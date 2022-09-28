ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
blockchain.news

DeFiance Capital Seeking $100M in Funding to Invest in Liquid Tokens

Crypto Venture Capital firm, DeFiance Capital is in the process of raising as much as $100 million as it looks to invest in “Liquid Tokens.”. According to three sources familiar with the matter who spoke to The Block, the fund is dubbed the "Liquid Venture Fund," and one of the sources affirmed that more than 50% of the projected capital had been raised.
MARKETS
blockchain.news

BIS Launches Project Icebreaker with Central Banks to Explore CBDC

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has rolled out Project Icebreaker together with the central banks of Sweden, Norway, and Israel to see how CBDCs can be utilized for international remittance and retail payments. Per the announcement:. “Project Icebreaker is a collaboration between the Bank of Israel, Central Bank of...
PERSONAL FINANCE
blockchain.news

Binance Secures Registration in New Zealand, to Open Local Office

Binance has gained access to open up a local office soon in New Zealand as the cryptocurrency exchange platform successfully registered with the country's Ministry of Businesses Innovation and Employment (MBIE). Binance acquired the registration on September 10, allowing the crypto firm to trade non-fungible tokens (NFTs), spot trading and...
ECONOMY
blockchain.news

ECB Advisor Defends Amazon’s Role in Digital Euro Project

Jürgen Schaaf, an advisor to the Senior Management of Market Infrastructure and Payments at the European Central Bank (ECB), on Wednesday defended the EU’s decision to make Amazon one of the five firms to test a digital euro. “The prototyping experiments for the front end are driven by...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defi#Commercial Bank#Liquidity#European Central Bank#Business Industry#Linus Banking#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3#Cbdc Projects#The Banque De France
blockchain.news

GSBN Adopts Blockchain to Share Shipping Data with Financial Insitutiotns

Within 20 minutes, Global Shipping Business Network (GSBN) is able to undertake a pilot transaction of unifying the consent collection and sharing of shipping data using a blockchain-powered application, enhancing the speed of transactions. As an independent and not-for-profit blockchain consortium founded by major global terminal operators and shipping lines,...
INDUSTRY
blockchain.news

Uzbekistan Announces Monthly Fees for Crypto Firms

The National Agency for Perspective Projects (NAPP), an agency that regulates cryptocurrency markets in Uzbekistan, has announced new directives that require licensed crypto companies to pay a monthly fee that will mostly go toward the country’s budget. An official document published on Wednesday but seen on Friday shows that...
CURRENCIES
blockchain.news

Bitcoin Miner Rhodium Plans to List on Nasdaq through Reverse Merger

Bitcoin miner Rhodium Enterprises is planning to list on Nasdaq under the ticker "RHDM" through a reverse merger with business consulting firm SilverSun Technologies Inc., Bloomberg reported on Sept. 30. The deal is scheduled to close by the end of this year, and investment bank B. Riley will serve as...
MARKETS
blockchain.news

Crypto Gets Resilience in the Past Month as Forced Selling Exit

The exodus of forced selling made cryptocurrencies partly resilient in the last month, according to Galaxy Digital Holdings founder Mike Novogratz. Speaking at a conference in Singapore, Novogratz pointed out:. “We’re in this weird equilibrium where there are a few buyers, there are a few sellers, and there’s not that...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
blockchain.news

HK-Based Hardware Wallet Maker OneKey Raises $20m in Series A Funding

A Hong Kong-based crypto hardware wallet maker has raised around $20 million in a Series A funding round. OneKey announced on Twitter that the funding round was led by Dragonfly and Ribbit Capital. Other participants included Coinbase Ventures, Framework Ventures, Sky9 Capital, Folius Ventures and Ethereal Ventures. While angel investors, including Santiago Santos and Feng Liu, also backed the round.
ECONOMY
blockchain.news

Coinbase Partners with Chainlink Labs to Launch NFT Floor Price Service

Blockchain infrastructure protocol Coinbase Cloud and decentralized oracle network Chainlink Labs have teamed up to launch an NFT floor price feed service. The partnership will introduce the NFT lowest pricing source in the Coinbase cloud service, allowing developers to access real-time NFT prices to build applications such as NFT lending marketplaces, such as NFT indices.
MARKETS
blockchain.news

Crypto Adoption in Sub-Saharan Africa Rises, Study Shows

Crypto usage in Sub-Saharan Africa is becoming mainstream rather than speculation, according to a report by blockchain analytic firm Chainalysis. The report dubbed “How Cryptocurrency Meets Residents’ Economic Needs in Sub-Saharan Africa,” disclosed that the number of small retail transfers has surged, despite the bear market occurring in May. On the other hand, transfers of different sizes have dropped.
CURRENCIES
blockchain.news

Bitcoin’s Trading Volume Reaches High Since June as Price Slips Below $18.8K

After touching the psychological price of $20K recently, selling pressure has emerged in the Bitcoin (BTC) market, causing the price to drop below $18,800. Furthermore, trading volume hit a three-month high. Market insight provider Santiment explained:. “Trading volume has heated up for crypto markets, and especially Bitcoin. During the big...
MARKETS
blockchain.news

SWIFT Works with Chainlink Labs to Develop Cross-chain Interoperability Protocol

Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) has entered into a partnership with the Chainlink Labs Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) to improve the efficiency of traditional finance (TradFi) on the blockchain. Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov announced this Wednesday at the SmartCon 2022 conference in New York City on Sept. 29.
TECHNOLOGY
blockchain.news

Binance Launches Mining Pool for ETHW Protocol

Binance, tagged as the largest crypto exchange by trading volume, has announced the launch of the mining pool for the Ethereum Proof-of-Work (ETHW) protocol. According to Binance, users who choose to join the ETHW mining pool will not be charged any pool fees with the offer billed to run until October 29.
MARKETS
blockchain.news

Case against Do Kown is "highly politicized": Terraform Labs

Terraform Labs believes South Korean prosecutors have "highly politicized" the case against founder Do Kown after he was issued an arrest warrant, the firm told the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). A spokesman for the Singapore-based firm told the WSJ, "we believe that this case has become highly politicized and that...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy