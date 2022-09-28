Provider of tech-driven sustainability solutions, Kayndrexsphere, wins the 2022 Innovation Award in Financial Education Technology. The team at Kayndrexsphere has again been rewarded for their exceptional efforts in driving sustainability through technology and financial education as the company recently won the Innovation Award in Financial Education Technology 2022 at the Corporate Vision-hosted Education and Training Awards. Kayndrexsphere aims to build the world’s most interactive financial technology by providing state-of-the-art solutions to assist stakeholders in creating strategies to meet their objectives.

