Read full article on original website
Related
Bonesville
Swift ECU recruit ‘in a class of his own’
Marlin Taylor worked with a lot of speedy athletes in four seasons as offensive line coach at South Carolina powerhouse Dutch Fork High School, which won state 5-A titles in each of those years. But when Taylor departed Dutch Fork to become head coach at Lower Richland High just outside...
Bonesville
Pirate Football Playback
Watch this “Pirate Football Playback” episode of the The Sports Objective‘s series of podcasts and YouTube clips that focus on topics of interest to East Carolina fans. In collaboration with The Sports Objective, selected episodes are linked for the enjoyment of Bonesville’s readers. Today’s episode, featuring...
Comments / 0