect with clients and expand to new heights. The platform works with businesses within the cosmetology and beauty sector such as hairstylists and barbers, make-up artists, massage therapists, and more. Trendit App is a one-of-a-kind app that connects service providers with customers with a single tap.
getnews.info
Mainz Biomed (MYNZ) nominates two notable leaders in key areas of the diagnostics field to its Board of Directors
MYNZ stock seems to be disconnected from its fundamentals and has pushed lower despite reaching milestones. Considering everything on Wall Street seems to be on the sell side, MYNZ could potentially provide a “Buy the Dip” opportunity for value investors. Mainz Biomed NV (NASDAQ:MYNZ), a molecular genetics diagnostic...
