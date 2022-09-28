The Monticello Fire Department had the honor of presenting at the Monticello Police Department Citizens Police Academy this evening. Chief Gabe Heatherly spoke to the group about the duties of the fire department and how they work alongside the police department on accident scenes. The firefighters then used the jaws of life to demonstrate how extrication works. Thanks to the MPD for inviting us to be a part of the academy.

MONTICELLO, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO