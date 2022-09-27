Read full article on original website
KING-5
Americans Say Money Can Buy Happiness
Americans say that money can buy happiness! Buzz60's Keri Lumm shares the results of a new study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Happy Money.
KING-5
Americans Don't Want to Be 'Hangry'
Americans don't want to be hangry. Buzz60's Keri Lumm shares the results of a new study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Farm Rich.
KING-5
Americans Need Their Wifi
It seems that people cannot live without their electronics and wifi! Buzz60's Keri Lumm shares the results of a new study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of WithSecure.
KING-5
Good Customer Service is the Key to Customer Loyalty
Americans want good customer service and will remain loyal if they receive it. Buzz60's Keri Lumm shares the results of a new study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Twilio.
