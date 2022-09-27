Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Chambers ‘doing what’s needed for the defense,’ enjoys career-best outing in No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-10 win over RutgersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Historic night for Williams fuels Buckeyes’ 49-10 win over RutgersThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Small New Jerey Town Transforms into a Halloween Wonderland Every YearTravel MavenClinton, NJ
Related
‘Historic:’ New York State To Ban Sale Of Gas-Powered Cars
In a "historic announcement" New York officials confirmed you soon won't be allowed to purchase a gas-powered car in the Empire State. In late August, California voted to ban new gas car sales in California in 2035. When that news dropped we reported that New York officials believed a similar rule could be announced in New York State.
NJ traffic: Another ramp to close on Garden State Parkway at Exit 105
TINTON FALLS — A ramp at Exit 105 on the Garden State Parkway will close to traffic on Tuesday as part of a $17 million project. The ramp to the southbound Parkway is scheduled to be closed at 10 p.m. and stay closed until May 15, 2023. The lone ramp carries traffic from Route 36 to the outer lanes of the Parkway.
You’re not from New Jersey unless …
On Monday's show we took stories from people who had seen a bear in New Jersey. This might not seem a big thing, especially if you live in a county like Warren. But for some of us, it feels like a missing checkbox. With bears spotted in all 21 counties...
N.J. could force Costco to once again sell gas to everyone, not just members
Not a Costco member? The warehouse club would be forced to once again allow you to buy gas at their New Jersey stores if a pair of state lawmakers get their way. State Sens. Richard Codey, D-Essex, and Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth, have introduced nearly identical bills (S3000 and S3029) that would require retail membership clubs in the Garden State to permit anyone to purchase gasoline at their pumps, not just paid members.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
N.J. gets more good news from Wall Street in response to Murphy budget
New Jersey continues to rack up credit upgrades from Wall Street’s major rating agencies, giving Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy plenty of fuel to tout his administration’s record on fiscal issues. Moody’s Investors Service on Friday upgraded New Jersey’s credit outlook from stable to positive, noting improvements in the...
Work on a $97M solution to one of N.J.’s worst bottlenecks will begin in 2023
Driving Route 17 between Interstate 80 and Route 4 can be described in two words, nasty and frustrating. It’s a busy section between Maywood and Paramus that maddeningly narrows to two lanes in each direction. One driver described it as a “nightmare parade of brake lights in both directions,...
$50 to drive to Manhattan. $100 to come into N.J. How a fight over traffic cameras could prove costly.
A war of words between New York and New Jersey legislators over red light cameras could prove costly to commuters who could be slapped with hefty fees to travel between New York City and the Garden State. New York lawmakers want to slap Jersey drivers with a $50 “non-cooperation fee”...
Wow! This tree in NJ dates back to when state was called ‘New Netherlands’
There may be no better way of judging time and history than when you are dealing with trees. It is a way to estimate actual time and give age even when dealing with subjects that can be nearly 500 years old. It's pretty awesome to see approximately a tree that...
RELATED PEOPLE
This New Jersey farmers market ranked 4th in the nation
One of my favorite parts of summer and fall are the farmers markets. I love to walk around and see all of the fresh produce, flowers, and all other offerings you can find in Jersey. The West Windsor Community Farmers Market first started in 2004 with just 8 farms and...
myfourandmore.com
Motorcycle in New Jersey
Motorcycles are a popular mode of transportation because they allow people to get places quickly, with less effort than walking or riding in a car. The downside to motorcycles is that they are not relatively as safe as cars and other vehicles. One example is the lack of airbags on motorcycles, which can lead to injuries during accidents. Hiring a motorcycle accident lawyer can help you get the compensation you deserve to move on with your life if you ever face an accident. This article will discuss the dangers of driving a motorcycle in New Jersey.
CARS・
mahoningmatters.com
Two-year renovation at popular New Jersey muni track complete, work set to start on second course
EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. – The East Course at Middlesex County’s Tamarack Golf Course is playable again after extensive restoration and improvements. The 50-year-old public course reopened Monday following the two-year project which included improved drainage, a new irrigation system, rebuilt tees and bunkers, and plantings. The course sits about 40 miles southwest of Manhattan.
N.J.’s new ANCHOR property tax program: Your questions answered
New Jersey has launched a new program to help homeowners and renters save on property taxes. The ANCHOR program, short for the Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters, replaces the Homestead Rebate. The new program’s income limits and other qualifications are different from the Homestead Rebate, so more...
IN THIS ARTICLE
We may have found the best empanadas in NJ
One good thing about growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City that turned Hispanic was the food. Especially the empanadas. If you're looking for the best empanadas look no further than Latin Bites in Manalapan. Latin Bites has been in business since 2018 and serves Puerto Rican and...
United Airlines says it is suspending service at New York City's JFK Airport
United told the FAA earlier this month that if they aren't able to expand, it doesn't make sense for them to operate out of the airport.
Hurricane Ian leaves some NJ residents stuck in Florida as local utility workers head south
There are some New Jersey residents who are stranded in Florida following Hurricane Ian.
The hysterical reason why we’re allowed to pump diesel (but not gas) in NJ (Opinion)
One of our biggest topics on New Jersey 101.5 is whether or not we should be allowed to have the option of pumping our own gas. Much has been written about it, much has been discussed. What I never discussed was this until I saw that Dennis Malloy wrote it: We in New Jersey are allowed to pump our own diesel fuel. Why is that?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Amish Farmers' Market in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
Due to its close proximity to Pennsylvania's Amish Country, southern New Jersey is home to dozens of different Amish markets and restaurants. One of the absolute best is the hidden gem of a farmers' market known as The Dutch Wagon.
eastnewyork.com
Affordable Housing Application Process Ends Oct. 22 for This New Development in East New York
The Lottery Application process for this development ends in 12 days on Oct 12, 2022. There is a preference for residents of Brooklyn Community Board 5. Parking is subject to an additional fee of $275 monthly. To request an application by mail, send a self-addressed envelope to: 2817 Atlantic Avenue Apartments C/O Reside New York, 349 Keap Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211. Only send one application per development. – Tenant is responsible for electricity with stove, heat and hot water – Minimum incomes calculated based on the tenant share of the utilities – A portion of units were allocated through referrals of applicants from city agencies.
Rent increases for rent-stabilized NYC apartments in effect
NEW YORK -- Rent increases for more than 2 million New Yorkers living in rent-stabilized apartments are now in effect.People who renew leases now through Sept. 30, 2023, could see an increase of 3.25% on one-year leases and 5% on two-year leases.It's the biggest hike in nearly a decade.READ MORE: NYC Rent Guidelines Board votes to increase rents of rent-stabilized apartmentsThe city's Rent Guidelines Board voted for the increases in June after rent hikes were paused or kept low for two years because of the pandemic.
Here are the 14 Jersey Mike’s Subs locations planned to open in N.J.
Jersey Mike’s Subs is continuing its expansion in its home state of New Jersey. The Manasquan-headquarted sub shop chain plans to open. Bloomfield (192 Bloomfield Ave.) Delran (1330 E. Fairview Blvd.) Farmingdale (1175 Route 33) Hillsdale (451 Hillsdale Ave.) Lawrenceville (2083 Lawrenceville Rd.) Morris Township (191 East Hanover Ave.)
Comments / 0