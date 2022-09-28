ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, KY

wymt.com

Students across the globe meet outside by flagpoles to pray

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - ‘See You At The Pole’ is a global movement that has happened on the fourth Wednesday of September since 1990. On Wednesday morning, nearly 200 students from North Laurel Middle School met in front of their school by the flagpole. The students gathered together to pray for their school, community and nation.
LONDON, KY
wymt.com

Southern Kentucky business evacuated following incident involving chemicals

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Thanks to some fast-thinking employees and a quick response from first responders, everyone is ok following an incident at a Southern Kentucky business. It happened Wednesday at the Mr. Gatti’s location in Somerset. In a post on the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team Facebook page,...
SOMERSET, KY
adairvoice.com

The Feese Family at Harrods Fork

7, 8, 9, 10 The Feese Family will sing at Harrods Fork Baptist Church Sunday, Oct. 2, at 10:30 a.m. CST. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. The congregation invites everyone to attend.
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
z93country.com

Eight Arrests Reported

Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrests. Christian Guffey of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on 2 Wayne County Circuit Court Indictment Warrants of Arrest for 2 counts of trafficking in a controlled substance-1st degree (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine-enhanced), 2 counts of possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (opiates) and 2 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
MONTICELLO, KY
WTVQ

Stearns, KY man shares Tampa evacuation story

CARROLLWOOD, Fl./STEARNS, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s only been four months since Stearns native Codey Phillips packed up for Carrollwood, an area just outside of Tampa, to continue pursuing his dream of being a teacher and photographer. Monday saw him packing up again to head back home. “It’s nice...
TAMPA, FL
935wain.com

Adair County Fiscal Court Announces Surplus Property Auction

The Adair County Fiscal Court will have a Surplus Property Auction on Friday, October 7, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. CST. The Auction will be held at 971 Campbellsville St. (behind the old Rescue Squad Building). A complete list of items to be sold may be picked up at the Adair County Judge’s Office, 424 Public Sq., suite 1, Columbia, KY.
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Elderly man with Alzheimer’s disease goes missing from Somerset

A Golden Alert has been issued for an elderly Somerset man with Alzheimer’s disease. Kentucky State Police is requesting the public’s help locating 78-year-old Claude “Butch” Klebba. He was last seen at his home Wednesday evening at approximately 6:30. Klebba stands five feet, nine inches tall...
SOMERSET, KY
z93country.com

Fire Department holds demonstration at the Citizens Police Academy

The Monticello Fire Department had the honor of presenting at the Monticello Police Department Citizens Police Academy this evening. Chief Gabe Heatherly spoke to the group about the duties of the fire department and how they work alongside the police department on accident scenes. The firefighters then used the jaws of life to demonstrate how extrication works. Thanks to the MPD for inviting us to be a part of the academy.
MONTICELLO, KY
z93country.com

Jimmy Darrell Keith

Jimmy Darrell Keith of Monticello, Kentucky was born July 26, 1935, and departed this life Monday, September 26th, 2022, reaching the age of 87 years. He was the son of the late Critt and Myrtle Morrow Keith. He was united in marriage to Joanne Denney and to this union three daughters were born, two of whom survive: Priscilla Kay (Dick) Rose and Pamela Ann Burton.
MONTICELLO, KY
adairvoice.com

Ky. 80 in Adair reduced to one lane starting Monday

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that beginning Monday, Oct. 3, KY 80 in Adair County will be reduced to one lane as crews perform bridge maintenance. Work will be performed at mile point 3 on the Louie B Nunn Cumberland Expressway overpass between D Reliford Road and KY...
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Grand jury hands down indictments on 16 individuals

A Russell County grand jury handed down indictments against 16 individuals yesterday. Cecil D. Stacy, age 31, of Russell Springs, was charged with two counts of wanton endangerment 1st degree, class D felonies, and speeding 26 mph or more over the limit. Justin M. Weddle, age 37, of Russell Springs,...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Pulaski man arrested by JPD

A Pulaski County man was arrested by Jamestown Police on fleeing and evading police and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol charges on Tuesday evening, according to jail records. William Phillips, age 48, was lodged in the Russell County Detention Center just before 6 p.m. Tuesday. Officer Heath...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Sheriff: Name of man accused of robbing Corbin bank released

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon, charged with trying to rob a bank in Corbin. Law enforcement agencies from around the area responded to the Community Trust Bank on US-25W in North Corbin after 35-year-old Shawn Fox reportedly entered the bank with a pistol walked in and demanded money. He left the scene with the cash in a red Honda Civic.
CORBIN, KY

