New Brunswick, NJ

94.5 PST

You’re not from New Jersey unless …

On Monday's show we took stories from people who had seen a bear in New Jersey. This might not seem a big thing, especially if you live in a county like Warren. But for some of us, it feels like a missing checkbox. With bears spotted in all 21 counties...
TRAVEL
NJ.com

N.J. could force Costco to once again sell gas to everyone, not just members

Not a Costco member? The warehouse club would be forced to once again allow you to buy gas at their New Jersey stores if a pair of state lawmakers get their way. State Sens. Richard Codey, D-Essex, and Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth, have introduced nearly identical bills (S3000 and S3029) that would require retail membership clubs in the Garden State to permit anyone to purchase gasoline at their pumps, not just paid members.
RETAIL
NJ.com

N.J. gets more good news from Wall Street in response to Murphy budget

New Jersey continues to rack up credit upgrades from Wall Street’s major rating agencies, giving Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy plenty of fuel to tout his administration’s record on fiscal issues. Moody’s Investors Service on Friday upgraded New Jersey’s credit outlook from stable to positive, noting improvements in the...
ECONOMY
myfourandmore.com

Motorcycle in New Jersey

Motorcycles are a popular mode of transportation because they allow people to get places quickly, with less effort than walking or riding in a car. The downside to motorcycles is that they are not relatively as safe as cars and other vehicles. One example is the lack of airbags on motorcycles, which can lead to injuries during accidents. Hiring a motorcycle accident lawyer can help you get the compensation you deserve to move on with your life if you ever face an accident. This article will discuss the dangers of driving a motorcycle in New Jersey.
CARS
mahoningmatters.com

Two-year renovation at popular New Jersey muni track complete, work set to start on second course

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. – The East Course at Middlesex County’s Tamarack Golf Course is playable again after extensive restoration and improvements. The 50-year-old public course reopened Monday following the two-year project which included improved drainage, a new irrigation system, rebuilt tees and bunkers, and plantings. The course sits about 40 miles southwest of Manhattan.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J.’s new ANCHOR property tax program: Your questions answered

New Jersey has launched a new program to help homeowners and renters save on property taxes. The ANCHOR program, short for the Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters, replaces the Homestead Rebate. The new program’s income limits and other qualifications are different from the Homestead Rebate, so more...
INCOME TAX
94.5 PST

We may have found the best empanadas in NJ

One good thing about growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City that turned Hispanic was the food. Especially the empanadas. If you're looking for the best empanadas look no further than Latin Bites in Manalapan. Latin Bites has been in business since 2018 and serves Puerto Rican and...
UNION CITY, NJ
eastnewyork.com

Affordable Housing Application Process Ends Oct. 22 for This New Development in East New York

The Lottery Application process for this development ends in 12 days on Oct 12, 2022. There is a preference for residents of Brooklyn Community Board 5. Parking is subject to an additional fee of $275 monthly. To request an application by mail, send a self-addressed envelope to: 2817 Atlantic Avenue Apartments C/O Reside New York, 349 Keap Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211. Only send one application per development. – Tenant is responsible for electricity with stove, heat and hot water – Minimum incomes calculated based on the tenant share of the utilities – A portion of units were allocated through referrals of applicants from city agencies.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Rent increases for rent-stabilized NYC apartments in effect

NEW YORK -- Rent increases for more than 2 million New Yorkers living in rent-stabilized apartments are now in effect.People who renew leases now through Sept. 30, 2023, could see an increase of 3.25% on one-year leases and 5% on two-year leases.It's the biggest hike in nearly a decade.READ MORE: NYC Rent Guidelines Board votes to increase rents of rent-stabilized apartmentsThe city's Rent Guidelines Board voted for the increases in June after rent hikes were paused or kept low for two years because of the pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Here are the 14 Jersey Mike’s Subs locations planned to open in N.J.

Jersey Mike’s Subs is continuing its expansion in its home state of New Jersey. The Manasquan-headquarted sub shop chain plans to open. Bloomfield (192 Bloomfield Ave.) Delran (1330 E. Fairview Blvd.) Farmingdale (1175 Route 33) Hillsdale (451 Hillsdale Ave.) Lawrenceville (2083 Lawrenceville Rd.) Morris Township (191 East Hanover Ave.)
FOOD & DRINKS

