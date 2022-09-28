Read full article on original website
Related
blockchain.news
DeFiance Capital Seeking $100M in Funding to Invest in Liquid Tokens
Crypto Venture Capital firm, DeFiance Capital is in the process of raising as much as $100 million as it looks to invest in “Liquid Tokens.”. According to three sources familiar with the matter who spoke to The Block, the fund is dubbed the "Liquid Venture Fund," and one of the sources affirmed that more than 50% of the projected capital had been raised.
blockchain.news
BIS Launches Project Icebreaker with Central Banks to Explore CBDC
The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has rolled out Project Icebreaker together with the central banks of Sweden, Norway, and Israel to see how CBDCs can be utilized for international remittance and retail payments. Per the announcement:. “Project Icebreaker is a collaboration between the Bank of Israel, Central Bank of...
blockchain.news
Binance Secures Registration in New Zealand, to Open Local Office
Binance has gained access to open up a local office soon in New Zealand as the cryptocurrency exchange platform successfully registered with the country's Ministry of Businesses Innovation and Employment (MBIE). Binance acquired the registration on September 10, allowing the crypto firm to trade non-fungible tokens (NFTs), spot trading and...
blockchain.news
ECB Advisor Defends Amazon’s Role in Digital Euro Project
Jürgen Schaaf, an advisor to the Senior Management of Market Infrastructure and Payments at the European Central Bank (ECB), on Wednesday defended the EU’s decision to make Amazon one of the five firms to test a digital euro. “The prototyping experiments for the front end are driven by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
blockchain.news
GSBN Adopts Blockchain to Share Shipping Data with Financial Insitutiotns
Within 20 minutes, Global Shipping Business Network (GSBN) is able to undertake a pilot transaction of unifying the consent collection and sharing of shipping data using a blockchain-powered application, enhancing the speed of transactions. As an independent and not-for-profit blockchain consortium founded by major global terminal operators and shipping lines,...
blockchain.news
Uzbekistan Announces Monthly Fees for Crypto Firms
The National Agency for Perspective Projects (NAPP), an agency that regulates cryptocurrency markets in Uzbekistan, has announced new directives that require licensed crypto companies to pay a monthly fee that will mostly go toward the country’s budget. An official document published on Wednesday but seen on Friday shows that...
blockchain.news
Bitcoin Miner Rhodium Plans to List on Nasdaq through Reverse Merger
Bitcoin miner Rhodium Enterprises is planning to list on Nasdaq under the ticker "RHDM" through a reverse merger with business consulting firm SilverSun Technologies Inc., Bloomberg reported on Sept. 30. The deal is scheduled to close by the end of this year, and investment bank B. Riley will serve as...
blockchain.news
Crypto Gets Resilience in the Past Month as Forced Selling Exit
The exodus of forced selling made cryptocurrencies partly resilient in the last month, according to Galaxy Digital Holdings founder Mike Novogratz. Speaking at a conference in Singapore, Novogratz pointed out:. “We’re in this weird equilibrium where there are a few buyers, there are a few sellers, and there’s not that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One of Wall Street's biggest bulls is losing conviction on the stock market as the risk of a Fed policy error rises
"The likelihood of central banks committing a policy mistake with negative global consequences has increased," JPMorgan said.
blockchain.news
HK-Based Hardware Wallet Maker OneKey Raises $20m in Series A Funding
A Hong Kong-based crypto hardware wallet maker has raised around $20 million in a Series A funding round. OneKey announced on Twitter that the funding round was led by Dragonfly and Ribbit Capital. Other participants included Coinbase Ventures, Framework Ventures, Sky9 Capital, Folius Ventures and Ethereal Ventures. While angel investors, including Santiago Santos and Feng Liu, also backed the round.
blockchain.news
Coinbase Partners with Chainlink Labs to Launch NFT Floor Price Service
Blockchain infrastructure protocol Coinbase Cloud and decentralized oracle network Chainlink Labs have teamed up to launch an NFT floor price feed service. The partnership will introduce the NFT lowest pricing source in the Coinbase cloud service, allowing developers to access real-time NFT prices to build applications such as NFT lending marketplaces, such as NFT indices.
blockchain.news
Over 42 Million Address Hold Bitcoin amid the Bear Market, 4.5 Million More than 2021
Bitcoin (BTC) has lacked a significant leg up as bears continue to bite. Nevertheless, Bitcoin hodlers are not relenting in their quest to have more coins. “The number of Bitcoin hodllers has been growing in the bear market. Over 42M addresses are currently holding BTC, 4.5M more than a year ago.”
The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso have climbed against the dollar as it steamrolls rival currencies this year — but economic and political risks could eat into their gains
Brazil's real and Mexico's peso have risen this year against King Dollar but there are short-term risks including a presidential election in Brazil.
blockchain.news
Crypto Adoption in Sub-Saharan Africa Rises, Study Shows
Crypto usage in Sub-Saharan Africa is becoming mainstream rather than speculation, according to a report by blockchain analytic firm Chainalysis. The report dubbed “How Cryptocurrency Meets Residents’ Economic Needs in Sub-Saharan Africa,” disclosed that the number of small retail transfers has surged, despite the bear market occurring in May. On the other hand, transfers of different sizes have dropped.
blockchain.news
Bitcoin’s Trading Volume Reaches High Since June as Price Slips Below $18.8K
After touching the psychological price of $20K recently, selling pressure has emerged in the Bitcoin (BTC) market, causing the price to drop below $18,800. Furthermore, trading volume hit a three-month high. Market insight provider Santiment explained:. “Trading volume has heated up for crypto markets, and especially Bitcoin. During the big...
blockchain.news
MetaMask's New Beta Portfolio dApp to Provide All-In-One Access to Cryptos, NFTs
MetaMask has launched a beta portfolio dApp that allows users to have an overview of their cryptos and non-fungible token (NFT) in one place. To do so, the app connects their accounts and crypto assets across multiple chains in one interface. The portfolio dApp is available to extension and mobile...
blockchain.news
SWIFT Works with Chainlink Labs to Develop Cross-chain Interoperability Protocol
Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) has entered into a partnership with the Chainlink Labs Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) to improve the efficiency of traditional finance (TradFi) on the blockchain. Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov announced this Wednesday at the SmartCon 2022 conference in New York City on Sept. 29.
blockchain.news
Binance Launches Mining Pool for ETHW Protocol
Binance, tagged as the largest crypto exchange by trading volume, has announced the launch of the mining pool for the Ethereum Proof-of-Work (ETHW) protocol. According to Binance, users who choose to join the ETHW mining pool will not be charged any pool fees with the offer billed to run until October 29.
blockchain.news
Case against Do Kown is "highly politicized": Terraform Labs
Terraform Labs believes South Korean prosecutors have "highly politicized" the case against founder Do Kown after he was issued an arrest warrant, the firm told the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). A spokesman for the Singapore-based firm told the WSJ, "we believe that this case has become highly politicized and that...
Comments / 0