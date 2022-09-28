Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Students across the globe meet outside by flagpoles to pray
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - ‘See You At The Pole’ is a global movement that has happened on the fourth Wednesday of September since 1990. On Wednesday morning, nearly 200 students from North Laurel Middle School met in front of their school by the flagpole. The students gathered together to pray for their school, community and nation.
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky business evacuated following incident involving chemicals
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Thanks to some fast-thinking employees and a quick response from first responders, everyone is ok following an incident at a Southern Kentucky business. It happened Wednesday at the Mr. Gatti’s location in Somerset. In a post on the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team Facebook page,...
adairvoice.com
The Feese Family at Harrods Fork
7, 8, 9, 10 The Feese Family will sing at Harrods Fork Baptist Church Sunday, Oct. 2, at 10:30 a.m. CST. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. The congregation invites everyone to attend.
WBKO
UPDATE: Golden Alert canceled for missing Pulaski County man
SOMERSET, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police have cancelled a Golden Alert for a missing Pulaski County man. Law enforcement confirmed Thursday morning that 78 year-old Claude Elmo Klebba, also known as Butch, has been found and is now with his family.
z93country.com
Eight Arrests Reported
Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrests. Christian Guffey of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on 2 Wayne County Circuit Court Indictment Warrants of Arrest for 2 counts of trafficking in a controlled substance-1st degree (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine-enhanced), 2 counts of possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (opiates) and 2 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
WTVQ
Stearns, KY man shares Tampa evacuation story
CARROLLWOOD, Fl./STEARNS, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s only been four months since Stearns native Codey Phillips packed up for Carrollwood, an area just outside of Tampa, to continue pursuing his dream of being a teacher and photographer. Monday saw him packing up again to head back home. “It’s nice...
935wain.com
Adair County Fiscal Court Announces Surplus Property Auction
The Adair County Fiscal Court will have a Surplus Property Auction on Friday, October 7, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. CST. The Auction will be held at 971 Campbellsville St. (behind the old Rescue Squad Building). A complete list of items to be sold may be picked up at the Adair County Judge’s Office, 424 Public Sq., suite 1, Columbia, KY.
k105.com
Elderly man with Alzheimer’s disease goes missing from Somerset
A Golden Alert has been issued for an elderly Somerset man with Alzheimer’s disease. Kentucky State Police is requesting the public’s help locating 78-year-old Claude “Butch” Klebba. He was last seen at his home Wednesday evening at approximately 6:30. Klebba stands five feet, nine inches tall...
clayconews.com
WANTED BY KSP: PERRY COUNTY MAN THAT FAILED TO APPEAR IN CIRCUIT COURT FOR TRIAL STEMMING FROM A FATAL COLLISION IN CLAY COUNTY, KENTUCKY
MANCHESTER, KY (September 28, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Post 11, London, is actively attempting to locate a Perry County man who failed to appear in court Wednesday, morning September 28, 2022. Alfred D. Francis, age 39 of Bulan, KY was scheduled to appear...
WKYT 27
Ky. family sheltering in place at Disney World as Hurricane Ian passes through
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Florida is obviously a popular vacation spot, and we have heard from many people from Kentucky who either now live in Florida or are there on a family vacation. One Lexington family is riding out Hurricane Ian in Orlando. The Inman family is at Disney World...
z93country.com
Fire Department holds demonstration at the Citizens Police Academy
The Monticello Fire Department had the honor of presenting at the Monticello Police Department Citizens Police Academy this evening. Chief Gabe Heatherly spoke to the group about the duties of the fire department and how they work alongside the police department on accident scenes. The firefighters then used the jaws of life to demonstrate how extrication works. Thanks to the MPD for inviting us to be a part of the academy.
z93country.com
Jimmy Darrell Keith
Jimmy Darrell Keith of Monticello, Kentucky was born July 26, 1935, and departed this life Monday, September 26th, 2022, reaching the age of 87 years. He was the son of the late Critt and Myrtle Morrow Keith. He was united in marriage to Joanne Denney and to this union three daughters were born, two of whom survive: Priscilla Kay (Dick) Rose and Pamela Ann Burton.
clayconews.com
KSP Investigates Another Fatality Collision Involving UTV: This Time on East Highway 80 in Russell County, Kentucky
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY - The Kentucky State Police (KSP) is reporting that on September 26th, 2022, at approximately 5:19 P.M. CST, KSP Post 15 Troopers responded to a two-vehicle injury collision on East KY 80 in Russell County. The preliminary investigation revealed that Rylie Kean, age 27 of Russell Springs,...
adairvoice.com
Ky. 80 in Adair reduced to one lane starting Monday
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that beginning Monday, Oct. 3, KY 80 in Adair County will be reduced to one lane as crews perform bridge maintenance. Work will be performed at mile point 3 on the Louie B Nunn Cumberland Expressway overpass between D Reliford Road and KY...
2 dead in murder-suicide at Cumberland County senior living community
An investigation is underway after a reported murder-suicide left two people dead at a senior living community in Pleasant Hill.
lakercountry.com
Grand jury hands down indictments on 16 individuals
A Russell County grand jury handed down indictments against 16 individuals yesterday. Cecil D. Stacy, age 31, of Russell Springs, was charged with two counts of wanton endangerment 1st degree, class D felonies, and speeding 26 mph or more over the limit. Justin M. Weddle, age 37, of Russell Springs,...
WTVQ
Community accepting donations for Laurel County family who lost home in house fire
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – One Laurel County firefighter and his family lost their home in mid-September in a house fire. As they pick up the pieces of their life, their community is coming together to help. For Swiss Colony firefighter John Allen, who’s worked as a first responder...
lakercountry.com
Pulaski man arrested by JPD
A Pulaski County man was arrested by Jamestown Police on fleeing and evading police and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol charges on Tuesday evening, according to jail records. William Phillips, age 48, was lodged in the Russell County Detention Center just before 6 p.m. Tuesday. Officer Heath...
wymt.com
Sheriff: Name of man accused of robbing Corbin bank released
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon, charged with trying to rob a bank in Corbin. Law enforcement agencies from around the area responded to the Community Trust Bank on US-25W in North Corbin after 35-year-old Shawn Fox reportedly entered the bank with a pistol walked in and demanded money. He left the scene with the cash in a red Honda Civic.
