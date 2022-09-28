Read full article on original website
JV Volleyball: West Bladen 2, Clinton 0
BLADENBORO – West Bladen swept Clinton 2-0 Wednesday in Southeastern Athletic Conference junior varsity volleyball action by set scores of 25-14 and 25-18. Kierra Lewis slammed in 6 kills, a block, 4 service points and had 1 dig for the Lady Knights. Sophomore Marlene Crabtree drilled in 4 aces, 2 other service points and 2 kills. Freshman Kali Allen belted in 3 service points and 1 ace.
Cross Country: Johnny Alvarado Leads East Bladen Boys to Win
RED SPRINGS – East Bladen’s Johnny Alvarado posted his 4th victory in the 5th race of the Southeastern Athletic Conference cross country season Wednesday to lead his Eagle boys to victory in the team competition. Five Bladen County girls led by West Bladen senior Lainey Autry finished in...
Boys’ Soccer: Red Springs 2, East Bladen 1
RED SPRINGS – Red Springs capitalized on a pair of 1st half penalty kicks to take a 2-0 lead and held off East Bladen 2-1 Wednesday night in Southeastern Athletic Conference boys’ soccer action. “We were outplaying Red Springs and had our chances in the first 12 minutes,”...
JV Boys’ Soccer: West Bladen 2, St. Pauls 1
BLADENBORO – Sophomore Aiden Russ and freshman Jonah Bryan fired in goals as West Bladen rallied from an early deficit to edge St. Pauls 2-1 Wednesday in Southeastern Athletic Conference junior varsity boys’ soccer action. After St. Pauls scored first, Russ took a feed from Bryan and drilled...
Girls’ Tennis: Clinton 7, West Bladen 2
ELIZABETHTOWN – Clinton defeated West Bladen 7-2 Wednesday in Southeastern Athletic Conference girls’ tennis action as the Lady Knights celebrated Senior Day at Bladen County Park. Senior Kaden Thurman won her match at No. 1 singles then teamed with senior Lainey Autry to post another victory for West...
Schedule Changes, Recreation Soccer Scores
Schedule changes have been announced by Bladen County’s high schools. The West Bladen-St. Pauls boys’ soccer games have been moved to West Bladen today (Wednesday) because St. Pauls has a home junior varsity football game today. The junior varsity game is set to kick off at 4:30 p.m. followed by the varsity game, which should start about 6:30 p.m. West Bladen will play at St. Pauls on Oct. 24.
Middle School Football: Bladenboro 42, Tar Heel 7
TAR HEEL- Sincere McKinley rushed for 147 yards and 4 touchdowns to lead Bladenboro to a 42-7 Waccamaw Middle School Conference football victory over Tar Heel Tuesday night. McKinley dashed 40 yards for his 1st touchdown then added scoring runs of 15, 8 and 10 yards. John “JJ” McDowell bolted 22 yards for another Bulldog touchdown.
Couch Potato: The Early Bird (Brain) Makes Early Football Picks
A pedestrian 15-6 week kept the season record at 71%. In pigskin predictions, thy name is mediocre. Missing all three Carolina Panthes game isn’t helping. Week 6 record: 15-6 (71%) Season record: 70-29 (71%) Prep record: 5-1 last week (32-15 season, 68%) College record: 8-4 last week (36-11 season,...
Couch Potato: Thursday Night Lights Better Than Tuesday Night Lights
Thursday Night Lights, anyone? That’s what it will be for the annual Battle for the Bell football game between county rivals East Bladen and West Bladen. It’s a move necessitated as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida and works its way toward North Carolina. Thursday’s game is scheduled...
3 Things To Know For Thursday
Here are three things to know for Thursday, Sept. 29:. 1. High School Football: Today, 7 p.m. West Bladen hosts East Bladen at The Castle. The game was moved up a day because of the threat of inclement weather Friday from remnants of Hurricane Ian. 2. Remote Learning Day: Friday,...
SFGA Plays Tournament At Timberlake Golf Course In Clinton
The Southeastern Fellowship Golf Association played a tournament at Timberlake Golf Course on Tuesday, Sept. 27 with 29 members participating. Next week’s tournament will be held at Land ‘O Lakes Golf Course near Whiteville. The winners this week were:. 1st Place — 117 — Jeff Wrenn, Ken Brown,...
Bladen County Press Release For Tropical Storm Ian
In anticipation of Tropical Storm Ian, the County of Bladen is making preparations to open the Emergency Operations Center tomorrow, Friday, September 30 th , from 7:00 a.m.- 7:00 p.m. Extended hours will be dependent upon storm impact. According to the National Weather Service, impacts to our area will occur...
Hurricane Ian Briefing Update from NWS
The National Weather Service of Wilmington released the latest briefing, with changes including:. adjustments in rainfall timing toward the end of the event. Gale Warning now in effect for the adjacent coastal waters out to 20 nm, and. introduction of some low-end wind impacts. In the email update, Steven Pfaff,
Bladen Community College Campus Closure
DUBLIN, NC – Due to the threat of severe weather, the campus will be closed Friday, September 30, 2022. Students, please contact your instructors for further information about your. Friday classes. Please monitor www.bladencc.edu and social media for further updates.
Fall Festival On the Way
On the third full weekend of October, Jones Lake State Park will be hosting a Fall Festival. This fun-filled event takes place on Saturday the 22nd, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will have plenty of things to participate in, including:. Games. Costume Contest. Candy. Face Painting. Big Canoe.
3 Things To Know For Wednesday
Here are three things to know for Wednesday, Sept. 28:. 1. Story Time: Thursday, 10 a.m., Bladen County Public Library, 111 N. Cypress St., Elizabethtown. Ages 0-5 will enjoy a book and a fun craft with Susan and Mandy. Information: 910-862-6990. 2. Bladen Community College Foundation Dinner: Oct. 13, 6...
Chamber Plans to Participate in Hometown Strong Initiative
The Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce held a breakfast meeting on Tuesday, September 20, at Whimsical Florist’s ballroom. Joe Miller, an Ecotourism Consultant for the North Carolina Hometown Strong Initiative, spoke to the members about using Bladen County’s “hypnotizing” views, beautiful trails, and local businesses to draw more tourists to the area.
Governor Cooper Highlights $13.2 Million Investment to Create Water Distribution System in Ivanhoe
North Carolina is investing $2.3 billion in water infrastructure. RALEIGH: Today, Governor Roy Cooper highlighted the $13.2 million water infrastructure grant that Sampson County is receiving to provide water system connections for the community of Ivanhoe. “All North Carolinians deserve safe and clean drinking water,” said Governor Cooper. “This investment...
