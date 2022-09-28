Read full article on original website
bladenonline.com
Cross Country: Johnny Alvarado Leads East Bladen Boys to Win
RED SPRINGS – East Bladen’s Johnny Alvarado posted his 4th victory in the 5th race of the Southeastern Athletic Conference cross country season Wednesday to lead his Eagle boys to victory in the team competition. Five Bladen County girls led by West Bladen senior Lainey Autry finished in...
bladenonline.com
JV Volleyball: West Bladen 2, Clinton 0
BLADENBORO – West Bladen swept Clinton 2-0 Wednesday in Southeastern Athletic Conference junior varsity volleyball action by set scores of 25-14 and 25-18. Kierra Lewis slammed in 6 kills, a block, 4 service points and had 1 dig for the Lady Knights. Sophomore Marlene Crabtree drilled in 4 aces, 2 other service points and 2 kills. Freshman Kali Allen belted in 3 service points and 1 ace.
bladenonline.com
Boys’ Soccer: Red Springs 2, East Bladen 1
RED SPRINGS – Red Springs capitalized on a pair of 1st half penalty kicks to take a 2-0 lead and held off East Bladen 2-1 Wednesday night in Southeastern Athletic Conference boys’ soccer action. “We were outplaying Red Springs and had our chances in the first 12 minutes,”...
bladenonline.com
JV Boys’ Soccer: West Bladen 2, St. Pauls 1
BLADENBORO – Sophomore Aiden Russ and freshman Jonah Bryan fired in goals as West Bladen rallied from an early deficit to edge St. Pauls 2-1 Wednesday in Southeastern Athletic Conference junior varsity boys’ soccer action. After St. Pauls scored first, Russ took a feed from Bryan and drilled...
bladenonline.com
Girls’ Tennis: Clinton 7, West Bladen 2
ELIZABETHTOWN – Clinton defeated West Bladen 7-2 Wednesday in Southeastern Athletic Conference girls’ tennis action as the Lady Knights celebrated Senior Day at Bladen County Park. Senior Kaden Thurman won her match at No. 1 singles then teamed with senior Lainey Autry to post another victory for West...
bladenonline.com
Schedule Changes, Recreation Soccer Scores
Schedule changes have been announced by Bladen County’s high schools. The West Bladen-St. Pauls boys’ soccer games have been moved to West Bladen today (Wednesday) because St. Pauls has a home junior varsity football game today. The junior varsity game is set to kick off at 4:30 p.m. followed by the varsity game, which should start about 6:30 p.m. West Bladen will play at St. Pauls on Oct. 24.
bladenonline.com
Middle School Football: Bladenboro 42, Tar Heel 7
TAR HEEL- Sincere McKinley rushed for 147 yards and 4 touchdowns to lead Bladenboro to a 42-7 Waccamaw Middle School Conference football victory over Tar Heel Tuesday night. McKinley dashed 40 yards for his 1st touchdown then added scoring runs of 15, 8 and 10 yards. John “JJ” McDowell bolted 22 yards for another Bulldog touchdown.
bladenonline.com
Couch Potato: The Early Bird (Brain) Makes Early Football Picks
A pedestrian 15-6 week kept the season record at 71%. In pigskin predictions, thy name is mediocre. Missing all three Carolina Panthes game isn’t helping. Week 6 record: 15-6 (71%) Season record: 70-29 (71%) Prep record: 5-1 last week (32-15 season, 68%) College record: 8-4 last week (36-11 season,...
bladenonline.com
Couch Potato: Thursday Night Lights Better Than Tuesday Night Lights
Thursday Night Lights, anyone? That’s what it will be for the annual Battle for the Bell football game between county rivals East Bladen and West Bladen. It’s a move necessitated as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida and works its way toward North Carolina. Thursday’s game is scheduled...
bladenonline.com
3 Things To Know For Thursday
Here are three things to know for Thursday, Sept. 29:. 1. High School Football: Today, 7 p.m. West Bladen hosts East Bladen at The Castle. The game was moved up a day because of the threat of inclement weather Friday from remnants of Hurricane Ian. 2. Remote Learning Day: Friday,...
columbuscountynews.com
Delays and Closings from Hurricane Ian
We will bring you Hurricane Ian closings and delays as soon as they become available. Email your closings with a contact number to crystalfaircloth@columbuscounty.news. • Columbus Regional has rescheduled its free mammogram and prostate screening events. The Mamma-GLAM party will be Oct. 14. The Tailgate for Prostate at Advanced Urology-Leland is now set for Oct. 28.
sunny943.com
Fayetteville Area Hotels Lending a Hand to Hurricane Ian Evacuees
Hurricane season is starting off strong with Hurricane Ian ready to make quite an impact in the next few days. According to our friends at ABC 11, in an effort to help those fleeing from it’s path, the the Fayetteville Area Convention And Visitors Bureau has launched a website to help find lodging for folks headed to this area.
bladenonline.com
SFGA Plays Tournament At Timberlake Golf Course In Clinton
The Southeastern Fellowship Golf Association played a tournament at Timberlake Golf Course on Tuesday, Sept. 27 with 29 members participating. Next week’s tournament will be held at Land ‘O Lakes Golf Course near Whiteville. The winners this week were:. 1st Place — 117 — Jeff Wrenn, Ken Brown,...
wkml.com
Fayetteville Area Weather Cancellations and Delays for Ian
Update: As of Thursday morning, Tropical Storm Ian is beginning to move out of Florida and we begin to look at impacts on North Carolina. See our coverage of that here. We expect more closures and delays to be announced today, so check back to this page frequently. 1:15 p.m....
The Robesonian
Homecomings in Robeson County
LUMBERTON — Homecomings are approaching for Public Schools of Robeson County, Robeson Community College, and the University of North Carolina- Pembroke. Robeson Community College’s first annual Homecoming Week will be Oct. 3-7, with a golf tournament on Oct. 6. The University of North Carolina-Pembroke will celebrate homecoming Oct....
WECT
Schools moving online and other closures due to potential impacts of Hurricane Ian
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Schools and other groups are choosing to cancel, postpone or move their activities online due to the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian. Freeman Park will close to the public at 5 p.m. The Town of Carolina Beach anticipates the park will reopen once severe weather conditions cease.
WECT
North Carolina prepares for Hurricane Ian
Voters can hear from candidates running for Columbus County and Whiteville City School Boards. WECT's Jon Evans will moderate both forums at Southeastern Community College in Whiteville. Schools moving online and other closures due to potential impacts of Hurricane Ian. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Schools moving online and other...
bladenonline.com
Bladen County Press Release For Tropical Storm Ian
In anticipation of Tropical Storm Ian, the County of Bladen is making preparations to open the Emergency Operations Center tomorrow, Friday, September 30 th , from 7:00 a.m.- 7:00 p.m. Extended hours will be dependent upon storm impact. According to the National Weather Service, impacts to our area will occur...
cbs17
Spring Lake family reflects on damage done by previous hurricanes as Hurricane Ian rolls in
SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) – As Florida braces for Hurricane Ian, one North Carolina community is reflecting on the impact Hurricane Florence made on it back in 2018. That storm caused devastating flooding in several areas, including Spring Lake. Still, it has been a long road to recovery for families around Vass Road.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
BEMC’s control center monitors weather and outages ahead of storm
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —As the Cape Fear brace’s for what Hurricane Ian may bring, area power companies are standing by to respond to any outages. Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation’s Control Center monitors for outages 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, year-round. BEMC says it...
