The Truth Together, A Historical Fiction Book By Kelly Rodgers, Brings The Trauma, Pain, And Emotions Of Early Twentieth-Century Georgia Alive

This Atlanta Man Debunked 6 Myths About The City & They're Brutally Honest
Atlanta is experiencing a major surge in population as Americans from across the country flock to the city to relocate. One influencer thinks that this "great migration" has led to misconceptions surrounding Georgia's capital city, and wants to set the record straight from a local's perspective. In a viral video...
money.com
Atlanta Is the Best Place to Live in the U.S.
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Money’s Best Places to Live list has been around for 35 years and counting. And if you’ve come across it in any one of those years, you know that Atlanta is very different from the kinds of places that usually make the cut. Especially at the very top.
Georgia lawmaker comes out as nonmonogamous: 'I'm in love with two wonderful people'
When Atlanta City Council member Liliana Bakhtiari won the 5th District seat last November, it represented two major firsts: Bakhtiari was the first queer Muslim person elected in the state of Georgia and the first nonbinary councilmember of a major U.S. city. But Bakhtiari, who uses they and she pronouns,...
idesignarch.com
Historic Brookhaven Mansion with Classic Southern Charm
This elegant gated home in Atlanta, Georgia with amazing curb appeal oozes charm the moment you enter the long welcoming driveway. The stunning symmetrical façade with classical columns greets you at the entrance. The 1939 historic home has been renovated by Ladisic Fine Homes and landscape architect Richard Anderson....
Georgia's Debbie Collier case: Timeline of events in burned office manager's slaying
Debbie Collier, a Georgia real estate office manager, went missing on Sept. 10 and was discovered dead under suspicious circumstances the following day.
Eater
What Does ‘Middle Eastern’ Food Mean? These Atlanta Restaurants Are Redefining It.
Three decades ago, what’s known as Middle Eastern food wasn’t prevalent on the dining scene in Atlanta, other than a few restaurants, banquet halls, and food markets catering specifically to those communities. Fast forward to 2022, and there’s now an abundance of such restaurants serving cuisines representing a number of countries from around the region, including Iran, Israel, and Lebanon. In many cases, these restaurants are helping rewrite the narrative on how “Middle Eastern” food is perceived in Atlanta.
‘Diamond Doris’: notorious jewelry thief details life of crime in exclusive interview with Channel 2
ATLANTA — She’s a notorious jewel thief who stole millions of dollars’ worth of bling around the world. Nicknamed “Diamond Doris” — Doris Payne, 91 — is the focus of documentaries and books detailing her life as a jewel thief spanning cities across the world, especially right here in Atlanta.
Corn dog, funnel cake revolution underway at Georgia fairs
Brian and Sue Gillette do whatever they can to get attention amid the flurry of colorful signs and bright lights on fair...
Fleeing Hurricane Ian? Here’s how to navigate Atlanta traffic
Florida traffic heading into Georgia ahead of Hurricane Ian has been causing traffic jams here, first on 75 south of the...
Gridlock Guy: Atlanta traffic tips for evacuees fleeing Ian
The stresses of urgency, fear, and the unknown pulse through the waves of evacuees from the Georgia coast and from Florida, as Hurricane Ian bears down on the mainland. As is often the case in more cheerful times adjacent to holiday weekends, an egress from Florida jams I-75 in South Metro Atlanta and then that clog travels north and congeals on I-285 and the Downtown Connector (I-75/85).
Eater
Yes, Empire State South Is on the Market, but It’s Not Closing
Rumors of the imminent closure of Empire State South are greatly exaggerated, and Five and Ten in Athens is not for sale, according to chef Hugh Acheson. While yes, Empire State South is on the market, as first reported by the Atlanta Business Chronicle in July, Acheson says there’s currently no active deal on the table and the midtown Atlanta restaurant remains open and under his direction, along with chef Sam Herndon. Acheson and Herndon are co-leading the kitchen at Empire State South, following the departure of chef Daniel Porubiansky, who left the restaurant in September to return to Bacchanalia.
claytoncrescent.org
Trans pioneer, politician Michelle Bruce found dead at home
Former Riverdale City Councilperson Michelle Bruce, Georgia’s first openly transgender elected official who lost reelection in 2003 after an opponent filed suit claiming she was “fraudulently” running for reelection as a woman, was found dead in her home on Roy Huie Road September 27. Although an official cause of death was not yet available as of press time, a member of the Clayton County Medical Examiner’s office on scene said Bruce appeared to have died of natural causes.
Emory Wheel
Former Glenn Memorial Church members call for full inclusion as national denomination splits over LGBTQ acceptance
Over the treetops of Emory University’s Atlanta campus, the green steeple of Glenn Memorial Church is a constant reminder of Emory’s roots in the United Methodist Church (UMC). As the national body of the Christian denomination splits over the issue of LGBTQ inclusion, some former members of Glenn’s congregation are calling on the University to challenge Glenn to openly defy the UMC’s rulebook, the Book of Discipline, which prohibits the appointment of openly-gay clergy and officiation of LGBTQ weddings.
I-75 Express lanes are running Northbound only due to Hurricane Ian
As Florida residents and some Georgia residents evacuate due to Hurricane Ian’s approach, the Georgia Department of Transportation has announced that the I-75 express lanes will run Northbound only until the storm passes. The lanes were changed to Northbound only at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Early this morning Hurricane Ian...
Clayton News Daily
Atlanta has started two pilot guaranteed income programs
(The Center Square) – The city of Atlanta launched its guaranteed income pilot program earlier this year in the wake of the COVID pandemic that gives $500 a month to 300 Atlanta residents. According to the city, the guaranteed income program "is meant to supplement rather than replace the...
Hurricane Ian strengthens to Category 2. What impacts will Georgia see?
ATLANTA — Hurricane Ian became a Category 2 storm in the Caribbean Monday afternoon, and the storm will continue to strengthen quickly over the next 24 to 48 hours. The storm is projected to become to a powerful Category 4 storm before approaching Florida. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist...
Albany Herald
Lake Lanier water deal ends decades-long legal fight
ATLANTA – Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia,...
Clayton County switching to virtual learning Friday because of storm
Clayton County students will switch to virtual learning Friday as a precaution against forecasted inclement weather beca...
OPINION: Murder or self-defense? Chaka Zulu’s case has many watching
It was an ugly late-night beatdown in a parking lot, one that ended in a shooting death not unlike others that have plag...
WXIA 11 Alive
Looking for a fall hike in Georgia? Here's a list of best destinations
ATLANTA — With the fall breeze finally setting in, Georgians may have already noticed a few trees begin to change color with the official arrival of autumn just this past week. Those who like to delve in traditional fall activities can enjoy some of the season's most beautiful colors...
