How Truist is betting on 5G to help it experiment with cutting-edge tech and cut costs
Truist is using 5G to help modernize its brand, as well as to reach the bank's goal of saving $1.6 billion in net costs.
getnews.info
CD BioGlyco Released Advanced GlycoTM Synthesis Platform for Cyclodextrin Development Research
CD BioGlyco is excited to announce the launch of its multifunctional and advanced GlycoTM Synthesis Platform that can provide custom development of cyclodextrins to be used in food, pharmaceutical, agriculture, chemical, cosmetics, biotechnology industries. New York, USA – September 29, 2022 – CD BioGlyco, a biotechnology company specialized in providing...
getnews.info
Btsecoin obtained MSB certification and established strategic partners
BTSEcoin is an innovative international station, affiliated to Btsecoin Tech Group Limited, headquartered in California, USA. Facing the different needs of global users, BTSEcoin will rely on rich resources and technical background to provide customers with a series of services such as digital currency trading, digital asset issuance, blockchain project incubation, and decentralized finance. As a compliance-based financial institution, BTSEcoin holds the US MSB license and operates compliantly and legally. It has financial business entities in more than ten countries and regions such as the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Japan, and Hong Kong, and plans to gradually open regional distributed international stations.
getnews.info
ADInstruments Continues to Empower Educators and Scientists with Premium DAQ Software Solutions
ADInstruments is a New Zealand-based company offering revolutionary data acquisition and analysis software solutions. ADInstruments has been at the forefront of innovation since 1986, presenting thousands of academics, research enthusiasts, professors, teachers, scientists, and educators with revolutionary products designed to simplify and streamline data acquisition and analysis. The company’s team...
getnews.info
Private LTE Market Size Will Reach USD 10.77 Billion in 2028 | Reports and Data
Private LTE Market Size – USD 4.09 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.8%, Market Trends – Growing digitalization trend in large enterprises and SMEs globally. Rising demand for specific and well-defined network capabilities is driving private LTE market revenue growth. The global...
getnews.info
Recycled Glass Market Will Expected to Reach USD 5.27 Billion By 2027| Reports and Data
Government schemes promoting effective waste management and sustainable development are propelling the market growth. The Global Recycled Glass Market size is estimated to reach USD 5.27 from USD 3.63 billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 4.8% through 2027. The market growth is driven by the major implementation of effective waste management & sustainable development, along with favorable government initiatives promoting the usage of recycled glass. Several countries across the globe are working towards the waste glass deposit program for managing waste. For instance, in England, all drink containers made of plastic, metal, or glass are covered under the deposit-return scheme run by the regional government. The scheme was introduced to reduce the amount of litter polluting sea and land recurring a small cash sum to consumers who return their cans and bottles. Similar kinds of schemes are operational in 38 countries across the globe.
satnews.com
Speedcast deploys Nokia’s private LTE network for Brazilian energy integrator
Speedcast has disclosed that its Brazilian entity, SC Caprock, has completed the deployment of a mission-critical, private, LTE network at four natural gas plants and associated wells for an energy integrator in Brazil, providing high-quality, critical voice and video connectivity for workers on site — this marks the first energy company with onshore production to implement the technology in Brazil.
salestechstar.com
SugarCRM Positioned as a Challenger in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation Platforms
SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning AI-driven CRM platform, announced it has been positioned by Gartner as a Challenger in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation for its offering, Sugar Sell. “It’s a great honor to be positioned as a Challenger in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales...
getnews.info
Cosmetology and beauty businesses now have Trendit App platform dedicated to expanding to new heights and increasing revenue
Clients can find cosmetology and beauty services and book appointments with a single tap. Trendit App is an all-new platform dedicated to helping cosmetology and beauty businesses connect with clients and expand to new heights. The platform works with businesses within the cosmetology and beauty sector such as hairstylists and barbers, make-up artists, massage therapists, and more. Trendit App is a one-of-a-kind app that connects service providers with customers with a single tap.
Benzinga
Strategy Analytics: Dedicated Metaverse Device Installed Base to Reach 100M in 2024
AR and VR Headsets will reach the milestone in 2 years allowing greater consumer access to the growing metaverse ecosystem. As investment in the metaverse grows, ownership of dedicated metaverse devices (VR and AR headsets) is set to surge. The latest Strategy Analytics Metaverse, Augmented and Virtual Reality (MAV) report, "Metaverse Device Forecast 2014-2027" predicts the installed base to double by 2024, from 50M today.
getnews.info
Award-winning Axisbits Teams up With Ukrainian Developers to Power Next Generation Technologies
Custom web development services for Startups and SMEs. With Internet usage skyrocketing over the last two years, businesses worldwide have discovered new fault lines and areas for improvement. Today, a new generation of technologies is emerging to upgrade and enhance the online experience. Expanding business requirements for cloud computing, big data and analytics, together with mobile solutions, are driving the widespread demand for software engineers.
thefastmode.com
NEC Launches Open Virtualized RAN CU/DU Software Suite
NEC introduces its open virtualized RAN software suite to the international market. NEC's vCU/vDU software suite leverages the company’s long history of technological leadership and commitment to improving Open Radio Access Networks (RAN). NEC Open Networks is an ecosystem that provides operators with choice in every category with best-of-breed solutions and services from both NEC and its partners in Open RAN radio units, software, open transport, converged packet core, automation, and orchestration. NEC will continue integrating, commercializing, and deploying multiple ecosystem partners in this vRAN software suite to meet its customers’ needs.
getnews.info
6clicks Announces $10 Million Capital Raise Led by Centerstone Capital
Next-generation, AI-powered GRC platform for businesses and advisors secures Series A financing to invest in technology and its worldwide partner ecosystem. 6clicks is excited to announce its $10 million Series A financing led by Centerstone Capital. The new capital will be deployed to accelerate growth through investments in the company’s next-gen GRC Cyber platform, its worldwide customer base, partner network, content and third-party apps. 6clicks has seen amazing growth over the last year, quadrupling to over 3,000 users and 80 partners.
getnews.info
Applicant Tracking System Market Size Will Reach USD 2.33 Billion in 2028 | Reports and Data
Applicant Tracking System Market Size – USD 1.38 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.5%, Market Trends – Increased adoption of applicant tracking system in countries in Asia Pacific. Increasing need to improve candidate hiring experience is a key factor driving applicant tracking...
cstoredecisions.com
Sound Payments Introduces POS Solutions at NACS 2022
Sound Payments will introduce in-store point-of-sale (POS) solutions for convenience stores and gas stations at NACS 2022, including Sound POS. Sound POS provides a cost-effective, all-in-one POS that gives greater flexibility and more tools for c-stores and stations to run their in-store business. Sound POS runs on a variety of devices designed to fit in any retail space and works well for a c-store deli. It supports all major credit cards, gift cards, loyalty cards and cash discounting.
getnews.info
Totona to commence Token sale of its native token $TOT
Totona plans to better connect content creators and their audience via blockchain technology. In an announcement released on Monday, Totona, a create-to-earn decentralized content platform announced that it will commence the sale of its token $TOT on the 24th of October 2022. Totona aims to incorporate blockchain technology and web3 in its platform in a bid to decentralize the $104 Billion content economy globally.
protocol.com
Akamai doubles down on the cloud with big expansion of Linode's capacity
Akamai is unveiling some of its postacquisition expansion plans for Linode six months after completing the $900 million deal for the IaaS cloud provider. When it announced the acquisition in February, Akamai said it wanted to combine its delivery, distributed edge, and security services with Linode’s developer-friendly cloud capabilities and cater to more enterprises seeking an alternative to AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. First up are plans to double Linode’s global infrastructure footprint by expanding its full product suite into more than a dozen additional data centers across North America, the Asia-Pacific region, and Latin America by the end of 2023, Shawn Michels, Akamai’s vice president of product management for computing, told Protocol.
T-Mobile Launches Advanced Industry Solutions
BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) unveiled Advanced Industry Solutions, an end-to-end suite of connectivity, compute, devices, and applications needed to make smart cities, autonomous factories, and more, possible. Businesses and municipalities no longer have to wade through endless options of technology vendors because the Un-carrier is bringing it all together. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005895/en/ New 5G Advanced Network Solutions help make “smart” retail, cities, manufacturing, and logistics more accessible (Photo: Business Wire)
thefastmode.com
Arrcus, Vmware to Help CSPs Deliver Next-gen Services from Edge to Cloud
Arrcus, the hyperscale networking software company and a leader in cloud-to-edge network infrastructure, announced the next evolution in their partnership with VMware, focused on transforming telco networks to deliver next-gen services from the edge to the cloud. The expanded partnership will provide communication service providers with the ability to monetize...
thefastmode.com
pSemi Announces Production Readiness of its New 5G mmWave Switch
PSemi®, a Murata company focused on semiconductor integration, announced the production readiness of a new SP4T switch targeted for wideband and high frequency applications up to 67 GHz. New pSemi mmWave switch supports wireless infrastructure, test and measurement, non-terrestrial networks and point-to-point communication systems. An industry-first, this compact and...
