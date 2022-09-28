Schedule changes have been announced by Bladen County’s high schools. The West Bladen-St. Pauls boys’ soccer games have been moved to West Bladen today (Wednesday) because St. Pauls has a home junior varsity football game today. The junior varsity game is set to kick off at 4:30 p.m. followed by the varsity game, which should start about 6:30 p.m. West Bladen will play at St. Pauls on Oct. 24.

BLADEN COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO