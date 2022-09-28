Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Free fitness options in the Triad you might not know aboutThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Bounty offered on invasive Bradford pear trees in North CarolinaPolarbearGreensboro, NC
Vitality Bowls Superfood Cafe opens 2nd Triad location in ClemmonsThe Planking TravelerClemmons, NC
Fallen trees in Piedmont Triad damage homes, knock out power for around 350,000 people across NC
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Fallen trees are causing problems on Friday afternoon as the remnants of Hurricane Ian continue to cause storms in the Piedmont Triad. A tree fell on a Thomasville home on Hillcrest Road near Circle Drive and damaged the roof and back of the home. The people who live in the home […]
alamancenews.com
Moving right along: Sheetz leveled; store to be rebuilt from scratch
Workmen are continuing to clear the lot where Mebane’s Sheetz station used to stand, at 1237 Mebane Oaks Road just off I-85/40. The company had indicated it planned a “full remodel” of the location, but it is now clear that “remodeling” includes leveling the former store and rebuilding from scratch.
WXII 12
State of Emergency Declared in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — At noon on Sept. 30, Mayor Allen Joines declared a state of emergency for the city of Winston-Salem. This comes as the effects of Ian have begun to affect North Carolina in the Triad. Joines said that declaring a state of emergency was a preemptive measure,...
Putting your generator here can be deadly...
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Power outages are common during storms and folks turn to generators. Just recently, a 38-year-old High Point man was found dead in his home. He was using a generator inside and the carbon monoxide killed him. “Generators should never be used inside....an enclosed space, even if...
City of Greensboro, Guilford County declare State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Greensboro and Guilford County have declared a State of Emergency beginning Friday at noon as the Triad prepares for Hurricane Ian. The county says the declaration applies to all incorporated areas including Greensboro, High Point, Gibsonville, Jamestown, Pleasant Ridge, Sedalia, Stokesdale, Summerfield, Oak Ridge and Whitsett. The city […]
Lawndale Drive closed
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lawndale Drive is closed in Greensboro Friday morning. A fallen tree has blocked the roadway in both directions between Cottage Place and New Garden Road police said. Officials said the time of tree removal is not known at this time. Drivers are asked to take an...
rhinotimes.com
You Have One More Chance To Buy The Monticello Community Center
This summer, an interested buyer – Greensboro Batting Center Inc.– offered Guilford County $100,000 for the former Monticello Community Center’s land and structures. At a Board of Commissioners meeting earlier this month, county commissioners expressed their opinion that staff hadn’t publicized the sale enough to really have the opportunity for upset bids. After the Rhino Times ran a story about the property ready to be sold to the Batting Center, commissioners and staff got calls from interested buyers.
Where are the flood-prone areas of the Piedmont Triad? Here’s where to find out
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – With much of North Carolina now under a tropical storm warning for the remnants of Hurricane Ian, a significant amount of rain is expected. The forecast amounts vary across the Piedmont Triad, but generally they are between 3 inches and 6 inches. Those amounts can vary locally, which can cause flash […]
NC’s 1st McDonald’s opened over 60 years ago today in Greensboro on Summit Avenue
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina’s very first McDonald’s opened in Greensboro on Summit Avenue on Sept. 30, 1959, according to the Greensboro History Museum. A Big Mac will cost you $3.99 today at the McDonald’s on 1101 Summit Avenue. 63 years ago, a hamburger was 15 cents, fries were 10 cents and milkshakes were […]
WXII 12
Greensboro hotel, gas station robbed overnight; suspects get away with cash
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police officers are looking for suspects in a hotel robberyand a gas station robbery. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News. The first robbery happened Thursday around 10:50 p.m. at the Microtel Inn on Big Tree Way. Officers responded...
wfmynews2.com
Downed trees, fallen power lines, increasing power outages across the Triad in wake of Ian
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Ian is no longer a hurricane. Ian has now downgraded to a tropical storm. Multiple trees have fallen, power outages are increasing, and traffic lights are out as Ian is making it's mark across the Triad. Greensboro police said Hilltop Road in between Fairfax Road...
cbs17
PHOTOS: Car overturned on I-885 in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle overturned in Durham Friday afternoon along I-885 northbound. A CBS 17 crew on the scene said the vehicle overturned off the shoulder near a forest area. The car was seen overturned at NC-885 northbound at exit 11, near Holloway Street in Durham. Durham...
Co-op retail space in Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro helps fill store fronts at the mall
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s not always easy to get your business off the ground. That’s why there’s a venue for entrepreneurs to get their start. It’s called The Cutting Edge Shoppes at Four Seasons Town Centre. “It’s a great place to start your business, grow your business, then move on…that’s what it’s all about,” […]
kiss951.com
North Carolina Community Split On Halloween Decor Some See As Racist
It’s not even October but a Halloween display has already had to be taken down in one North Carolina town. The display caused quite a controversy online and between residents in Harnett County. A man with a darker complexion was seen hanging from a tree outside of a home that the residents say was depicting a farmer. But when DeAngelo McDougald drove by the display he was disturbed and took a photo of the display to post on Facebook. McDougald told WRAL that upon first glance he thought it was a person hanging from the tree. The post has since been shared over 500 times and has 100s of comments on it. Many comments involve the color of the individual in the Halloween display which several residents and commenters perceive as racist.
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in North Carolina were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Friday Ian live updates | Greensboro issues State of Emergency
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tropical storm Ian will bring heavy wind and rain to the Triad. It's possible our area could see some power outages. We can expect rain to start as early as Friday morning or later Friday afternoon. IN-DEPTH WEATHER REPORT: What will Ian bring to the Triad...
rhinotimes.com
Ian Brings Wind, Rain And Cancel Culture To Guilford County
If you have exciting weekend plans in Greensboro, High Point or anywhere else in Guilford County, you better check that the event is actually being held. Hurricane Ian, which wreaked havoc in Florida, is bringing central North Carolina plenty of wind and rain and, on Thursday, Sept 29, many municipalities and groups that had events planned were canceling or postponing them.
rhinotimes.com
Former Guilford County Manager Marty Lawing Has His Hands Full In Ft. Myers
When former Guilford County Manager Marty Lawing resigned from Guilford County government and later took a job as the city manager of Fort Myers Florida, he may have thought he was escaping from drama. However, this week, Lawing and other officials in that Sunshine State city have seen nothing but drama and they have had their hands full – since Fort Myers was one of the hardest hit cities by Hurricane Ian.
Security cameras capture Alamance County chase suspect going airborne, crashing into garage
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man from Durham has been hospitalized because of the serious injuries he sustained from a crash he was involved in while he allegedly fled from Alamance County and Graham Police authorities. The vehicle Xavier Atwater-Smith, 23, was in went airborne Wednesday evening at the corner of Maple Street and Gilbreath […]
cbs17
Family of missing woman not giving up hope after NC I-85 crash near Hillsborough
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The family of 25-year-old Alyssa Taylor says they aren’t giving up hope in getting answers. On Thursday, they placed a memorial at the crash site in Hillsborough to remember Taylor and her friend, Daniel McNeal. “We picked one out that has Halloween stuff on...
