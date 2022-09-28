Read full article on original website
MMP Concentrations May Affect Corneal Erosion Healing
MMP concentration may dictate effective treatment strategies in corneal erosion patients. Photo: Aaron Bronner, OD. Click image to enlarge. Researchers believe that certain matrix metalloproteinases (MMPs) may be to blame for defective corneal re-epithelization in patients with recurrent corneal erosions. MMPs degrade the junctional complexes that epithelial cells rely on in order to adhere to the basement membrane. In the study, MMP-2 and MMP-3 were found to dissolve the basement membrane and accumulate in the epithelium, possibly inducing erosion recurrence.
Keratoconus
Newly associated characteristics also contributing to development or worsening include sleep positioning and smoking history. Routine use in suspects might reveal subclinical cases, study suggests. June 16, 2022. With close monitoring of the non-progressing fellow eye, this approach is safe and effective. June 7, 2022. Study suggests this option may...
Anti-VEGF Shows Promise for CSCR with CNV
Patients with CNV secondary to CSCR may benefit from anti-VEGF therapy. Photo: Mohammad Rafieetary, OD. Click image to enlarge. A recent study found that anti-VEGF is an effective treatment for patients with putative or visible choroidal neovascularization (CNV) secondary to central serous chorioretinopathy (CSCR). Additionally, the study authors reported that early initiation of therapy benefits patients with putative CNV detectable by OCT-A.
Keratoconus May Be Caused by Eye Rubbing, But That Isn’t All
Keratoconus in those who did rub their eyes was related to high frequency of rubbing, but not the intensity or duration. Click image to enlarge. While factors that are associated with keratoconus have been established, new research found additional factors that have not yet been outlined. The prospective, single-center study was comprised of case and control groups of 195 patients each, matched one to one from each group for age and sex. The case group included patients who had keratoconus in at least one eye and had followed up with a corneal specialist and controls displayed no evidence of keratoconus upon a slit-lamp exam and corneal topography.
Vitamin D Supplementation May Not Protect Against Cataract
This large RCT found no benefit of vitamin D supplementation on cataract incidence. Photo: Julie Tyler, OD. Click image to enlarge. Although there is significant regional variability, a sizable portion of the nationwide population is deficient in vitamin D, which is associated with increased inflammation and higher rates of oxidative stress. Because these factors can contribute to cataract development, researchers of a recent study investigated whether supplementing with vitamin D might reduce this incidence. However, the data failed to provide sufficient evidence to support this theory.
