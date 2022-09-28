ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Importance Of Reskilling Healthcare Workers in Today’s Time

In current times, the labor market is changing at a rapid pace. And in a constantly transforming marketplace, skills needed to perform activities also fall short and outdated. With archaic skills, workers cannot accommodate, adjust, and excel. That’s why reskilling is inevitable in every industry and occupational niche, including the healthcare industry. Reskilling is a life-long process that helps workers ensure their relevance and excellence in the profession.
6 Remote Jobs That Pay $200K and Up

It used to be that high-salary employees were expected to be on site if they wanted to earn $100,000, $150,000 or even $200,000 or more -- but those days are in the history books. In life after the...
JOBS
Amazon Encourages Customer Service Staff to Work From Home

Amazon has been encouraging customer service employees to work from home to help save money on real estate, Bloomberg wrote. The shift is part of a larger plan to close some call centers around the country — including one in Kennewick, Washington that has operated since 2005, per data from unnamed sources speaking with Bloomberg.
KENNEWICK, WA
Cosmetology and beauty businesses now have Trendit App platform dedicated to expanding to new heights and increasing revenue

Clients can find cosmetology and beauty services and book appointments with a single tap. Trendit App is an all-new platform dedicated to helping cosmetology and beauty businesses connect with clients and expand to new heights. The platform works with businesses within the cosmetology and beauty sector such as hairstylists and barbers, make-up artists, massage therapists, and more. Trendit App is a one-of-a-kind app that connects service providers with customers with a single tap.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Money

Retailers Like Walmart and Macy's Are Hiring Fewer Holiday Workers This Year

Hoping to scrounge up extra cash for the holidays? It might be harder to get a seasonal job this year as major companies brace for slower growth in sales. Several retailers have recently announced they're pulling back on seasonal hiring, the annual recruitment of temporary workers in industries that get busy around the holidays (like merchandising and warehousing).
RETAIL
Some of the best roles are posted on ‘hidden’ job boards—how to find them

The secret to landing your dream role isn't submitting hundreds of applications on companies' websites — in fact, many great jobs aren't posted online at all. More and more people are finding and landing new opportunities through the "hidden job market": vacancies that aren't publicly listed or advertised with recruiters but instead are filled through "internal candidates or referrals," Stacey Perkins, a career and leadership coach at recruiting firm Korn Ferry, tells CNBC Make It.
JOBS
Kayndrexsphere Receives Innovation Award at the Corporate Vision-hosted Education and Training Awards 2022

Provider of tech-driven sustainability solutions, Kayndrexsphere, wins the 2022 Innovation Award in Financial Education Technology. The team at Kayndrexsphere has again been rewarded for their exceptional efforts in driving sustainability through technology and financial education as the company recently won the Innovation Award in Financial Education Technology 2022 at the Corporate Vision-hosted Education and Training Awards. Kayndrexsphere aims to build the world’s most interactive financial technology by providing state-of-the-art solutions to assist stakeholders in creating strategies to meet their objectives.
EDUCATION
Looking to recruit the right employees? Try these 5 job posting sites

In many ways, the job market has appeared to rebound in 2022 – with employers adding 457,000 jobs each month on average, easing recession anxiety. In fact, total jobs in the U.S. have climbed "240,000 higher than the pre-pandemic level," Lisa Sturtevant, chief economist at Bright MLS, said after the August jobs report was released.
JOBS
Gotransverse, Industry Leaders Win ‘Best Ecosystem Design’ Catalyst Award Second Year Running at TM Forum’s Digital Transformation World Event in Copenhagen

Partners with Salesforce, Verizon, Vodafone, MATRIXX Software, and Blue Planet for Award-Winning Catalyst Project, “Supercharged Edge-Aware Marketplaces – Phase II,” Demonstrating the Power of Real-time Business and Network Intelligence to Unlock New 5G Monetization Opportunities. Austin, Texas, USA – September 29, 2022 – Gotransverse (http://gotransverse.com), a leading...
TECHNOLOGY
Btsecoin obtained MSB certification and established strategic partners

BTSEcoin is an innovative international station, affiliated to Btsecoin Tech Group Limited, headquartered in California, USA. Facing the different needs of global users, BTSEcoin will rely on rich resources and technical background to provide customers with a series of services such as digital currency trading, digital asset issuance, blockchain project incubation, and decentralized finance. As a compliance-based financial institution, BTSEcoin holds the US MSB license and operates compliantly and legally. It has financial business entities in more than ten countries and regions such as the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Japan, and Hong Kong, and plans to gradually open regional distributed international stations.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Quest selects 6clicks for resale and to support their managed cybersecurity GRC offering

Roseville, CA based cybersecurity advisory and managed services provider, Quest Technology Management selects 6clicks as their platform to provide digitally enabled cyber audit and management capabilities. Cyber governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) leader 6clicks is excited to announce Quest has selected the 6clicks platform to support their cyber audit services...
BUSINESS

