ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WXII 12

State of Emergency Declared in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — At noon on Sept. 30, Mayor Allen Joines declared a state of emergency for the city of Winston-Salem. This comes as the effects of Ian have begun to affect North Carolina in the Triad. Joines said that declaring a state of emergency was a preemptive measure,...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Putting your generator here can be deadly...

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Power outages are common during storms and folks turn to generators. Just recently, a 38-year-old High Point man was found dead in his home. He was using a generator inside and the carbon monoxide killed him. “Generators should never be used inside....an enclosed space, even if...
HIGH POINT, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, NC
Burlington, NC
Business
Burlington, NC
Government
FOX8 News

City of Greensboro, Guilford County declare State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Greensboro and Guilford County have declared a State of Emergency beginning Friday at noon as the Triad prepares for Hurricane Ian. The county says the declaration applies to all incorporated areas including Greensboro, High Point, Gibsonville, Jamestown, Pleasant Ridge, Sedalia, Stokesdale, Summerfield, Oak Ridge and Whitsett. The city […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Lawndale Drive closed

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lawndale Drive is closed in Greensboro Friday morning. A fallen tree has blocked the roadway in both directions between Cottage Place and New Garden Road police said. Officials said the time of tree removal is not known at this time. Drivers are asked to take an...
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

You Have One More Chance To Buy The Monticello Community Center

This summer, an interested buyer – Greensboro Batting Center Inc.– offered Guilford County $100,000 for the former Monticello Community Center’s land and structures. At a Board of Commissioners meeting earlier this month, county commissioners expressed their opinion that staff hadn’t publicized the sale enough to really have the opportunity for upset bids. After the Rhino Times ran a story about the property ready to be sold to the Batting Center, commissioners and staff got calls from interested buyers.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supermarkets#Business Industry#Construction Maintenance#Linus Business
cbs17

PHOTOS: Car overturned on I-885 in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle overturned in Durham Friday afternoon along I-885 northbound. A CBS 17 crew on the scene said the vehicle overturned off the shoulder near a forest area. The car was seen overturned at NC-885 northbound at exit 11, near Holloway Street in Durham. Durham...
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Construction
kiss951.com

North Carolina Community Split On Halloween Decor Some See As Racist

It’s not even October but a Halloween display has already had to be taken down in one North Carolina town. The display caused quite a controversy online and between residents in Harnett County. A man with a darker complexion was seen hanging from a tree outside of a home that the residents say was depicting a farmer. But when DeAngelo McDougald drove by the display he was disturbed and took a photo of the display to post on Facebook. McDougald told WRAL that upon first glance he thought it was a person hanging from the tree. The post has since been shared over 500 times and has 100s of comments on it. Many comments involve the color of the individual in the Halloween display which several residents and commenters perceive as racist.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Ian Brings Wind, Rain And Cancel Culture To Guilford County

If you have exciting weekend plans in Greensboro, High Point or anywhere else in Guilford County, you better check that the event is actually being held. Hurricane Ian, which wreaked havoc in Florida, is bringing central North Carolina plenty of wind and rain and, on Thursday, Sept 29, many municipalities and groups that had events planned were canceling or postponing them.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Former Guilford County Manager Marty Lawing Has His Hands Full In Ft. Myers

When former Guilford County Manager Marty Lawing resigned from Guilford County government and later took a job as the city manager of Fort Myers Florida, he may have thought he was escaping from drama. However, this week, Lawing and other officials in that Sunshine State city have seen nothing but drama and they have had their hands full – since Fort Myers was one of the hardest hit cities by Hurricane Ian.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy